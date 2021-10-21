Is retail in danger of getting burned out?
Improving compensation may seem like the obvious place for retailers to start when they are attempting to retain employees. For the majority of workers who were on the way out the door in July and August, however, it was not about money, according to a new study.
Many retail workers who reported that they were planning to leave their jobs over the summer were doing so primarily because of burnout, this year’s annual Global State of Frontline Work Study from Axonify found. The survey of 2,500 frontline retail workers in the U.S., UK and Australia found that half were planning to leave their jobs and that 58 percent cited burnout as the top reason. Lack of appreciation from management and peers came in as the second most popular reason at 53 percent. Low pay came in at 52 percent, tied with a lack of interest in daily work.
A soon to be released RetailWire study of employee engagement found similar sentiments. Compared to two years ago, prior to the pandemic, fatigue and burnout was cited by retail management as the number one challenge causing employee turnover (48 percent).
In August, 4.3 million U.S. workers left their jobs, according to CNBC, representing 2.9 percent of the workforce. This was an increase over July’s 2.7 percent. Among those who quit their jobs were 892,000 foodservice and accommodation workers and 721,000 retail workers.
News sources have dubbed this mass churn across the U.S. job landscape “The Great Resignation.” While August was the biggest single month for quitting on record since 2000, more than 20 million workers have left their jobs since April.
In a piece discussing the phenomenon in The Wall Street Journal, Danny Nelms, president of the Work Institute, said that the physical and mental toll of the pandemic has caused workers to start reflecting on their life and their career and consider making changes.
The shakeup comes even as major retailers and QSRs have begun boosting minimum wages. Retailers had been moving in this direction after years of pressure from labor advocates, but have acted more quickly in the wake of COVID-19’s reshaping of the employment landscape.
Other reasons for a lack of job satisfaction in retail have also come to light. For instance a recent New York Times article reports that much dissatisfaction stems from retailers failing to provide a clear career path for low-wage employees.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can retailers do to address burnout among staff? Will the rate of burnout diminish if things continue on a path to normality with COVID-19 or should retailers think about addressing the issue as a long-term part of staff retention?
11 Comments on "Is retail in danger of getting burned out?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Most retailers have been at least one step behind other industries in demonstrating their appreciation for their frontline employees, often treating them as dispensable resources. Some retailers have come to realize that much more is needed to be done to make employees feel wanted, engaged in the company’s business and trained, and that it is important to provide a pleasant working environment. This is a watershed moment for all retail to put those concepts into practice.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
People who don’t learn burn out. That’s the truth. Considering employees disposable and believing that “anyone can do it” have brought many retailers to become less desirable places to work. But the winners like Lululemon, Starbucks, and many others are showing the need for training, engagement, and being very clear on what you are delivering on to your employees and customers.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
If I were burned out from retail and had anything close to good math skills, I would enroll in the first data science course I could find. The demand for data scientists and related roles is skyrocketing. Retailers in particular have (or should have) petabytes of data to work with. They should know more.
The other side of the human equation that’s leading to these retail “resignations” is respect. Customers treating workers like, um, I mean poorly, might have something to do with it as well. Retailers who have committed to seeing in-store and behind-the-scenes staff as skilled professionals are seeing major results. Those who aren’t doing this yet just need the right guidance and commitment to make it work for them.
I saw a set of Amazon commercials recently that addressed this problem: full tuition, flex schedules, full benefits, and better pay with a career path. This sounds like a recipe for retail success.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The pressure on frontline retail workers is very real and it has been for well over a year. A lot remain worried about the virus and their potential for exposure. On top of this, workloads that increased during the pandemic are now increasing further as retail battles with increased demand and not enough staff to service it. Everyone is expected to do more with less. What adds insult to injury is rude, unreasonable and inconsiderate customers. From all my chats with those who work on the shop floor, the bad attitudes of a minority of customers can be the most upsetting aspect of their jobs.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Retailers are starting to move the needle on compensation and addressing issues of retaining resources but it’s not enough.
As retailers continue to push retail workers to their limits with extended hours, non-competitive compensation, and new roles such as fulfillment in-store, burnout will continue to be a very real issue.
Training and upskilling, investing in employees, and empowering retail workers to love what they do is still lacking. Once more retailers think about long-term retention through job satisfaction, training, career paths/goals and providing workers with a living wage, retaining resources will not be an issue.
Investing in brand ambassadors and building a deeper connection with retail workers WILL differentiate one retailer from another and will reduce burnout.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Working retail can’t be easy these days. Many of the stores I have visited lately are short staffed, the sales floors are a mess, and customers are abusive. Increasing salary in these conditions helps, but even more money can’t combat the physical and mental exhaustion that leads to burnout.
Frontline associates have always complained about the lack of interaction with store management. This is not the time to throw associates on the floor without proper training and daily interaction and motivation. If they want associates to stay, retailers need to provide them with more than a paycheck.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is what the “Great Resignation” is about. People want a different lifestyle. They want balance and less stress. That said, there are some who want to work. They enjoy it, or know that it is a means to enjoyment (when they are not working). Look at what Target has done. Just a few weeks ago RetailWire reported that Target is seeing its lowest employee churn rate in years. They’ve found a way to make employees want to work with them.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
The first question retail management should ask themselves is what keeps them from having burnout. The answer will provide a bit or a whole lot of insight as to what makes the difference for their staff. Chances are, as this article suggests, it’s not about making more money. This is now a long-term challenge for all companies. We all look forward to the time of “post-pandemic” but the impact will be with us forever. Retailers who are astute enough to recognize the change in attitude among their staff can begin to address the dynamics of the shift in employee satisfaction.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retailers can initiate and welcome candid conversations about the personal and organizational pain created by burnout. Reaching meaningful solutions means directly discussing the issue — and helping employees feel cared for and safe to tell the truth.
President, Protonik
Managers too easily forget that employees want the whole job to be rewarding. For many, that means being appreciated for their ability to make good decisions and to lead shoppers to have a better store experience.
Money doesn’t do this – seeing digits on a check every two weeks is not as rewarding as feeling your work is being appreciated. But business schools too often create managers who believe only money can motivate. What managers ignore is that assuming employees are only motivated by money is incredibly demeaning. The message to employees is that “we think you are money grubbing” instead of being a signal of appreciation.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Burnout was a key topic at the Store Operations Council meeting last month. Remedies for HQ staff included camera-free Fridays, mandatory days off, and other concessions for people who work long hours. These actions cost so little and can help ensure that valuable staff stay in place.