Is the food delivery bubble ready to burst?
E-grocery and restaurant delivery experienced an unprecedented spike in adoption with the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic and startups sprung up and partnered with retailers to facilitate getting food to consumers stuck at home. As the economy reopens, however, some are beginning to ask if all the investment in food delivery fulfillment has created a bubble just waiting to burst.
With venture capital investors throwing money at delivery startups during the pandemic, James Boley of The American Reporter likens the situation to a gold rush, with many speculators anticipating riches and few destined for appreciable returns on their investment. With VC investors failing to look at the stability of the given business models and startups needing to spend money quickly, Mr. Boley sees overhyped investor unicorn delivery startups soon undercut by a drop in food delivery as in-restaurant dining picks up.
Venture capital firms were investing tens and hundreds of millions into delivery startups as recently as late April, according to a CNBC report. London-based Taster received $37 million, Finnish startup Wolt raised $530 million and a project begun by ex-Deliveroo staff called Dija raised $20 million.
As startups jostle to outdo each other and differentiate themselves in the market by providing half-hour and even 10-minute delivery, observers question if new players in the space will eventually outpace demand for the services.
Consolidation already appears to be hitting food delivery, with Uber gobbling up medium-sized delivery players via acquisition and rolling them into its Uber Eats app offering.
Other developments, however, point to the demand for food delivery continuing to remain strong even in regions where lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have eased.
In the quick-serve restaurant space, major players like McDonald’s have been slow to reopen even as restrictions have been lifted on in-store dining with some franchisees finding drive-through, curbside and delivery-only to be cost effective ways to do business.
The model has grown so popular that municipalities have begun jumping in to protect restaurants that may be losing out from over-dependence on third-party delivery startups. San Francisco recently placed a ceiling on how much delivery apps can charge restaurants per order, according to Eater.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the potential growth and investment opportunities for grocery and restaurant delivery companies has been over-hyped due to the pandemic? How do you see the long-term demand for food delivery shaking out?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Delivery grew strongly during the pandemic and the number of deliveries and the number of people using delivery services will remain higher even as we emerge from it. However the stellar growth rates won’t continue forever and some people will revert back to previous behaviors. The imbalance lies in the fact that capital has been thrown at delivery services and the segment is now very crowded with a lot of players vying for a slice of the action. At the same time, very few of these players are profitable or have clear pathways to profitability. There is certainly a need for delivery services and there is growth to be had, but there is also a need for consolidation and a shakeout over the longer term. In the meantime, the crowding is not necessarily a bad thing as it drives innovation and experimentation.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The days of explosive growth are over, mostly because of renewed demand for in-person dining as consumers crave “normal” experiences. And I expect that the big competitors in this space (GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and others) will need to renegotiate their rates especially with some bigger national clients. Fees up to 30 percent of volume are tough to swallow in a low-margin business.
But the business model itself is sustainable, for a few reasons:
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
At least here in Atlanta, you can easily double the cost of your meal by having it delivered. I don’t know how that is sustainable. My guess is that most of these services will fall by the wayside.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
This is not overhyped and still getting started. The industry is turning out to be a huge battle between folks like Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, Instacart, and upstarts like Gopuff (which are still new/limited).
Walmart has the upper hand right now due to its volume (as always) and likely they will figure it out. Kroger is investing a lot, but I don’t love their Ocado separate facility approach. Amazon is important but doesn’t have enough scale in the few Whole Foods stores it has relative to the competition.
So we are in the first inning here, folks. Expect hundreds of millions of dollars in VC investment in this space over the next five years. Grocery has not even penetrated 10 percent online yet. If this even moves to 30 percent in the next 10 years, you can see why this is so important.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Delivery is a capital intensive business. Customer acquisition expenses, driver fees, promotions for returning customers, high churn, low lifetime value, low value add as an intermediary – there is probably no other business that is so structurally unattractive.
Naturally, three companies are expanding beyond food delivery to grocery and other retail. But there is no getting away from the structural challenges.
There will be even more M&A before the dust settles and two or three top players – Uber included – will emerge, after consolidation.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
On the higher-end side, I think delivery has been over-hyped due to the pandemic. No one will ever want to pick up an expensive steak dinner for in-home consumption, nor would one want to order premium cheeses without having the tasting experience in a specialty grocery store. However for the QSR and grocery staple items spaces, the convenience consumers have discovered in delivery is behavior-shifting. Plus, the fact that McDonald’s has observed cost cuts with these convenience-driven plays means there’s sustainability to these consumption behaviors for brands as well. Over time, the food industry will be more predictably split into brands that do the majority of their business via delivery/drive-thru and brands that do the majority of their business via on-premise consumption/in-store shopping.
Content Marketing Strategist
While pandemic conditions were ideal for food delivery, our hunger for convenience will endure. Time savings, quality options and variety have made food delivery a desirable habit over the past year. It also kept us connected to our favorite local businesses. Many of us will continue to seek these benefits over the long term.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
My guess is that the VCs are investing because the TAM (Total Attainable Market) of delivery extends well beyond food and restaurants. My thesis is that food delivery is the gateway for hyper-local delivery. And so, while food delivery may fade, I predict that the speedy delivery format will substantially migrate to other non-experiential categories. Yes, dining is expected to go back to mostly in-person; however getting your booze, diapers, paper towels, milk and such is most definitely not a glorious in-person experience and having items brought to the door as quickly as food delivery is the future. There are many companies doing it now.
Director, Main Street Markets
What you have been seeing is food delivery services expanding into delivering things other than food (prescriptions, hardware, groceries, etc.) I would guess they have to because of the need to continue to build revenue.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
People were used to getting their Amazon products delivered to them. But then, the most popular product category purchased by Amazon shoppers in the United States was electronics (low-frequency purchase). With the pandemic, frequently bought items (consumer non-durables) went up by 20 percent to 25 percent in terms of online sales, which means there is not just higher demand but also a manifold increase in purchase frequency. The delivery industry is still in the experimentation phase – they haven’t figured out the most cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable model of delivery and I believe that experimentation will continue to go on for a few years. That means there will continue to be more investments and consolidation in the space.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I completely understand the demand here. Customers want it. Grocers and restaurants want to provide the service. Entrepreneurs want a slice of the emerging market. But — is there an existing or emerging model that works for all three parties? Customers are happy with the service and fees. Retailers are comfortable with the service and fees. And the entrepreneurs are making money or have a clear path to profitability. This equation needs to go three for three to work. And it seems like a delivery service that handled a wider range of products would ultimately make more sense. A season or two through non-pandemic living will give us a better baseline to understand what the business model needs to look like during “normal” circumstances, understanding that normal is a moving target right now.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Let’s be honest, crab cakes via delivery don’t taste like crab cakes at a restaurant. Yes one can settle but most people like their food hot and not wrapped in a series of bags. Yes flying cars, drones, and deliveries can have profits at some point but for all that money chasing potential it doesn’t seem like profits are on the way any time soon.