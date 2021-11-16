Is physical retail entering a new age?
There has been no shortage of speculation since March 2020 about what the retail world might look like if and when the novel coronavirus pandemic end. While waves of the pandemic continue to impact the U.S., the relaxation of restrictions and the perception of overall improvement has led to an increase in store openings, which one firm sees as a sign that physical retail is entering a “new age.”
An analysis from Moody’s Analytics describes a slew of new store openings and states that the retail world has “a reasonably strong appetite for in-store shopping on both the demand and the supply sides,” according to Globe St.
Retail verticals with products that depend on in-person browsing, such as home furnishings, have been dominating store openings with new locations in places where demographic shifts have demanded more retailers.
Previously online-only brands like Warby Parker have also continued to build their physical retail footprints.
Major chains such as Aldi, Lidl and Starbucks have expanded their physical footprints throughout the pandemic, and 7-Eleven, Sonic and Dollar General have all announced big expansions in the offing.
The reopening of stores seems to be diverting customers away from e-commerce, as well. The prediction of a rush back to stores corresponding with waning COVID-19 cases held up during the summer and heading into fall, although concerns related to the delta variant kept many shopping at home. More recent indications of a rise in cases in parts of the U.S. is becoming a point of concern heading into the Christmas holiday season.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a new era of physical retailing on the horizon? What will it look like?
5 Comments on "Is physical retail entering a new age?"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Brick-and-mortar stores will always comprise a majority of retail sales. But e-commerce has come into its own and its share will continue to grow from this point forward. The challenge for retailers is blending the two in a manner that is seamless to the shopper.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily changed some shopping behaviors, but for some consumers it has turned temporary behaviors into long-term habits. Some consumers are thrilled to be shopping in physical stores and malls and appreciate the social interaction. However some shoppers have appreciated the convenience of online shopping and now rarely shop at physical stores. Many decisions about online versus physical shopping experiences are driven by the type of product they are purchasing (experiential or commodity). It is a mixed bag.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I don’t see a new era, per se, but rather an ever evolving landscape which has been permanently altered by the pandemic — changes in consumer expectations, advances in robotics, data informed decision making, technology and AI. I expect to see much broader use of automation in every aspect of retailing from logistics and supply chain to the delivery of customer-facing services. Despite all the current challenges, the future of retailing is exciting and bright.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Mark, I believe we’re on the same page on this one.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
The big question is not retail, it’s department stores. If moves like the Saks/Saks.com split become a trend (look at Macy’s …), the major department stores’ retail footprints could get starved.
The new investors are putting money into the digital spinoff business, and the “legacy” retail business gets … ?