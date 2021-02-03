Is off-mall where it’s at?
Sephora and Bath & Body Works last week announced plans to aggressively open off-mall locations in 2021. The moves come as traffic woes impact enclosed malls and retailers turn to open-air locations that offer a social distancing advantage.
Sephora’s largest store expansion in its 21-year history in the U.S. will include over 60 freestanding locations and 200 shops inside Kohl’s. The Kohl’s partnership was first announced in December.
Sephora wrote, “Following a year in which e-commerce dominated the retail landscape, this move signals Sephora’s confidence in the future of the brick-and-mortar shopping experience and continued creation of welcoming spaces for all. With a focus on growing its presence in off-mall locations, the retailer also aims to make Sephora more accessible to beauty shoppers across the country.”
L Brands plans to open 49 new Bath & Body Works stores in North America that are “almost entirely off-mall,” while closing up to 40 mall locations.
Andrew Meslow, CEO, said on L Brands’ fourth-quarter investor call that only 35 percent of Bath & Body Works’ sales now come from malls, with the remainder representing digital and off-mall. Off-mall’s profitability rates, he added, tend to be “on par or better than an average mall store” given their lower operating costs. In 2020, Bath & Body Works’ off-mall stores saw a “pretty substantial outperformance” versus mall locations, in part due to the pandemic.
“As Bath & Body Works has become much more of a destination in and of itself, what we see in our off-mall locations, not surprisingly, is significantly higher conversion rates than we see in mall stores,” added Mr. Meslow. “If someone is coming into an off-mall location, they almost certainly have already decided before they made the trip that they intend to make a purchase.”
Among other mall stalwarts, Gap is shuttering many mall locations in favor of strip centers and outlets, and Foot Locker is opening a number of community-driven freestanding locations. Nordstrom is aggressively expanding its Rack off-mall concept, while Macy’s is testing smaller off-mall stores.
On Macy’s fourth-quarter call, Jeff Gennette, CEO, said, “Adding off-mall locations will provide customers with a fuller omni experience by providing more convenience, selection and speed whether they are shopping the digital or stores channels.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the shift toward off-mall locations outlive the pandemic? Why have off-mall locations become more attractive real estate options in recent years for many retail banners?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Off-mall and strip-mall retail locations were a growing trend before the pandemic and will continue post-pandemic. There are many benefits to off-mall locations, including lower rents, more visible branding from the street and more convenient parking. As consumers continue to value convenience, many prefer the quick in and out access to stores that aren’t in traditional malls.
President of FutureProof Retail
It depends on location, location, location. If the off-mall places are next to cute restaurants and exciting theatre experiences, then it’s a brilliant move that would generate enough success to keep that strategy. If the off-mall locations have nothing else exciting or fun nearby, then the plan will likely not generate a huge success.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
The ease of parking and ability to quickly shop one or two stores without walking through an entire mall will continue the shift towards off-mall locations. This shift has already started, the pandemic has just hastened the demise of traditional indoor malls.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Today, off-mall locations make the most sense. That is, of course, until malls reinvent themselves as destinations that customers will once again flock to.
Although I do not have a crystal ball, I can foresee mall locations re-emerging in an entirely new form within the next decade and retailers may be considering how to realign and regain a foothold.
That’s what’s cool about the future — nobody knows if today’s decisions will be the right ones. However retailers must act with the knowledge available at the moment and if a mall-based retailer asked me what they should do, I’d advocate for off-mall relocation.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Off-mall is growing faster and coming back faster than enclosed malls. Some of this is because people are more comfortable shopping in the open. However some of it is because there are are some very good quality off-mall locations boosting growth and some very dire tier 2 and 3 mall locations that are dragging down growth. A lot of high growth off-mall locations also have a strong mix of retailers, including staples like Target or a grocer which help to drive footfall. All that said, there are still opportunities and growth in tier 1 malls, so the covered mall concept should not be completely discounted!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Social distancing is about more than just the pandemic — it is human nature to be able to control our own space. Stand alone locations, whether in an outdoor shopping plaza or other space, also offer a much more effective billboard for the brand than a storefront buried on the third floor of Mall of America. Look for traditional mall sites to be replaced/repurposed to more flexible and inviting outdoor shopping plazas with mixed use tenants combining entertainment, dining and shopping. The key to understanding the future of malls is to remember that it is the real estate — not the brick and mortar that matter.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Certainly the typical weather of a geographic location will play an important role in making that decision. Whereas off-mall locations appear to be the trend, one cannot ignore the regions of the country that are highly-populated, but experience inclement seasonal weather.