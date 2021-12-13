Is the BOPIS experience getting any better?
A new survey finds retailers that are offering buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) services are still struggling to combat rising rates and capacity constraints, along with a new set of operational and logistics demands.
The study from LaserShip found that, in response to those pandemic pressures, 87 percent of retailers have implemented BOPIS and in-store pickup, but the strategy has triggered new concerns, including:
- Meeting consumer expectations of in-store stock availability, 57 percent;
- Strained store capacity, 56 percent;
- Increased operational and staff challenges, 54 percent.
Additional and similar pressures are being felt by the 85 percent of respondents using ship-from-store.
“In order to implement BOPIS successfully, retailers will need to make investments in inventory management systems to get real-time stocking updates and merge online and in-store inventory tracking,” wrote LaserShip in the study. “Retailers must also communicate clearly with customers across multiple channels on how to best use click and collect in stores to ensure an efficient, seamless pickup experience, while minimizing wait times.”
BOPIS use, including car pickup and lockers, accelerated as consumers and retailers sought out contactless solutions during the pandemic. A survey taken in October from Package Concierge found 64 percent of U.S. shoppers using BOPIS, a nearly 23 percent increase in six months, with 20 percent using it frequently.
Retailers have raved about BOPIS’s ability to eliminate shipping expenses and offer shopper convenience.
A study that came out earlier this year from researchers at Texas A&M and Clemson based on pre-pandemic transaction data found BOPIS boosts in-store traffic as users regularly make unplanned in-store purchases. BOPIS was also found to drive sales of higher-priced items in-store that shoppers are reluctant to purchase online and helps optimize returns.
In the Harvard Business Review, Michael Ketzenberg, a professor of the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, wrote that, given the advantages, retailers should heavily market BOPIS, highlighting the benefits of avoiding delivery fees, instant gratification and in-stock guarantees.
“Because BOPIS is more profitable than other omnichannel services, it gives retailers the opportunity to offer a small discount or other incentives to encourage customers to opt for the BOPIS option, creating a win-win for both the customer and the business,” he said.
- LaserShip Study Puts Spotlight on Supply Chain Challenges Online Retailers Face Due to Cost Increases, Capacity Constraints Levied by National Carriers, and Evolving Consumer Behavior (press release) – LaserShip
- How Retailers Can Build Their Supply Chains to Gain an Unfair Share of the Growing E-Commerce Market (white paper) – LaserShip
- New Package Concierge Survey Finds Two-Thirds of Shoppers Use Buy Online, Pickup-In Store – Package Concierge/PRWeb
- How “Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store” Gives Retailers an Edge – Harvard Business Review
- Nearly 44 percent of Top 500 retailers with stores now offer curbside pickup – Digital Commerce
- How retailers are adapting to curbside pickup – National Retail Federation
- Almost 70 percent of US consumers use BOPIS – Business Insider
- Why Retailers Should Actively Nudge Consumers To Buy Online, Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) – Forbes
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What improvements have you seen across the BOPIS process and what still needs work? Should BOPIS be more aggressively marketed and even incentivized at this point?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Is the BOPIS experience getting any better?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
From my store visits and talking to staff, a lot of the “fixes” seem to be temporary – such as expanding space for storage by using parts of the shop floor and opening more parking bays for collection. All that works, to a point, but one of the main issues is the misalignment of stock showing as available online and not actually being available in-store. This leads to a lot of cancelled orders and causes a mass of customer frustration. Unfortunately, other than having buffer stock there is no quick fix without investing.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
To a great extent, BOPIS delivery has come a long way with retailers having now almost two years of the practice through the pandemic. And while these services have gotten better in general and more streamlined over time, there is still work to do to ensure that it remains a positive experience. The effectiveness and importance of BOPIS varies by retailer, and some retailers have it down to a science. These retailers should be promoting their BOPIS service even more aggressively through the remainder of the holiday season.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Unfortunately, practice does not make perfect, and as you mention, there’s still a lot of work to do to make BOPIS successful.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Simply adding dedicated parking spots out front and creating a shiny marketing campaign won’t cut it for BOPIS. Dedicated logistics, a complete, transparent inventory management system, and clarity for online shoppers are needed — and most retailers are not delivering (regardless of where people buy).
Director, Main Street Markets
This. Early on, a lot of retailers cobbled together the process with masking tape and chicken wire and still have not caught up to the demand — leading to out-of-stocks, wrong orders, etc. There is still a lot of work to do for a lot of retailers.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
During the past year, I have noticed an improvement in the efficiency of picking merchandise (shorter lead times) and smoother pick-up processes at store for BOPIS. That said, staffing challenges have made the in-store pick-up process less efficient in some stores. BOPIS has become an expected service for most consumers and it is imperative that retailers make the experience as seamless as possible.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Retailers are clearly increasing their focus here and it is paying off. But there is more to it than just BOPIS – the returns process needs to be as well streamlined and harmonized.
One of the best examples I have seen is NEXT in the UK. BOPIS is outstanding – honed over 30+ years from their experience with the NEXT Directory catalogue business. Their returns are incredible – simply drop the item in-store and a text message and email is received immediately with details of the refund. In the mission to remove the friction, NEXT are doing a superb job. What is also amazing about NEXT is that their entire approach is supported by technology that is developed in-house using mainframe technology. Phenomenal.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Target has started doubling or tripling its BOPAC parking spaces in some locations, so that alone tells you something about their success with BOPIS.
Real-time inventory management is the key to making BOPIS or BOPAC work. The once a day synchronization of inventory is not enough to compete with Amazon’s realtime, all the time infrastructure. I agree with professor Ketzenberg about the importance of BOPIS as well as the idea of converting customers from delivery to pick up. Another benefit is the percentage of returns, as we are seeing a drop in returns with BOPIS orders vs. online ship to home.
Basically, the omnichannel expectations of shoppers are overwhelming many retailers. Now they have to step up their game on two fronts: meeting increased demand at the stores and increasing realtime inventory accuracy dramatically. The two things to think about here are MFCs and RFID.