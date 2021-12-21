Is showrooming still a concern?
Over half (53 percent) of Walmart shoppers made an Amazon purchase within a day of shopping in-store at Walmart, compared to 38 percent of both Target and Costco shoppers, according to a study from Numerator.
The findings come from Numerator’s TruView consumer panel that measures market share across in-store, online and emerging retail channels. The study aims to “quantify the showrooming effect,” or when a consumer heads to a store to see and touch the merchandise, only to purchase at a competitor online, often at a lower price.
Other key findings from the report:
- Amazon crossover is substantial: Roughly three-quarters of major retailers’ shoppers also shop at Amazon.
- Target has the largest opportunity to capture lost day-of sales: By preventing leaked same-day trips to Amazon, Target has the potential to capture 10.3 percent in incremental sales, followed by Walmart (+7.2 percent) and Costco (+4.7 percent).
- General merchandise items make up the majority of “leaked” sales to Amazon. The top four leaked categories (Home and Garden, Electronics, Health and Beauty, and Apparel) accounted for over half of all leaked dollars at each retailer.
Scores of articles in the early part of the 2010s warned of the threat of showrooming to physical retailing, but any losses of in-store sales to online competitors were eventually seen being offset by the opposite practice of webrooming (shopping online, purchasing in-store).
Still, showrooming does happen. A 2019 study from Conversant found 78 percent of Millennials and Gen-Z shop both in-store and online simultaneously and are 34 percent more likely than older customers to use a mobile device in a store.
Tactics to reduce showrooming include price-matching and emphasizing a multi-channel offering. It is also recommended that retailers try to deliver a more sensory experience, enhance in-store mobile engagement and ease checkout friction in order to make the in-store experience less transactional and discourage price-comparison shopping.
A study co-authored by Marshall Fisher, Wharton professor of operations, information and decisions, concluded that knowledgeable associates are a primary arsenal against showrooming. He told Knowledge@Wharton, “I think customers often times don’t intend to showroom, but end up shopping online because they get better information online than they’re getting in the store.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: At this point, is showrooming a major, minor or non-existent problem for retailers? What measures help reduce or best leverage the practice in stores?
8 Comments on "Is showrooming still a concern?"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The biggest problem retailers face is getting customers into their stores. If they get them to come, they will shop. Maybe not for the items they are showrooming but a sale is a sale. Given the labor challenge retailers need to improve their in-store online help and give the customers their top 20 answers to FAQs. Focusing on the customer journey and embracing showrooming will increase sales and profit.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Of course showrooming is a problem for retailers. Shoppers have access to more information than ever before and most will take advantage of it to save money when shopping. Of course, the price needs to be worth it to explore, however.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
I wouldn’t classify it as a problem – it’s the cost of doing business these days. While consumers do compare prices (which is easier online), people also cross-shop in general. Most consumers are shopping Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc. and aren’t loyal to just one.
As a retailer, it’s about deciding where and how you want to win – by categories, channel, and most importantly, consumer engagement. And remember – Amazon is opening physical stores, which shows the value in showrooming, amongst other things.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Showrooming is a real concern for retailers and, as the article states, saving the sale can drive an additional 5-10 percent in revenues. Providing exceptional customer experiences and service is the best way to prevent customers from showrooming. With lower prices as the primary driver to showrooming, offering customers loyalty points that offset the price difference may be a good option to increase loyalty and save the sale.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Showrooming is natural. It’s simply price comparing. There was a time when retail pricing was dramatically different between in-store and online. Today the gap has narrowed, if not for all than at least for many items. If people are showrooming, it may be out of habit more than true price shopping. If a customer is in a store and asking questions about an item, and they end up buying somewhere else, I’m going to bet that often it isn’t as much about the price as the experience and process. Retailers must be better at selling, creating convenience, and provide a set of promises (easy returns) that entice the consumer to buy and not continue to compare.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
No service and just product mean you are at high risk of being showroomed. As the study noted helpful frontline workers are the biggest way to deal with it. As I say, If I make a trip to your store, it better be worth the effort.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Showrooming is only a concern if the retailer does not learn why the shopper is leaving their store without making a purchase.
Price or product choice learnings are critical and it’s up to the retailer to stay competitive. That means continuously learning what their customer wants and does not want.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Showrooming can only be avoided if all retailers were to price the same product at the same price. Since that is not likely to happen, other factors will come into play, such as the customer experience, the availability of product, the need, or the lack of a need for immediacy, and one or two others. If retailers cannot approach the threat of showrooming from one or all of those other angles, they will suffer the consequences.