Is the Great Resignation really about quitting the rat race?
A number of recent columns have charged that the “Great Resignation” is being misinterpreted.
The Economist, for one, attributed the high number of people quitting jobs, most evident in the U.S. and U.K., largely to greater availability of job openings that are giving workers confidence to try something more promising.
A true “great resignation,” the column goes on, would require radical cultural changes. The Economist wrote, “Households would need to decide, en masse, that their future consumption needs, and the income needed to fulfil them, were substantially lower. That would mean no more foreign holidays, less dining out and fewer household appliances. It would also mean fewer Christmas presents. Anyone who visited a Black Friday sale this year, in Seattle or elsewhere, would be quickly disabused of the notion that such a dramatic shift was on the cards.”
Writing for The Atlantic, Derek Thompson, a staff writer and author of the Work in Progress newsletter, stated, “To put it as concisely as possible: The Great Resignation is mostly a dynamic ‘free agency’ period for low-income workers switching jobs to make more money, plus a moderate surge of early retirements in a pandemic.”
Bryan Lufkin, a BBC News features writer, warns about the risks of sweeping generalizations about the causes. He writes, “Because the factors driving resignations are so different, if changes do come, they’ll likely look different depending on the sector and the types of jobs. Some companies might cater more towards white-collar workers’ demands for continued pandemic-era flexibility, like remote work; other companies in service sectors might respond with long-overdue improvements to conditions or higher wages.”
The inspirational, widely-cited theory is that many workers are reassessing priorities after undergoing a pandemic-driven epiphany.
“This [pandemic] has been going on for so long, it’s affecting people mentally, physically,” Danny Nelms, president of the Work Institute, told The Wall Street Journal. “All those things are continuing to make people be reflective of their life and career and their jobs. Add to that over 10 million openings, and if I want to go do something different it’s not terribly hard to do.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s driving the Great Resignation and what does it mean for retail? Do you see similar or different catalysts triggering job movement among retail’s in-store personal versus corporate staff?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
All these things mentioned in the article are likely contributing, and I think it may be especially the case for frontline retail workers. Engaging with the public adds an extra level of exposure risk, combined with the generally low pay, and tough work hours, make it an easier decision to move on. And, the abundance of employment alternatives makes it possible. And yes, I’d suspect that the job movement between in-store and corporate staff is and will be very different.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s not that people don’t want to work anymore. They don’t want to work for what they perceive to be unfair compensation, which comes in the form of salary and benefits. The above article mentions people are looking for something “more promising.” I would change that to “something better.” While people look for that perfect job or career opportunity, they are willing to play in the gig economy and start some type of entrepreneurial venture, just to get by until they find something that suits them. During the pandemic, the government gave unemployed workers a head start with generous compensation. This dramatically helped the employee looking for something better. For retail to stop the exodus of employees, take a look at retailers (like Target) that have figured it out.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Too much being told what to do for not enough money. Continual reduction in the workforce and increases in work.
I know Californians hate the gig economy, but I’m starting to think it’s the future. At least you control your own destiny.
Director, Main Street Markets
This. Coupled with a risk of dealing head-on every day with the pandemic, it just isn’t worth the risk for a lot of people. And yes, the good thing is that people control their own destiny on where they want to go.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Many people have re-evaluated their lives over the past 20 months. Changed perspectives over things like priorities, commuting and work content have had a dramatic impact. For many people one big benefit of working was the community aspect of spending time with other people – for many during the pandemic that benefit vanished. Add these factors to the natural movement you would get at any time and you can understand why the term is the “Great Resignation.”
In-store staff may also reevaluate their perspectives because they may not feel safe working so close to members of the public and this may have a significant impact on their decision making.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Quitting the rat race is part of the reason for the Great Resignation. The pandemic showed us the true colors of retailers and organizations where important values like safety, DEI, and compensation were put in the spotlight. Workers took values or compensation or treatment of workers seriously and if these values did not align with the workforce, they quit. We have learned that life is just too short to be complacent.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
It’s a complex situation, fueled by the pandemic, that has been brewing for some time. Retailers will continue to face staffing shortages in area where skills are in demand (IT, logistics, customer service) in stores and at corporate until they figure out the right recipe to attract and retain the right talent, like Target and a few others are doing.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
There are always two sides to every resignation – what the new opportunity is, and what the employee is leaving behind. If an employee sees that there is continuing opportunity at their current employer, then it’ll always be difficult to wedge them out of the current job. But if they see no future where they are, then just the fact that a new opportunity pays a little better or has a little more flexibility could be enough to send them out the door. Everyone is paying attention to the new opportunities and the rising wages, but there are still plenty of stories, especially in front line retail, of terrible managers doing horrible things to employees out of some mistaken perception that they can get away with it. And now they can’t. And that should always be front of mind when considering the “Great Resignation.”
Content Marketing Strategist
Tiring of the status quo, trading up and technology are factors driving the Great Resignation.
Low-paying retail jobs that fail to cover the rising cost of living are driving associates to the exits. In-store workers feel depleted from ongoing health and safety risks from COVID-19 and hostile shoppers.
Corporate staff have more options and can move to higher-paying roles elsewhere, and use tech for remote work and superior work-life balance. Managerial roles need to offer more fulfilling career paths and generous benefits to retain retail talent.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
To call it the Great Resignation is missing the bigger picture. People are leaving in search of new and better; the current job market has given them the confidence to make a change that has long been inside them. It’s taking a chance for a better life.