Is the privacy paradox being resolved?
A survey from retail consultancy Luxury Institute finds 83 percent of U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 to 49 willing to license their social and digital platform data (i.e., Google, Facebook, Instagram) for rewards and benefits of value to them.
The findings appear to run counter to other studies that show great apprehension by consumers over the use of their social data. For instance, KPMG’s “Corporate Data Responsibility: Bridging the Trust Chasm,” study released earlier this year found 86 percent of consumers saying data privacy is a growing concern and 64 percent saying companies are not doing enough to protect consumer data.
The contradiction between individuals’ intentions to protect their privacy and how they actually behave in the online marketplace is often referred to as the “privacy paradox.”
In a column last year in The Conversation, university scholars led by Ivano Bongiovanni of The University of Queensland cited three explanations given for the privacy paradox:
- People finding it difficult to associate a specific value to their privacy and therefore, the value of protecting it;
- Not considering their personal information to be their own and thus perhaps not appreciating the need to secure it; and
- Completely lacking awareness of their right to privacy or privacy issues and believing their desired goals (such as a personalized experience) outweigh the potential risks (such as big tech companies using their data for profiling).
The authors concluded that raising awareness of risks will reduce the complacency often shown by consumers over protecting their data online. More studies arriving, like KPMG’s, have concluded that companies have to become more serious about privacy protection as breaches raise awareness of risks.
In a PwC study last year, 67 percent of consumers said that, despite “nervousness” over sharing data, the benefits outweigh the risks. Seventy-six called sharing personal information with companies a “necessary evil.”
PwC wrote, “Consumers aren’t finding businesses they can trust, but if they do so in the future, they’ll choose those companies instead.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s causing the privacy paradox (i.e., consumers’ inaction to protect their privacy online) and is it becoming less relevant or more so? Are consumers reaching a tipping point in their privacy trade-offs online?
4 Comments on "Is the privacy paradox being resolved?"
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
There’s a stark difference in consumers minds between knowingly giving over their data and their data being collected without permission. Consumers assume their information is being collected by social platforms because they have to enter it themselves in exchange for being there and because of the inherent nature of what social media is. When it comes to shopping brands, consumers are only aware of the fact that they’re knowingly offering their payment information in exchange for the goods. If retailers were more transparent about the value in data collection, shoppers would likely be more on board.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
There’s still a sucker born every minute. You get no long-term benefit from giving any company your private information. It’s not the company’s job to make you smarter – people know what’s right and wrong and yet they’ll give up everything for 10 percent off their next purchase. Consumers should have reached a tipping point years ago with the first of the big data breaches. “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.”
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We cannot generalize on this issue. Some people will hold their privacy concerns near and dear to their hearts. Others will weigh the risk/reward factor and continue providing personal information for the sake of bargains, deals and the convenience of shopping or schmoozing online. A third group will charge blindly into the ether of the market and wreak havoc on their own privacy.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
There is always a segment of consumers that is willing to trade privacy for money. Millions of people willingly submit themselves for surveys and opinion polls, completing forms and typically earning a few dollars each time.
The problem is not with monetizing the information from willing participants. The issues are hard-to-manage privacy settings, lack of transparency, and unethical and illegal mining of data.