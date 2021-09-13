Is the government’s vaccination mandate plan good for retail?
The White House’s plan to require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing was applauded by many trade and business groups, but a number are seeking more details around the logistics of such a requirement.
Describing the plan as a “colossal undertaking,” The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) said in its statement, “Coordination with industry and all levels of government is essential to avoid a chaotic and counterproductive situation. Further, testing capacity is already stressed and must be scaled immensely to meet the enormous demand that will result from these new requirements.”
The National Retail Federation (NRF) appeared to have concerns about making vaccinations a requirement. NRF said in its statement it “will continue to encourage Americans to voluntarily protect their own well-being and that of their families by getting vaccinated,” noting that several of its members, including Walmart, are mandating vaccinations for some or all employees while others are offering monetary incentives and paid time off.
NRF said, “We appreciate the administration’s commitment to ensuring workplaces are safe despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. We look forward to working with the Labor Department as it promulgates this rule.”
Among those offering fuller praise were the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), which said, “The only way to address the economic fallout from COVID-19 is to resolve the underlying health crisis.”
The Business Roundtable, a lobbying group that includes CEOs of some of the biggest companies in the U.S. including Amazon, Apple, Home Depot and Walmart, also voiced its support.
“America’s business leaders know how critical vaccination and testing are in defeating the pandemic, which is why so many have invested resources in encouraging and incentivizing their customers and employees to get vaccinated, including providing paid time off,” said Joshua Bolten, president and CEO. “Over the past several weeks many companies have decided to implement a vaccine mandate for some or all of their employees, a decision we applaud.”
Corporate leaders have become increasingly open to vaccination mandates given the rapid spread of the delta variant and the universal accessibility of vaccines. A government-mandated program eases fears by some firms that workers would jump to competitors without mandates.
Still, a survey from labor law firm Littler conducted in early August found resistance from employees and the impact on culture and employee morale continuing to be the two primary concerns around mandates.
- Remarks by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic – The White House
- Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Splits Business Community – The Wall Street Journal
- Corporate America reacts to Biden’s vaccination mandate – NBC News
- Colossal Undertaking Ahead With New Covid Requirements – Retail Industry Leaders Association
- AAFA Applauds Biden Administration’s Emphasis on Vaccination – American Apparel & Footwear Association
- Business Roundtable Statement on White House COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing Announcement – Business Roundtable
- Littler Survey: Employers Increasingly Consider Vaccine Mandates as COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads – Littler
- Manufacturers, Retailers wary of Biden private sector vaccine mandate – Fox Business
- How Retail Organizations Are Reacting to Biden’s New Vaccine Mandate – Footwear News
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will most consumers be more comfortable or less shopping in stores where they know all associates are vaccinated? What will be the keys to implementation at retail and how might it affect the already tight hiring situation?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Is the government’s vaccination mandate plan good for retail?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
As controversial as mandates are, this will be very helpful for retailers and most shoppers. There’s nothing more important than the health and safety of frontline workers and customers. Retailers have an obligation to ensure everyone has a safe working/shopping environment, but applying internal protocols have proven to be problematic as some customers act out or become belligerent, taking their scorn out on retail workers. A Federal mandate should relieve some of the pressure on retailers, and redirect it to the Federal government where the responsibility should have always been – not with retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The plan is very light on detail, which is why many business groups have asked for clarity over points like implementation dates, applicability to remote workers and so forth. They are right to do so: the government should thoroughly think through actions before announcing them so that companies can plan properly. This is especially applicable for retail as we start to enter the busy holiday season.
Senior Vice President Marketing, PDI
Regardless of how they feel about the action of mandating, those consumers and employees who appreciate the vaccine will be more comfortable and they will gravitate towards retailers who adhere to the mandate. For consumers and employees who don’t want the vaccine, they’ll actively support retailers who defy the mandate. The real benefit to retailers is more vaccines means more consumers feeling safer and more footfall.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
As a consumer, I would be more comfortable shopping in a store where I know everyone who works there is vaccinated – if there was no one else in the store with us. And that’s the rub: Who knows about the other shoppers?
Look, I desperately want the pandemic to be over. I want my family to have the best defense available against COVID-19 that’s possible, that’s why we are all vaccinated and wear masks indoors when in public places, hoping it will help. But do I think we can force people to get vaccinated against their will? I am torn on that because this is America after all, and here we have the freedom of choice.
Until this all gets sorted out I think retail workers are in for more of the same disrespect that is being leveled at them from too many customers. It’s been over 18 months, surely we should have figured it out by now.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s good for everybody. Just like all the other vaccinations we take without so much as a bat of the eye.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Our society cannot get back to normal until vaccination is the norm. Once that is the case, consumers can return to stores as normal and we can all start living again. I’d love to enter a store without a mask — maybe someday I can!
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
COVID-19 and the emerging variants remain a global public health crisis whose first victim has been people and whose second victim has been our economy. In particular, retail and how today’s consumer is shopping has transformed at every step. In fact, the consumer has transformed, period.
Ensuring that store personnel are vaccinated is essential, and providing a high level of comfort for the in-store shopper remains a priority. Some shoppers look for masks on staff and other shoppers, and most continue to observe social distancing. But to really get consumers back in-store, especially as we move into the holiday season, a retailer has to offer consumers a mix of digital first choices. Curbside pickup, BOPIS, virtual queuing, QR codes, mobile vending, scan, pay and go and virtual assistants are advances to protect shoppers and they provide control and comfort.
Consultant, Total Wine & More
As a father of a nine-year-old that is not eligible for the vaccine, I would feel more comfortable shopping in stores where all associates are vaccinated, as would most consumers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Gonna keep it short and sweet. In a word, yes.
It gets retailers out of the middle of what has become a really stupid debate
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The majority of U.S. consumers have grown weary of the anti-vax hype and simply want to move forward whatever way it takes. Recent polls have shown the majority of Americans are strongly in favor of a national vaccination requirement. All businesses should do their part to break the COVID-19 spread as well as the risk of variants. Because of their high interaction with customers, it falls to retailers to lead the way. And giving employees every assurance possible that they will be safe, including a vaccine mandate, might actually help retailers with their ability to attract, hire and retain employees.