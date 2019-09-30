Is Rent the Runway over-promising on deliveries?
Rent the Runway (RTR), the clothing rental startup with a $1 billion valuation, on Friday announced it would not accept new subscriptions or new special-occasion clothing rentals that need to be delivered before Oct. 15 as it works through supply chain challenges.
The announcement came after RTR’s social feeds in recent weeks have been bombarded by complaints about delayed and canceled orders, as well as long wait times.
In an e-mail to customers on Friday, CEO Jennifer Hyman said, “We realize we have let some of you down, and we need to fix it.”
She noted that the delays began Sept. 13 and were “due to unforeseen issues associated with a significant software transformation” at its New Jersey distribution center.
Some of the complaints were from frenzied buyers who selected an item they planned to wear at a special event. RTR promised to make $200 payments in such situations.
Subscribers pay up to $159 a month to rent everyday wear or special-occasion dresses temporarily. RTR has said more than 70 percent of orders from its core monthly service are for everyday clothing. A source close to the company also told The Wall Street Journal the “vast majority” of subscribers and special-event customers hadn’t been affected by the recent issues.
Yet RTR also sent out a “We’re Sorry” e-mail in July. At the time, RTR promised to double its customer-service staff and make other changes to improve deliveries.
RTR has achieved profitability on an EBITDA basis since 2016, but its wide breadth and narrow depth in inventory assortments — as well as extra steps such as dry-cleaning — complicates turnaround times. The Business Of Fashion said the model “heavily relies on an error-free supply chain.”
Bloomingdale’s, Urban Outfitters, Banana Republic and Ann Taylor are among those also embracing the rental model. RTR attributed the shortfall to growing pains.
“Upgrading systems while still running the business at full speed is complex,” Ms. Hyman wrote in the e-mail. She added, “We are sorry, and we own this.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Rent the Runway’s delivery issues a short-term hurdle related to rapid growth or a longer-term issue tied to supply-chain complexities? Will further steps have to be taken to recover consumers’ trust?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This sounds like merely growing pains of a leader in a new and emerging category. While the supply chain issues are troubling for customers, it sounds like leadership at RTR is doing everything they can to resolve the issues. Hyper-growth of the type experienced by RTR is a double-edged sword. The high growth is exciting, but managing and refining the behind-the-scenes logistics/systems in order to deliver is complicated and the problems are magnified at scale. This is all part of the maturation process.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Online retailers have one job: get the customer what they saw on your website in the time provided. This is a huge miss for a premium brand with a huge market cap. A miss of such proportions for RTR is much more disastrous than in-store as the consumer has little choice in what to do as she has already crossed this item off the list for a special occasion. If you were in a store, you could easily mollify a distraught customer for an out-of-stock with something the same or better and they would be on their way.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Much of this comes down to systems not being able to cope with rapid growth; the company is basically trying to grow and evolve its infrastructure at the same time.
While the problem may be short term, the impact will be more serious. Letting customers down is a disaster for a company that offers a timely service that is usually used for important events. It will take some time to restore trust and confidence. Plus compensation will take its toll on the bottom line.
Whichever way you cut it, this is a fail.