A survey from retail consultancy Luxury Institute finds 83 percent of U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 to 49 willing to license their social and digital platform data (i.e., Google, Facebook, Instagram) for rewards and benefits of value to them.

The findings appear to run counter to other studies that show great apprehension by consumers over the use of their social data. For instance, KPMG’s “Corporate Data Responsibility: Bridging the Trust Chasm,” study released earlier this year found 86 percent of consumers saying data privacy is a growing concern and 64 percent saying companies are not doing enough to protect consumer data.

The contradiction between individuals’ intentions to protect their privacy and how they actually behave in the online marketplace is often referred to as the “privacy paradox.”

In a column last year in The Conversation, university scholars led by Ivano Bongiovanni of The University of Queensland cited three explanations given for the privacy paradox:

People finding it difficult to associate a specific value to their privacy and therefore, the value of protecting it;

Not considering their personal information to be their own and thus perhaps not appreciating the need to secure it; and

Completely lacking awareness of their right to privacy or privacy issues and believing their desired goals (such as a personalized experience) outweigh the potential risks (such as big tech companies using their data for profiling).

The authors concluded that raising awareness of risks will reduce the complacency often shown by consumers over protecting their data online. More studies arriving, like KPMG’s, have concluded that companies have to become more serious about privacy protection as breaches raise awareness of risks.

In a PwC study last year, 67 percent of consumers said that, despite “nervousness” over sharing data, the benefits outweigh the risks. Seventy-six called sharing personal information with companies a “necessary evil.”

PwC wrote, “Consumers aren’t finding businesses they can trust, but if they do so in the future, they’ll choose those companies instead.”