Is now a good time for retailers to open new stores?
Retailers have announced some ambitious expansion plans that take advantage of pandemic-related closures. Perhaps not by accident, among the biggest are from chains that have minimal e-commerce presence.
Three dollar store chains — Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General — will make up about 45 percent of the anticipated 3,597 openings among larger chains in the U.S. this year, according to Coresight Research findings from early May, cited by CNN.
Dollar General will make up about a third of all openings. The favorable real estate climate will help it roll out pOpshelf, a concept aimed at higher-income, suburban customers. Todd Vasos, CEO, told analysts last December, “We’ve seen some real opportunity to grab some very good real estate.”
Other retailers with minimal or less than average online penetration landing on Coresight’s top-ten list of expanding chains included Five Below, Casey’s General Store, Aldi, Burlington Stores, Signet Jewelers and Tractor Supply.
Only one, Aerie, appears to have an online penetration higher than average. Its parent American Eagle Outfitter’s digital penetration increased to 40 percent of revenue in the first quarter.
About 60 Aerie and 30 Offline by Aerie athleisure openings are planned. American Eagle’s CEO Jay Schottenstein said on a March quarterly call that the aggressive openings take advantage of Aerie’s momentum in the marketplace and a “favorable real estate environment.”
Among others with a sizable online presence ramping up expansion, Warby Parker will open 35 locations this year after securing flexible lease terms and reconfirming the omnichannel value of stores over the last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Lululemon last week said it will open 45 to 55 net stores in 2021, up from prior guidance of 40 to 50. Calvin McDonald, CEO, said on Lululemon’s quarterly call, “We are committed to stores, and we are building more stores this year and seeing more and more great real estate opportunities become available in great areas in key cities around the globe.”
Other chains touting expansion plans this year include Athleta, Big Lots, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fabletics, Nike, Old Navy, Sephora and TJX Cos.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What conclusions should be drawn from the finding that chains adding the most physical stores in 2021 have a modest online presence? Has the pandemic and the related accelerated digital shift reduced the need for having physical stores for many chains?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Expanding their number of store locations or acquiring another chain is essentially the only way for stores, without an online presence, to achieve significant growth. With the closure of many stores during the pandemic, there are a lot of real estate bargains and those retail chains with store expansion strategies are accelerating their store opening plans.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Stores matter and the pandemic has created new opportunities in locations that may have been unattainable prior to the pandemic — and at a cost and lease terms that are very attractive. I do not believe that the store openings are necessarily related to a digital shift or online vs. offline — retailers need to do both. The thoughtful retailers understand that the physical store is not just about facilitating a sales transaction any more, and so despite the acceleration to digital, the store will become even more important.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
Somewhat lengthy answer, but it depends really. Some of the brands you pointed out are bargain retailers operating on a “stack them high and let them fly” model. That’s a customer experience needing a store. If you want bargain hunting online, then go to a marketplace like eBay or Amazon. The other end of the spectrum looks to be athleisure, which for me personally, I want to go into a store to check out and try on. You could make an argument that as Lululemon becomes more a generalized brand and less a “boutique” (now more for the masses, I mean) that they were under-developed in terms of number of stores. Warby Parker is the confusing one. I like their “we’ll send you five, you send back what you don’t want” so it seems odd they would keep adding stores if they were doing well with e-commerce. Bonobos too, which to me has fallen off from the buzz a few years back.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
It’s always a good time to open a store — BUT — in this “digital-first” era you need to be more judicious than ever in terms of location and quantity of units. You also have to consider fulfillment in several ways rather than one, the possibility of a “showroom” feature and an overall amazing experience including store design, staff, checkout, etc. So all-in-all you’re good to go, just be really smart and really open to new ideas.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
This reminds me of a quote about the best time to plant a tree.
There’s a popular Chinese proverb that says: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
Location, traffic, product, overhead, sell-through – those can be the right and wrong decisions in any economy.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Except for Warby Parker, whose store strategy follows its online success, we won’t see many new stores except for dollar stores and discounters. The math doesn’t work any more. Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are investing in tweaking their existing stores and distribution strategies to satisfy changing customer demands. The “if you build it, they will come” strategy needs to be completely reconsidered. I do see growth in the pure play retailers opening physical locations as they realize that physical presence has its advantages.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The realization for online retailers is that when looked at holistically, physical retail makes sense to balance things out – cost of customer acquisition, growth, distribution and delivery.
But the new age retailers will do well by keeping in mind what caused the old model to fail – too much expansion too soon, not thinking holistically about the impact of the store lane on online sales, poor customer experience and assortments.
The advantage for online brands is that they can benefit from others’ experience. Hopefully they will only make new mistakes.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This is a fantastic time to open new stores. The combination of a commercial real estate market that is highly favorable for lessors and pent up demand that consumers have to get out of the house and “go places” is really unprecedented in my opinion. I can’t think of a time when conditions were as favorable. I also think the window to take advantage of these conditions, especially in prime locations, will be limited.
I believe retailers with the tools to make fast decisions about sites and locations are going to be at a great advantage over their competitors.
I would add that I don’t think this is a strategy reserved for retailers with limited online presence. To the contrary, we know the most successful retailers are those who are able to leverage multiple channels. As we learn more about the “halo” effect and are able to track and analyze human movement patterns, the data tells us how critical locations are to successful retail.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
What I expect to see happen is for retailers to open stores more judiciously. For example, opening in a dead mall simply because rents may be depressed is not judicious. Opening in a hot and growing city may be, and that is not guaranteed either. The demographics have to align with the product.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This is a great time to open new stores, with customers returning to physical retail and commercial real estate prices at a recent low. I can’t wait to head into that Popshelf store and see what’s inside.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I am extremely bullish on the store right now. The omnichannel, connected store is absolutely our best weapon against the online giants, and I would be bullish whether real estate was cheap or not. It’s time to go all-in on the store as the centerpiece of both the brand and the omnichannel experience.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The pandemic has reduced the need for having physical stores that don’t serve a purpose.
No doubt physical stores are important and as retailers expand their offline presence, they need to make sure that their stores serve a purpose, a community, and are delightful. Product assortments, brand ambassadors, and store ops are more important than ever. Data needs to drive these decisions and all channels must live together in a seamless way.
Having a physical store location for the sake of expanding reach/presence doesn’t make sense anymore – having your customer at the center of store expansion decisions across channels is more important than ever.
Customers are savvy and retailers should never forget this.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
For stores without an e-commerce presence, new stores are the only way to expand sales and customer reach, and current cheap rents only serve to make store expansion irresistible. And for retailers who do have strong e-commerce, including Lululemon and Aerie, they are seeing the seminal role that brick-and-mortar plays in boosting online sales and profit margins and expanding accordingly.