Is Primark ready to bust out in the USA?
With its new Chicago location, fast-fashion retailer Primark is opening its first U.S. store outside of the East Coast. The 45,000-square-foot space on State Street near Michigan Avenue that formerly housed a Gap will be the chain’s ninth American store overall.
“We are fortunate to have found and secured such an impressive location in the heart of the vibrant Chicago market,” said Tom Meager, Primark’s property director, in a news release.
The Dublin-based retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF), opened its first U.S. store in Boston in 2015 and then seven more locations before throttling back in recent years. Primark is planning to open a store in the long-delayed American Dream mall in northern New Jersey, which is slated to open in October. It also is moving to open a store in Miami next year.
Richard Chamberlain, an analyst at RBC, told the Financial Times that Primark has the capacity to supply up to three times as many stores in the U.S. that have been built or announced.
Primark has driven its growth with low-priced fashions typically at $25 or less. While this has proven successful in the past, Neil Stern, senior partner at McMillanDoolittle, cautioned in an interview with the Chicago Tribune that Primark is still not well known in the U.S. and could also face headwinds as consumers begin to rethink “disposable fashion.”
Primark currently operates more than 370 stores in 12 countries across Europe and the U.S. In April, it opened its largest store to date, a 160,000-square-foot unit covering five floors in Birmingham, England, that features apparel for men, women and children plus a barbershop, beauty products, a beauty studio and homewares. The location also features three different dining experiences, including the first Primark Café with Disney.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Primark’s relatively slow expansion make your more optimistic or cautious about its future prospects in the U.S.? Where do you see the greatest opportunities and challenges facing the fast-fashion retailer going forward?
5 Comments on "Is Primark ready to bust out in the USA?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m not looking at the pace of their expansion, I’m looking at the quality of their execution. And I give Primark an A+ on that execution. Focus on key items. Price/value relationship. Seasonal conversion. Color management. Presentation … the ability to take straightforward product and create interesting and textured stories. I have argued before that Primark won the race-to-the-bottom in pricing. But they did it in a manner that still gave the customer a nice shopping experience.
Primark’s slow growth means that they have not yet stolen much market share. But I watched them open in a mall I was then visiting three times a week. And I know from many conversations with store managers in that mall that Primark captured significant share in that mall (Danbury, Connecticut). I am not sure how things have stabilized three years later, but my guess is that Macy’s and J.C. Penney know very specifically what to expect when Primark comes to town. Pain.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s hard to judge Primark’s prospects — without having visited one of their sites — but Neil Stern is certainly correct that the company faces some headwinds right now. Topshop is the latest example of a fast fashion retailer that didn’t gain traction in the U.S. market, and Uniqlo is another global retailer that has failed to meet growth expectations here.
Maybe Primark can use the struggles of Forever 21 as an example of what happens when a retailer expands too quickly. Let’s face it — it’s a tough time to be a mall-based specialty apparel retailer.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Why is it that companies convince themselves that markets are infinite? Fast fashion seems to have topped out its market. Primark doesn’t need to throw itself into the mix. I don’t get it.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Neil Saunders is spot on! And I think that is why this will be a slow “let’s learn as much as we can about this new marketplace” before going crazy with openings.