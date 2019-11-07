Is Nordstrom staring at a ‘no-growth’ retail future?
In a scathing note, analysts at UBS described Nordstrom as a “no-growth retailer” that is suffering from eroding price perceptions and a “cultural shift” in shopper behavior.
Among the challenges, according to the report:
- Losing appeal in special occasions/business wear: While Nordstrom has traditionally been a go-to place for business and special occasion attire, UBS’s recent survey finds consumers migrating to discount retailers for these items. Wrote Jay Sole, UBS’s lead analyst, in a note, “We think this reflects a cultural shift where consumers don’t think they need to invest in the type of high-quality merchandise available at Nordstrom for work as much as they used to.”
- Further casualization: Wrote Mr. Sole, “Consumers are ‘dressing down’ more often in every part of daily life. This is not something we think [Nordstrom] can easily recover from.”
- Expected pullback among wealthy: UBS data “suggests high-income US consumer spending will stay weak through the fall season,” the report said.
- Eroding pricing perception: Only Gap and J.C. Penney had a larger year-over-year drop in price perception than both the full-line Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack banners in UBS’s recent survey. The pricing perception of closer competitor, Bloomingdale’s, improved. With the high-end fashion market experiencing minimal growth, any market share loss at Nordstrom at the expense of even a small rival could “significantly” impact Nordstrom.
- A more discount-driven environment: The rising cost of living and relatively stagnant income thresholds for the middle class are increasingly encouraging consumers, especially younger ones encumbered with high student debt, to favor low prices over quality. While Nordstrom “has historically been a share taker” with its stature just above traditional department stores such as Macy’s, it’s no longer in a position to take market share.
UBS said Nordstrom will likely have to increase promotions to change price perceptions and revive traffic, but that will come at the expense of gross margins. UBS added, “Plus, we also doubt [Nordstrom] can leverage SG&A at the new, lower sales growth rate we’re modeling.”
UBS cut its stock rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” and slashed its price target from $65 to $33.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with UBS’s assessment of Nordstrom’s current challenges? Are shifts in shopper behavior antiquating Nordstrom’s business model? What challenges cited in the article will likely be most difficult to overcome?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Wall Street only cares about short-term results. While the challenges described by the UBS analyst are fair, his advice is completely wrong. Discounting to drive traffic may produce a bump in short-term results, but will ultimately exacerbate Nordstrom’s challenges. It’s clear consumers are changing, and so adjusting merchandising mixes to reflect this is what every thoughtful retailer should be doing. Nordstrom’s business model is premium product with premium service – they need to get back to their roots, focus on the market segment that they are great at and stop trying to “me too” with strategies that will please short-sighted Wall Street analysts.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Every business goes through the pain of stagnation at some point. Some will realize it quicker than others and adjust. For some, it’s too late. Nordstrom is on top of the changing retail environment, trying to stay relevant. They have new in-store concepts, online offerings and more. I’m not convinced that Nordstrom has reached a “no-growth” (which can lead to its demise) place in the retail history books.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Managing Director, GlobalData
President, Sageberry Consulting/Forbes Contributor
Nordstrom has consistently been one of the best managed retailers on the planet for decades and one I use often in my keynotes as a positive example of “remarkable retail.” Having said that, they are a relatively mature brand having nearly maxed out on new full-line and Rack locations and already being deeply penetrated in commerce.
But the no-growth future is too harsh. I believe with a few adjustments, as well as realizing the potential from more Nordstrom Local stores, they can continue to grab market share albeit at a slower pace than the last few years.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
There is a round of consolidation coming in retail and Nordstrom could very well be a target at the lower stock price UBS seems to believe we will be seeing soon. This will only act to strengthen e-commerce players as those amalgamating the traditional retail banners try to find synergies with both merchandising efforts and property plays.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Nordstrom’s middle-market customer, those between contemporary and designer, are the consumers Nordstrom needs to address quickly. When I say quickly, the fact that USB’s assessment is even being discussed reflects the direct impact of the decade-old Nordstrom decision to embrace centralized buying and to continue “dumbing down” large key item “fashion” basic programs.
A decade or so ago, Nordstrom had regional buyers and fashion novelty for the middle market customer, creating a reason to buy, even at a higher price. The miss for Nordstrom is huge online assortments which are difficult to shop, leaving stores filled with non-competitive, expensive key item fashion basics. USB has pointed out the obvious; the shift in shopper behavior is not new, ask Macy’s and others. To be relevant Nordstrom needs to return to exciting the customer in the middle by taking a fresh look at private brand pricing and product. There they should have room to play catch up. Nordstrom is a master of reinvention.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Our company has a mantra that we always share in retailer presentations: “10 percent of your business changes every year whether you like it or not. Make no changes and in only three years you are 30 percent behind the world.” Retail sustainability is created by the act of changing at least 10 percent a year – every year. The world has high regard for Nordstrom. There will always be shifts in the market, and those who are successful will be those who take chances and change. The talent at Nordstrom has never avoided the “change” and will find the combination. Just watch.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
For Nordstrom, a no-growth future can only happen if management sits on their hands; that is extremely unlikely. Moreover, changing shopper spending need not force Nordstrom to change what the brand has stood for on the retail landscape. In fact, doing so would turn a mere bump on the road into a growing sinkhole. The UBS recommendations are akin to throwing in the towel before the first punch.
The opportunity ahead for Nordstrom is real and significant but requires renewed branding effort that highlights the store’s high quality products and legendary service. This will validate purchase decisions by current customers and begin to tap new customers. There’s nothing predestined in Nordstrom’s future, the company has the leadership and talent to create the growth future it desires.