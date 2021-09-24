Is retail ready to enter the metaverse?

Source: “Vans World - Join Now on Roblox” - Vans
Sep 24, 2021
by Tom Ryan

On Wednesday, a new Fox series, “Alter Ego,” debuted that gives singers an opportunity to perform as an avatar they create in the latest example of a new concept and buzzword, the metaverse.

Another example came last month with Facebook’s beta test of Horizon Workrooms, which enables people using an Oculus Quest 2 headset to take on avatars and participate in virtual meetings from their keyboard.

“When you use Workrooms, it feels like you’re really there with people,” wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. “You’ll notice conversations flow more naturally and you’ll pick up social cues that are missing on video — people turning to listen to each other, hand gestures and spatial audio to give everyone a sense of place in the room.”

“In the future,” he added, “working together will be one of the main ways people use the metaverse.”

Rooted in the gaming world, the metaverse refers to places where people exist in immersive, shared virtual spaces.

As it involves retail, Wunderman Thompson’s new “Into The Metaverse” report notes that discovery is typically happening in stores or on Instagram, but more advanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) approaches can bring “intuitive, immersive and engaging” discovery to brands’ websites and create experiences that extend well beyond physical retail’s four walls.

Christina Wooton, VP of brand partnerships at Roblox, told Dezeen. “For Gucci Garden, we opened up the ceiling of one room to show the sky. There are butterflies flying around and flowers growing on mannequins’ heads. You can’t do this in the real-life art exhibition.”

The metaverse still faces numerous unknowns, including the cost and comfort of VR-headsets, how disparate virtual realms will interact and privacy issues. Nonetheless, expect Facebook, Roblox, Epic Games and other tech giants to elevate the hype in the years ahead.

“The defining quality of the metaverse is presence, which is this feeling that you’re really there with another person or in another place,” Mr. Zuckerberg told analysts in July. “Creation, avatars, and digital objects are going to be central to how we express ourselves, and this is going to lead to entirely new experiences and economic opportunities.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential of the metaverse and what it might mean for retail? Do you see a slow or fairly quick opportunity for retailers to capitalize on the metaverse?

Jeff Sward
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Retail wasn’t ready for 2019, much less 2020, much less 2021. So no, retail is not ready for the metaverse. Having said that, it’s here and offers some pretty amazing evolutionary leaps in life and business. I’m hoping its adoption is slow and thoughtful. Lots of moving parts to figure out here.

Neil Saunders
1 hour 7 minutes ago

There is a genuine opportunity here, not least because an increasing number of people are interacting in the metaverse and spending time there. Those people are buying digital content for their avatars, and for other purposes, and that represents a selling opportunity. On top of this, there is the opportunity for retailers to interact with their customers in the metaverse via everything from advertising to creating virtual spaces and games. Some retailers are already testing, such as Gucci selling virtual handbags. What smart retailers will do is find ways to connect the digital and physical worlds, for example you buy a pair of Converse from a regular store and you also get a digital pair for the metaverse. Obviously, none of this should distract from the mainstream retail model, but experimentation in this emerging world is important.

Dave Bruno
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Content and convenience will determine the near-term future of the metaverse in retail. It’s a bit of a chicken and egg debate, I suppose, but I suspect the content will need to be extremely compelling in order to incentivize most people to purchase and don the bulky (and pricey) VR gear.

Richard Hernandez
36 minutes 19 seconds ago

I think there is a time and place for it in retail. I just think it’s too early. It has existed in the gaming world for a while now and I think it will make the jump to retail eventually.

Ryan Mathews
29 minutes 59 seconds ago
As some RetailWire readers may recall I was an early and active proponent of the technologies supporting what is now know as the metaverse. And I’m still (relatively) bullish about it. The issues blocking wider-spread adoption fall into three large buckets: familiarity/comfort with the whole process; cost of the technologies; and ease/comfort of the user interface. Assuming you clear hurdles two and three, one is easy. We know cost of technologies drops rapidly with scale of adoption/production. And that leaves the interface issue. Is an Oculus for everyone? Nope, but an Oculus is lightyears better from the heavy cabled gear early VR pioneers like Jaron Lanier had to drag around for a less realistic effect. Gaming, it turns out, is both intuitive and addictive, so if you solve the cost/interface issues well enough to achieve scale the metaverse’s attractiveness grows exponentially and its potential for enhancing retail becomes well worth investing in for branders and retailers. As to the time line, again, it all depends on scale. Will we see a “Metaverse Revolution” in two… Read more »
Gene Detroyer
28 minutes 10 seconds ago

“There are butterflies flying around and flowers growing on mannequins’ heads. You can’t do this in the real-life art exhibition.” Right. You can’t do this in a real life art exhibition, but why would Gucci want a real life art exhibition anyway? And if they did wouldn’t it feature real-life apparel? Wouldn’t I rather see real, live people wearing Gucci than a data generated mannequin?

But maybe for those more creative than I am, there is a way to have your gaming avatar wear Gucci loafers.

Mohamed Amer
22 minutes 16 seconds ago

The future will surely bring more creative ways for self-expression and meaningful social engagement. As an integrative digital destination, the metaverse will facilitate such a future. Despite this certainty, retailers may not be ready as they continue to grapple with current technologies and realize the potential benefits. Yet they would be short-sighted not to begin exploring the possibilities because that future will be here sooner than expected and require new thinking about customer-centricity and engagement.

