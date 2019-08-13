Is Nike’s new subscription program for kids a parent’s best friend?
Nike Adventure Club is the athletic brand’s first subscription service designed for kids. Nike is promoting the service, which launched yesterday, as “a parent’s best friend.” Nike promises to help parents put the correct size shoes on their kids (60 percent of all people, walk around with improperly fitted shoes) and enable them to keep up with the rapidly changing tastes of these young consumers.
“In providing footwear, we’re always trying to answer, ‘What do kids want,’” Dominique Shortell, director of product experience and retention for Nike Adventure Club, said in a statement. “But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?’ We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them.”
The Adventure Club offers 100 different sneaker styles in sizes 4C to 7Y, which roughly aligns with kids between the ages of two and 10. Members have three different subscription options, which range from receiving four pairs of sneakers per year up to 12. The cost for each of the options is $20, $30 or $50 a month. Reuters reports that parents can save up to $50 on each pair or almost nothing, depending on which Nike or Converse shoe they select.
The biggest challenge in the process, according to Nike, is getting the right shoe fit. The brand is including a refrigerator magnet sizing chart with the subscription box. A pilot of the program run by Nike found only a small percentage of parents ordered the wrong size. The test involved 10,000 members.
“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” said Dave Cobban, general manager of Nike Adventure Club. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”
Nike is looking to create a brand relationship with kids that it believes it can maintain throughout their lives. First, however, it will need to keep parents and kids satisfied with its Adventure Club offering. A McKinsey & Co. study published last year, CNBC reports, found that, while subscription services have grown 100 percent annually since 2013, nearly 40 percent of those who have joined a program have later cancelled.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect that the Nike Adventure Club will be a success or a failure? Would keeping kids happy in a subscription program make them more likely to stay with the brand throughout their lives?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is an interesting offering and I give it better than even odds of being successful. Unlike many subscription services that encourage consumption for the sake of it, the Nike offering provides a direct consumer benefit by providing an ongoing way for kids to always have the right size (and style) shoes. For some parents, this will be a meaningful benefit. For Nike, this will capture new consumers early in life and hopefully build strong brand loyalty as the children grow up.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is an interesting offer and has lots of positive attributes for time-starved moms and their kids. Do I think it will engender brand loyalty? I don’t know. Gap Kids didn’t seem to do that ultimately.
The other thing I worry about is how quickly kids’ shoe sizes change as they are growing up. And the growth seems to come in spurts. I am not sure how Nike is going to mitigate this challenge, really — and if it involves returning the shoes, they might lose the “time-saver” advantage.
But overall, I like it.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I see this as a great idea with a short life span. For starters, it’s a bit expensive. Moreover, unless parents are buying many pairs of sneakers in the course of a year, there’s not much value. We’re living in a world today that has subscriptions for almost everything, and quickly they add up. Consumers are starting to take notice of how much they are paying a month, not for a single subscription but their total. These high monthly costs will begin to change the success of many subscription programs. Nike is on the right track wanting to lock in kids to their brand, and the subscription concept is good, but the program needs a lot more value and opportunities for the members beyond just buying shoes.
Customer Partnerships & Strategy, SmartLens, NA
This is brilliant! This removes purchasing friction for parents, builds predictable supply flow and sales for Nike, and no company knows their customers better than Nike — so kids will get the on-trend kicks they love!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
I don’t know if it will be successful, but it is a brilliant marketing move to truly lock consumers into Nike from cradle to grave — or at least until the parents stop paying the bills. Subscriptions sound great until you figure out you aren’t using the product at the rate you thought you would and packages start piling up. That may be the foible of this service as well, as I tend to think of sneakers as being more durable than four to twelve pairs a year — even for fast growing kids.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I found that certain (few) shoe brands fit me perfectly. If Nike fits the child perfectly, then the worry is over; stick to the brand that fits you best. If the subscription model removes the need to always be replacing children’s shoes, then this plan will stick, but only with those customers that fit the two criteria. I am sure that Nike is not for everyone.
Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Medallion Retail
I have serious reservations here as I think the variables for the successful fit (both size and styles) are too great for “subscription.” Shoe fit is particularly important during the toddler years. Shoe style is particularly important to tweens. And the 12 pairs a year model (for kids) is just absurd. I suspect early adopters will give it a try and deliver initial success for Nike but this will soon peter out as busy moms (and dads) wake up after eight months and say “What was I thinking?”
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Thank you Michael. You spoke the truth much more graciously than I.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Interesting concept for parents that have the money for this type of offering. It’s expensive, IMO. However, Nike definitely has the cachet to build brand loyalty early on and if a kid is wearing 3-4 pairs of shoes/year, that’s a great first step to getting them hooked.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Just a thought: what happens when or if the the children find a different shoe other than Nike (God forbid that happens) that is the new rage? This program is probably a great attempt to “show the love” for the children and, at the same time, “lock in” sure sales.
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
The kids segment is the ideal segment for the growing rental economy — kids’ shoe sizes are ever-changing and their shoes tend to take a beating as they wear them. But Nike will have to work out some kinks. It’s not inexpensive, even at the lowest tier. And I wonder how easy they’ll make shipping when you need to size up or down. Convenience will be key and parents can’t invest time on the computer or on the phone and shipping packages back-and-forth. It’s hard to imagine this will have a meaningful impact on creating lifelong brand-loyalists. Does anyone really wear the same shoe brand they wore as a tyke into the teenage years and then adulthood?
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
It will make sense for a niche group of customers if Nike can get the fit equation correct and minimize returns. I think it’s a smart move to focus on kids ages two to 10. Kids older than that are more likely to be swayed by current fashion trends (which isn’t always Nike) and could result in cancellations when the kids don’t want to wear what Nike sends.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I especially like the “need” driven aspect of this initiative versus the “want” portion. I was deeply involved in a couple of kids businesses and there is a segment of the business where mom or grandma is the customer. Growing toddlers need new shoes and mom will do the style selecting for a while. When the boy or girl actually becomes the customer, the “want” becomes more complicated, but the “need” remains. “Need” provides more predictability than “want.”
