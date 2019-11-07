Is Nordstrom staring at a ‘no-growth’ retail future?

Nordstrom's New Concept shop featuring a collaboration with Japanese publishing house Printings.jp - Photo: Nordstrom
Jul 11, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

In a scathing note, analysts at UBS described Nordstrom as a “no-growth retailer” that is suffering from eroding price perceptions and a “cultural shift” in shopper behavior.

Among the challenges, according to the report:

  • Losing appeal in special occasions/business wear: While Nordstrom has traditionally been a go-to place for business and special occasion attire, UBS’s recent survey finds consumers migrating to discount retailers for these items. Wrote Jay Sole, UBS’s lead analyst, in a note, “We think this reflects a cultural shift where consumers don’t think they need to invest in the type of high-quality merchandise available at Nordstrom for work as much as they used to.”
  • Further casualization: Wrote Mr. Sole, “Consumers are ‘dressing down’ more often in every part of daily life. This is not something we think [Nordstrom] can easily recover from.”
  • Expected pullback among wealthy: UBS data “suggests high-income US consumer spending will stay weak through the fall season,” the report said.
  • Eroding pricing perception: Only Gap and J.C. Penney had a larger year-over-year drop in price perception than both the full-line Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack banners in UBS’s recent survey. The pricing perception of closer competitor, Bloomingdale’s, improved. With the high-end fashion market experiencing minimal growth, any market share loss at Nordstrom at the expense of even a small rival could “significantly” impact Nordstrom.
  • A more discount-driven environment: The rising cost of living and relatively stagnant income thresholds for the middle class are increasingly encouraging consumers, especially younger ones encumbered with high student debt, to favor low prices over quality. While Nordstrom “has historically been a share taker” with its stature just above traditional department stores such as Macy’s, it’s no longer in a position to take market share.

UBS said Nordstrom will likely have to increase promotions to change price perceptions and revive traffic, but that will come at the expense of gross margins. UBS added, “Plus, we also doubt [Nordstrom] can leverage SG&A at the new, lower sales growth rate we’re modeling.”

UBS cut its stock rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” and slashed its price target from $65 to $33.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with UBS’s assessment of Nordstrom’s current challenges? Are shifts in shopper behavior antiquating Nordstrom’s business model? What challenges cited in the article will likely be most difficult to overcome?

"Nordstrom's middle-market customer, those between contemporary and designer, are the consumers Nordstrom needs to address quickly."

Cynthia Holcomb
Cynthia Holcomb

Cynthia HolcombFounder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Wall Street only cares about short-term results. While the challenges described by the UBS analyst are fair, his advice is completely wrong. Discounting to drive traffic may produce a bump in short-term results, but will ultimately exacerbate Nordstrom’s challenges. It’s clear consumers are changing, and so adjusting merchandising mixes to reflect this is what every thoughtful retailer should be doing. Nordstrom’s business model is premium product with premium service – they need to get back to their roots, focus on the market segment that they are great at and stop trying to “me too” with strategies that will please short-sighted Wall Street analysts.

Bethany Allee
BrainTrust
Bethany Allee
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
49 minutes 22 seconds ago
Mark is on the money again – Nordstrom needs to get back to their roots. Nordstrom delivers premium goods with premium service better than anyone. This is why they’ve succeeded and it is what will help them succeed going forward. Nordstrom has taken a modern spin on their premium services with their high-end click-and-collect service – this is a move in the right direction. As an avid Nordstrom fan and customer, the solution is simple. Nordstrom needs to educate consumers on their services. I frequently tell associates in my demographic, which I believe to be one of Nordstrom’s key demographics, that personal shopping services are complete free. That’s right: call Nordstrom, connect with a personal shopper, tell them what you want at the budget you want, show up at a designated time to a fitting room filled with items to meet your needs, pick what you want, pay, leave. Efficient. Effective. Brilliant service. Through simple education around their current business model and services, Nordstrom can drive better financial results. After educating the audience who is… Read more »
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
1 hour 10 minutes ago

Every business goes through the pain of stagnation at some point. Some will realize it quicker than others and adjust. For some, it’s too late. Nordstrom is on top of the changing retail environment, trying to stay relevant. They have new in-store concepts, online offerings and more. I’m not convinced that Nordstrom has reached a “no-growth” (which can lead to its demise) place in the retail history books.

Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
1 hour 7 minutes ago
Characterizing Nordstrom as a “no-growth retailer” assumes that it is incapable of course correction. That’s a charge that has more to do with management than merchandise, but — at least as summarized — that’s not what UBS is saying. No question the “middle prestige” market is eroding — losing sales to discounters on the low end and specialty clothiers on the high end. As to the ongoing trend to more and more casual clothing in the workplace, for “special occasions” or other venues, there’s probably no scalable turning back. I assume in some retro moment suits and ties may return among the hipper-than-thou set, but the “Dress For Success” formula seems to have run its course unless you define polo shirts and flip flops as dressing up. I’m not sure about the whole idea that wealthy people will cut back. After all, if conspicuous consumption isn’t one of the perks of being wealthy, why be wealthy? Finally, on the price perception issue, that’s far more fixable than altering the course of contemporary fashion. So while… Read more »
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 4 minutes ago
I agree with the conclusion of the report. It will be very challenging for Nordstrom to engineer growth in the near term. However, I do not entirely concur with the report’s rationale for this; I think it misses some nuances. The main issue Nordstrom faces is a disparity in performance by location. In big, urban markets Nordstrom’s full-price stores are performing better. The concentration of more affluent consumers and higher demand for modern, fashionable apparel helps the business achieve solid numbers. However, in smaller urban areas and suburban malls, the business performs less well and is increasingly struggling to connect with shoppers who don’t want to pay Nordstrom prices or are deterred by assortments that they see as too contemporary. This doesn’t mean Nordstrom has no customers, but the customer numbers required to support the economics of a big department store business are weakening and the decline in shoppers is getting progressively worse. There is a question mark over how Nordstrom can turn around performance in stores outside of the big cities. More localized ranging… Read more »
Steve Dennis
BrainTrust
Steve Dennis
President, Sageberry Consulting/Forbes Contributor
42 minutes 17 seconds ago

Nordstrom has consistently been one of the best managed retailers on the planet for decades and one I use often in my keynotes as a positive example of “remarkable retail.” Having said that, they are a relatively mature brand having nearly maxed out on new full-line and Rack locations and already being deeply penetrated in commerce.

But the no-growth future is too harsh. I believe with a few adjustments, as well as realizing the potential from more Nordstrom Local stores, they can continue to grab market share albeit at a slower pace than the last few years.

Ron Margulis
BrainTrust
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
35 minutes 22 seconds ago

There is a round of consolidation coming in retail and Nordstrom could very well be a target at the lower stock price UBS seems to believe we will be seeing soon. This will only act to strengthen e-commerce players as those amalgamating the traditional retail banners try to find synergies with both merchandising efforts and property plays.

Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
32 minutes 33 seconds ago

Nordstrom’s middle-market customer, those between contemporary and designer, are the consumers Nordstrom needs to address quickly. When I say quickly, the fact that USB’s assessment is even being discussed reflects the direct impact of the decade-old Nordstrom decision to embrace centralized buying and to continue “dumbing down” large key item “fashion” basic programs.

A decade or so ago, Nordstrom had regional buyers and fashion novelty for the middle market customer, creating a reason to buy, even at a higher price. The miss for Nordstrom is huge online assortments which are difficult to shop, leaving stores filled with non-competitive, expensive key item fashion basics. USB has pointed out the obvious; the shift in shopper behavior is not new, ask Macy’s and others. To be relevant Nordstrom needs to return to exciting the customer in the middle by taking a fresh look at private brand pricing and product. There they should have room to play catch up. Nordstrom is a master of reinvention.

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
27 minutes 27 seconds ago

Our company has a mantra that we always share in retailer presentations: “10 percent of your business changes every year whether you like it or not. Make no changes and in only three years you are 30 percent behind the world.” Retail sustainability is created by the act of changing at least 10 percent a year – every year. The world has high regard for Nordstrom. There will always be shifts in the market, and those who are successful will be those who take chances and change. The talent at Nordstrom has never avoided the “change” and will find the combination. Just watch.

Mohamed Amer
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
3 minutes 17 seconds ago

For Nordstrom, a no-growth future can only happen if management sits on their hands; that is extremely unlikely. Moreover, changing shopper spending need not force Nordstrom to change what the brand has stood for on the retail landscape. In fact, doing so would turn a mere bump on the road into a growing sinkhole. The UBS recommendations are akin to throwing in the towel before the first punch.

The opportunity ahead for Nordstrom is real and significant but requires renewed branding effort that highlights the store’s high quality products and legendary service. This will validate purchase decisions by current customers and begin to tap new customers. There’s nothing predestined in Nordstrom’s future, the company has the leadership and talent to create the growth future it desires.

"Nordstrom's middle-market customer, those between contemporary and designer, are the consumers Nordstrom needs to address quickly."

Cynthia Holcomb
Cynthia Holcomb

Cynthia HolcombFounder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.

