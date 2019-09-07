Is Primark ready to bust out in the USA?

Photo: Primark's Boston store - Photo: Primark
Jul 09, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

With its new Chicago location, fast-fashion retailer Primark is opening its first U.S. store outside of the East Coast. The 45,000-square-foot space on State Street near Michigan Avenue that formerly housed a Gap will be the chain’s ninth American store overall.

“We are fortunate to have found and secured such an impressive location in the heart of the vibrant Chicago market,” said Tom Meager, Primark’s property director, in a news release.

The Dublin-based retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF), opened its first U.S. store in Boston in 2015 and then seven more locations before throttling back in recent years. Primark is planning to open a store in the long-delayed American Dream mall in northern New Jersey, which is slated to open in October. It also is moving to open a store in Miami next year.

Richard Chamberlain, an analyst at RBC, told the Financial Times that Primark has the capacity to supply up to three times as many stores in the U.S. that have been built or announced. 

Is Primark ready to bust out in the USA?
Primark’s King of Prussia, Phila. location – Photo: Primark

Primark has driven its growth with low-priced fashions typically at $25 or less. While this has proven successful in the past, Neil Stern, senior partner at McMillanDoolittle, cautioned in an interview with the Chicago Tribune that Primark is still not well known in the U.S. and could also face headwinds as consumers begin to rethink “disposable fashion.”

Primark currently operates more than 370 stores in 12 countries across Europe and the U.S. In April, it opened its largest store to date, a 160,000-square-foot unit covering five floors in Birmingham, England, that features apparel for men, women and children plus a barbershop, beauty products, a beauty studio and homewares. The location also features three different dining experiences, including the first Primark Café with Disney.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Primark’s relatively slow expansion make your more optimistic or cautious about its future prospects in the U.S.? Where do you see the greatest opportunities and challenges facing the fast-fashion retailer going forward?

"Does Primark's relatively slow expansion make your more optimistic or cautious about its future prospects in the U.S.?"

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
20 minutes 38 seconds ago
While Primark has been a very disruptive force in the U.K. and European markets, its impact on the U.S. has been less than impressive. Part of this comes down to the small scale which is, in turn, a function of a very limited expansion plan. None of this is to say that Primark can’t become more significant in the U.S., just that there are more dynamics here that are unfavorable to its business model. The first is that the market for apparel is really, really saturated. Any new player needs to bring something very distinct to market. Primark’s claim to fame is that it offers the cheapest fashion in the market. In Europe this largely holds true; in the U.S., it is not always the case as there are a lot of value-focused retailers. The second issue is that Primark is focused on everyday low pricing. However, that is not always what activates U.S. shoppers in apparel. Many want discounts and bargains: getting a $50 item for $25 can be more compelling than getting a… Read more »
Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
15 minutes 2 seconds ago

I’m not looking at the pace of their expansion, I’m looking at the quality of their execution. And I give Primark an A+ on that execution. Focus on key items. Price/value relationship. Seasonal conversion. Color management. Presentation … the ability to take straightforward product and create interesting and textured stories. I have argued before that Primark won the race-to-the-bottom in pricing. But they did it in a manner that still gave the customer a nice shopping experience.

Primark’s slow growth means that they have not yet stolen much market share. But I watched them open in a mall I was then visiting three times a week. And I know from many conversations with store managers in that mall that Primark captured significant share in that mall (Danbury, Connecticut). I am not sure how things have stabilized three years later, but my guess is that Macy’s and J.C. Penney know very specifically what to expect when Primark comes to town. Pain.

Dick Seesel
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
12 minutes 9 seconds ago

It’s hard to judge Primark’s prospects — without having visited one of their sites — but Neil Stern is certainly correct that the company faces some headwinds right now. Topshop is the latest example of a fast fashion retailer that didn’t gain traction in the U.S. market, and Uniqlo is another global retailer that has failed to meet growth expectations here.

Maybe Primark can use the struggles of Forever 21 as an example of what happens when a retailer expands too quickly. Let’s face it — it’s a tough time to be a mall-based specialty apparel retailer.

Paula Rosenblum
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
11 minutes 49 seconds ago

Why is it that companies convince themselves that markets are infinite? Fast fashion seems to have topped out its market. Primark doesn’t need to throw itself into the mix. I don’t get it.

Rich Kizer
Rich Kizer
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 minute 13 seconds ago

Neil Saunders is spot on! And I think that is why this will be a slow “let’s learn as much as we can about this new marketplace” before going crazy with openings.

