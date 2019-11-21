Is Target killing department stores and specialty clothing chains?

Photo: Target
Nov 21, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Shares in Target were up 14.1 percent in trading yesterday as the retailer’s stock price hit a record high following a third-quarter in which its same-store sales improved 4.5 percent.

All signs point to a strong holiday season as Target continues to make gains in apparel and online sales, while improving its inventory management and profitability in the process. Particularly impressive for the chain was a 10 percent gain in clothing sales in the quarter and an uptick in profitability driven by fulfillment of online orders by the chain’s stores.

Speaking on yesterday’s earnings call with analysts, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the chain picked up apparel market share gains, with a wide variety of categories, including “accessories and shoes, intimates and sleepwear, young contemporary and women’s ready to wear,” all seeing improvement. Target also benefited from selling more full-price merchandise during the quarter, as well as from the introduction of strong private labels in recent years.

Profitability, particularly in light on a 31 percent comp gain in digital sales, was seen as another key point in Target’s story.

“Within our digital sales, 80 percent of our third-quarter growth was driven by same-day fulfillment options, in-store Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt,” said Mr. Cornell. “Given that these same-day options rely on our store assets, team and inventory, they are much more profitable than traditional e-commerce fulfillment.”

While Target is typically evaluated relative to competitors Walmart and Amazon.com, its market share gains in apparel and the struggles of others suggest that its growth may also be coming at the expense of mid-tier department stores (J.C. Penney, Kohl’s and Macy’s) and specialty clothing chains (Gap).

Last week, Penney reported that its same-store sales fell 9.3 percent in the third quarter. Even when adjusted to account for appliances, which have been discontinued under current CEO Jill Soltau, Penney’s comps were down 6.6 percent.

Kohl’s reported a 0.4 percent increase in its most recent quarter after having seen declines in the two previous quarters. Women’s apparel, a key category for the retailer, was down one percent.

Macy’s, which reported lower-than-expected sales of seasonal apparel during its second-quarter earnings announcement in August, recently notified customers of an October data breach that some expect may negatively affect holiday performance.

Gap Inc.’s major chains — Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy — all posted same-store declines in the third quarter and the retailer lowered its forecast for the fiscal year. The company replaced president and CEO Art Peck after he failed to get the business turned around since taking over in 2015. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What major retailers have the most to lose from Target’s gains? What is your assessment of Target’s prospects for the holiday season and into 2020?

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
12 minutes 19 seconds ago

Target’s latest results are a sign of what’s coming for the holiday season – I expect them to have a terrific season. The key to Target’s success is that they, perhaps better than anyone else, have focused their efforts on leveraging their physical stores to the greatest advantage. In particular, their early investments in creating a standout BOPIS process and managing online orders and the investments they’ve made in front-line staff.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Staff
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
11 minutes 39 seconds ago

Mid-tier shoppers looking for value, convenience and fresh merchandise will chose Target over undifferentiated department stores like Macy’s.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
8 minutes 27 seconds ago

As Target’s apparel sales are growing at a much faster clip than the overall market, there is no doubt that it is taking market share from other players.

In terms of department stores, there is a customer overlap between Kohl’s and Target and our data show Target has made gains from Kohl’s over the past year. Overlap and gains from Macy’s and others, however, is fairly minimal. The sales declines at those players have little to do with Target.

On the specialty front, according to our data Target has made a variety of smaller gains. Interestingly, Old Navy and Gap are higher up on that list and there are even fashion focused players like H&M and Forever 21 on there. Target, it seems, is pulling in spend from quite a lot of consumer segments.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
6 minutes 21 seconds ago

I’ve felt that one reason Gap’s brands were not doing so well is that it’s easy to look at the styles and say “I could get that at Target.”

For me electronics at Target are an afterthought, but I’ll bet the everyday shopper is buying those there too.

But it really is in clothes and specialty items that Target is rampaging through the market.

Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
3 minutes 34 seconds ago

Target is the department store for Millennials. This generational shift is proving vexing to many department stores and fast fashion outlets.

