Photo: Nike

Nike Adventure Club is the athletic brand’s first subscription service designed for kids. Nike is promoting the service, which launched yesterday, as “a parent’s best friend.” Nike promises to help parents put the correct size shoes on their kids (60 percent of all people, walk around with improperly fitted shoes) and enable them to keep up with the rapidly changing tastes of these young consumers.

“In providing footwear, we’re always trying to answer, ‘What do kids want,’” Dominique Shortell, director of product experience and retention for Nike Adventure Club, said in a statement. “But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?’ We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them.”

The Adventure Club offers 100 different sneaker styles in sizes 4C to 7Y, which roughly aligns with kids between the ages of two and 10. Members have three different subscription options, which range from receiving four pairs of sneakers per year up to 12. The cost for each of the options is $20, $30 or $50 a month. Reuters reports that parents can save up to $50 on each pair or almost nothing, depending on which Nike or Converse shoe they select.

The biggest challenge in the process, according to Nike, is getting the right shoe fit. The brand is including a refrigerator magnet sizing chart with the subscription box. A pilot of the program run by Nike found only a small percentage of parents ordered the wrong size. The test involved 10,000 members.

“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” said Dave Cobban, general manager of Nike Adventure Club. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

Nike is looking to create a brand relationship with kids that it believes it can maintain throughout their lives. First, however, it will need to keep parents and kids satisfied with its Adventure Club offering. A McKinsey & Co. study published last year, CNBC reports, found that, while subscription services have grown 100 percent annually since 2013, nearly 40 percent of those who have joined a program have later cancelled.