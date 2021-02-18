Is suburban retail (malls, too) primed for a comeback?
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon predicted a “major comeback” for suburban retail coming out of the pandemic on his company’s fourth-quarter conference call last week.
“With all of the urbanization that was predicted two or three years ago, the question was, ‘Why are the suburbs going to exist if everybody is going to live in an urban environment?’,” said Mr. Simon. “I’m telling you, the suburbs are going to be hot. And our quality real estate is going to be where the action is.”
Numerous articles have detailed how urbanites are abandoning congested cities for the suburbs in part to ride out the pandemic.
Longer term, suburban living is expected to be driven by the shift toward remote working.
A recent New York Times article also detailed how former New York City commuters now working from homes were committing to supporting local businesses as they spend more time in communities where they live.
Nonetheless, remote working appears to have also accelerated the trend toward living in second-tier cities that provide a lower cost of living and similar cultural and social draws of bigger cities. Temporarily, local businesses have been the beneficiaries of money diverted from traveling and other entertainment.
Mr. Simon appears to be expecting more of a bump for his suburban luxury malls rather than a surge amid many forecasts calling for continuing challenges for malls.
The trend toward mixed-use developments “will be accelerated” to help support retail traffic, Mr. Simon said. The mall operator is also in discussions with traditional strip mall chains, including Kohl’s and Dick’s, about partnering on properties.
He was encouraged by improved traffic in Texas and Florida properties as COVID restrictions have eased.
Simon’s occupancy rate at 2020’s close was 91.3 percent, down from 95.1 percent a year ago. Mr. Simon said, “We hope to be able to certainly increase our occupancy for 2021, and it’s going to take some time to, obviously, get back to where we were in ’19.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the shift toward remote working, the reduced appeal of urban living or some other factor enhance the suburban retail opportunity, including malls? Do you expect retailing in the suburbs to receive a minimal or major boost coming out of the pandemic?
12 Comments on "Is suburban retail (malls, too) primed for a comeback?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Last year retail sales growth in the suburbs was stronger than growth in urban areas. Two main factors contributed to the differential: people migrating out of cities and people commuting less so spending more closer to home. Will these trends persist into 2021? Most likely, although the gap will close once the pandemic is over.
However I am skeptical that this will save all suburban malls. Stronger properties may benefit, but weaker ones will continue to decline. Even with sales growth, there is still too much bad space in many suburban locations and, over time, that needs to be redeveloped or transformed into other uses.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
With more people working remotely for the past year and more companies becoming open to offering employees the flexibility to work remotely in the future, it makes the lower living costs of suburbs more attractive than urban living. This may be a long-term trend. However with more people living closer to malls, it doesn’t mean there will be a direct boost to mall traffic and sales. The other big trend is the shift to online shopping that may also become a long-term habit for shoppers. Malls were struggling before the pandemic and they will continue to need to be creative to attract shoppers.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I believe we must clarify the question. Will malls do better post-pandemic than during the pandemic? Absolutely! Post-pandemic, will malls turn around the decline that has continued for over a decade? Absolutely not.
The decline of the pre-pandemic years will continue, continue, continue. The reasons for the malls’ decline are largely changes in lifestyle, shopping alternatives and shopping no longer being “entertainment” as the malls were.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Mall shopping was always “experiential.” But the definition of experiential has changed significantly and the bar has been raised in the last couple of years. Mall shopping was and will continue to be be a fun, social event. Having said that we still have too many stores and too many malls. That shake out will continue for some time as mixed use options are sorted out. We are still in the middle of a very messy evolution in the definition of the mall, but the shift to suburban living is certainly good news for many locations.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The move to the suburbs, especially by younger generations, may be a temporary development. As we return to normality, WFH notwithstanding, some demographic groups will want to return to where the concentration of their peers is and where the action is. As to older generations, they may enjoy more of the quiet and peacefulness without the police, fire and ambulance sirens which fill the urban day. On the other hand, other seniors are downsizing or shedding the responsibilities of home ownership in favor of the convenience of walking out the building’s door to all the stores and services.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s always about big city retail; in the past years suburbia has been invisible or, better yet, ignored as not important enough to focus on. Yet those of us who live in the suburbs have never really seen where we live as second tier or even needing a come back. Suburban and city living are different but it doesn’t mean that one is better than the other. Sexy new stores generally open in big cities, and urban areas are home to most flagship stores, but the local retail scene has benefits too, that’s why retailers like Macy’s have or plan to open small format stores in suburban communities.
I live in a town of 32,000 people that retail-wise doesn’t feel like a small town. Our retail corridor has a town center, indie retail, and strip centers that have every big and chain retailer you can think of within a five mile radius. David Simon is right — the suburbs are hot.
President of FutureProof Retail
Suburban retail and malls have always been about a lot more than just buying stuff. They have often been the community hub of social experiences. As more communities move back to suburban neighborhoods, I expect the suburban retail scene to innovate and modernize with new social and shopping experiences. Suburban retail will not be the same as before, but they will boom again as new communities grow once more.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Like so much of what has been going on in retail in recent years–and has been clearly accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis–the outcomes we are seeing are highly bifurcated and the gaps between the winners and losers are growing only more pronounced. The very best malls (most of the so-called A malls) will continue to be successful without wholesale changes, and those in the suburbs will get a lift, albeit I believe a quite modest one. The unremarkable rest will continue to be hit by the forces that have been driving declines for two decades (the shift to off-mall discount mass merchandisers, off-price retail, online shopping and more, the collapse of the moderate department store sector, etc.). If they are in the suburbs they might see a bit of a rebound from the emergence from COVID-19 restrictions, but most of them will need to be massively repurposed (or bull-dozed) to achieve any longer-term success.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is a very optimistic view of the retail mall industry. Is there light at the end of the tunnel? The pandemic changed the way companies operate and people live. Some of this is permanent. Is that change going to get foot traffic back to the malls? There are good points in the article that might lead to one saying yes. However we must remember, the problems with retail malls were happening long before the pandemic. The last year accelerated the demise of some retailers. People are still using online retailers for many of their shopping needs – now more than ever. As we come out of the pandemic, we will see people heading back to the malls. Even if they do come back at pre-pandemic levels, is it enough to reverse the problematic trend that was plaguing the industry for years leading up to the pandemic?
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Yeah, I’m not buying it. Yes, malls will see a short-term resurgence as people go do the things they haven’t been able to do for over a year. But that will be short-lived. If malls are banking on urban flight to save their bacon, then they’re going to remain just as cooked as they were before the pandemic. Malls need a new value proposition for the shopper, beyond just “come see all our stuff.”
Founder, The Adelman Group
Simon Property Group has propped up its vacancy rate figures by purchasing many of its failing tenants, such as Brook Brother and Forever 21. Creating mixed-use at malls including restaurants, grocery and entertainment may perhaps save some malls.
However many employers will require their employees to return to the city once COVID-19 resolves itself. There is still no substitute for in-person, face-to-face interaction.
Suburban malls will definitely get a boost once the pandemic subsides. Still, I fear it will be short-lived unless developers provide something unique and exciting to customers in the coming years.
In addition to creating mixed-use, mall operators must attract local retailers to join chain stores to develop a community sense. If not, I’m afraid the selection online comparatively will be too hard to compete against.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I don’t agree at all. The death of the mall has more to do with well documented struggles of the traditional anchors and changing shopping patterns. Centers that have entertainment options as part of their value proposition and are destinations are doing fine for the moment. As for the traditional “come and park a mile away and walk through shops and a food court and maybe see a movie” malls — that’s a stale model that will not survive.