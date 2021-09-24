Is retail ready to enter the metaverse?
On Wednesday, a new Fox series, “Alter Ego,” debuted that gives singers an opportunity to perform as an avatar they create in the latest example of a new concept and buzzword, the metaverse.
Another example came last month with Facebook’s beta test of Horizon Workrooms, which enables people using an Oculus Quest 2 headset to take on avatars and participate in virtual meetings from their keyboard.
“When you use Workrooms, it feels like you’re really there with people,” wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. “You’ll notice conversations flow more naturally and you’ll pick up social cues that are missing on video — people turning to listen to each other, hand gestures and spatial audio to give everyone a sense of place in the room.”
“In the future,” he added, “working together will be one of the main ways people use the metaverse.”
Rooted in the gaming world, the metaverse refers to places where people exist in immersive, shared virtual spaces.
As it involves retail, Wunderman Thompson’s new “Into The Metaverse” report notes that discovery is typically happening in stores or on Instagram, but more advanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) approaches can bring “intuitive, immersive and engaging” discovery to brands’ websites and create experiences that extend well beyond physical retail’s four walls.
Christina Wooton, VP of brand partnerships at Roblox, told Dezeen. “For Gucci Garden, we opened up the ceiling of one room to show the sky. There are butterflies flying around and flowers growing on mannequins’ heads. You can’t do this in the real-life art exhibition.”
The metaverse still faces numerous unknowns, including the cost and comfort of VR-headsets, how disparate virtual realms will interact and privacy issues. Nonetheless, expect Facebook, Roblox, Epic Games and other tech giants to elevate the hype in the years ahead.
“The defining quality of the metaverse is presence, which is this feeling that you’re really there with another person or in another place,” Mr. Zuckerberg told analysts in July. “Creation, avatars, and digital objects are going to be central to how we express ourselves, and this is going to lead to entirely new experiences and economic opportunities.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential of the metaverse and what it might mean for retail? Do you see a slow or fairly quick opportunity for retailers to capitalize on the metaverse?
7 Comments on "Is retail ready to enter the metaverse?"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Retail wasn’t ready for 2019, much less 2020, much less 2021. So no, retail is not ready for the metaverse. Having said that, it’s here and offers some pretty amazing evolutionary leaps in life and business. I’m hoping its adoption is slow and thoughtful. Lots of moving parts to figure out here.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a genuine opportunity here, not least because an increasing number of people are interacting in the metaverse and spending time there. Those people are buying digital content for their avatars, and for other purposes, and that represents a selling opportunity. On top of this, there is the opportunity for retailers to interact with their customers in the metaverse via everything from advertising to creating virtual spaces and games. Some retailers are already testing, such as Gucci selling virtual handbags. What smart retailers will do is find ways to connect the digital and physical worlds, for example you buy a pair of Converse from a regular store and you also get a digital pair for the metaverse. Obviously, none of this should distract from the mainstream retail model, but experimentation in this emerging world is important.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Content and convenience will determine the near-term future of the metaverse in retail. It’s a bit of a chicken and egg debate, I suppose, but I suspect the content will need to be extremely compelling in order to incentivize most people to purchase and don the bulky (and pricey) VR gear.
Director, Main Street Markets
I think there is a time and place for it in retail. I just think it’s too early. It has existed in the gaming world for a while now and I think it will make the jump to retail eventually.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
“There are butterflies flying around and flowers growing on mannequins’ heads. You can’t do this in the real-life art exhibition.” Right. You can’t do this in a real life art exhibition, but why would Gucci want a real life art exhibition anyway? And if they did wouldn’t it feature real-life apparel? Wouldn’t I rather see real, live people wearing Gucci than a data generated mannequin?
But maybe for those more creative than I am, there is a way to have your gaming avatar wear Gucci loafers.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The future will surely bring more creative ways for self-expression and meaningful social engagement. As an integrative digital destination, the metaverse will facilitate such a future. Despite this certainty, retailers may not be ready as they continue to grapple with current technologies and realize the potential benefits. Yet they would be short-sighted not to begin exploring the possibilities because that future will be here sooner than expected and require new thinking about customer-centricity and engagement.