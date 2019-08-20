Is technology really making stores more like the web?
Whether we’re calling it omnichannel, phygital, experiential or something else, the influx of technology into the in-store shopping experience has been one of retail’s most significant trends this decade. In an attempt to make sense of how it has changed things for the shopper, a recent CNN article asserts that in-store tech is rendering physical retailers world wide web-like.
Citing in-store experiments with augmented reality and touch screens from brands and retailers like Nike, Macy’s and Sephora, the article sees such pilots as evidence of retailers “trying to make their in-store experiences more like shopping online,” streamlining out hassles and appealing to younger customers. The article characterizes the days of retail clerks recommending products to customers as “long gone.”
Whether physical retailers are going for more online-like experiences or something else entirely seems like a more complicated question.
Some features of the “new” in-store experience that retailers have been piloting do seem to focus on providing web-like convenience. In the case of Amazon Go and other stores using similar technology, physical retail looks to be working towards the one-click-or-less convenience that Amazon.com has brought to online shopping. The advent of touch screen ordering in some fast food restaurants is another move that lets customers select and receive product without human interaction, the way they might order something online. Enhancements such as Sephora’s location-based text message targeting for promotions extends the kind of promotional targeting online customers have grown accustomed to into the physical world.
On the other hand, much of the recent discussion about retail technology has centered around making the in-store experience a more human one. In many cases, when retailers begin piloting robots, AI and other tech solutions capable of replacing humans in some capacity, it comes with an assurance that the ultimate intent is to free up skilled, experienced customer service staff from menial tasks to let them focus on personalized service.
Whether in-store tech is making things more web-like or not, customers appear to like it. A recent National Retail Federation study said that customers are happy with retail technology in-store, online and on mobile.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it accurate to say that stores are trying to make the in-store experience more like shopping online? Should they be?
6 Comments on "Is technology really making stores more like the web?"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If stores are trying to make the in-store experience more like shopping online, they are dooming themselves – why go to a store if I get the same experience as being online? I want a better experience in the store, not a parity experience. That said, there are aspects of online that can or should be incorporated into the retail environment. Information is readily available online and not in-store. Helpful sales people (i.e. chats) are available online and finding a helpful salesperson can be challenging in-store. Don’t make the store in the image of online – incorporate what you can and make it better retail.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
Shoppers buy online for some combination of convenience, value, and product selection. Technology that helps retailers deliver on any of the above will make the in-store experience more like shopping online. For now, augmented reality, touch screens, robotics, and the like are bells and whistles investments for retailers already delivering on convenience, value, and product selection.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If I were a retailer, I would try not to make the stores feel like an online experience but instead to introduce the type of technology into the stores the reduces friction, makes the total experience smoother, and automates menial tasks while simultaneously introducing more of an entertainment factor into the shopping experience. Let us not forget that “ship from store” existed in the better stores 100 years ago. It was called a “send sale” and there was no technology of which to speak involved in the process. It just took a lot longer…
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
While there are retailers who are leveraging inventive technology in stores, it’s a serious stretch to imply that retail is a playground of technology.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Customers no longer see “channels” or types of stores. The consumer experience now is an interactive journey weaving in and out of stores and the web. The customer has become their own “POS” – Point of Sale. They can shop anytime and everywhere … including using their mobile device in-store. The key right now is reaching customers when, where and how they want to shop. The two operative words for success are: convenience and choice. Making shopping convenient means making the experience seamless, and giving customers as much choice as possible in: how they buy, where they buy and where they take delivery. Effective technology should not be about making stores more web-like. It is all about making the experience better for customers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
In my recent survey with Oracle NetSuite we found 79 percent of retail executives believe having VR and AI in stores will increase sales, yet just 14 percent of consumers believe the technologies will have a significant impact on their purchase decisions. Ninety-eight percent of retail executives believe VR and AI will increase foot traffic, but 48 percent of consumers do not think VR or AI has any impact on how likely they are to go into a store. The biggest problems stores are having is conversions of lookers to buyers. Humans can accomplish this better than an algorithm overlaid on a store.