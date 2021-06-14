Is Netflix about to replicate Disney’s product merchandising success?
Netflix, taking a page from Walt Disney, will launch an online store to sell limited-edition apparel, lifestyle merchandise and collectibles from its extensive catalog of shows and movies. The site marks the world’s largest streaming service’s first direct-to-consumer retail push.
Major studios often make more money on licensed merchandise royalties than through ticket sales of blockbuster movies. Disney, with franchises ranging from “Mickey Mouse” to “Star Wars,” is by far the licensed leader.
Netflix has been ramping up its licensing deals since the hiring in March 2020 of Josh Simon, formerly at Nike, as VP of consumer products. Recent new partners include Walmart, Amazon, Target, Sephora, Mattel and H&M.
Rather than a massive “Everything on Netflix” site, however, Netflix.shop will offer a rotating selection of exclusive, limited-edition items from select shows. The approach appears aimed to build buzz around shows as they’re released and gaining momentum, as well as to support its broader licensing programs.
Initially, the site will feature products from anime series “Eden” and “Yasuke,” including a “Yasuke” apparel range in a collaboration with streetwear brand Hypland and designer Jordan Bentley. Later this month, caps, t-shirts, hoodies and sweaters tied to “Lupin”, a series about a Paris-based thief, will be available. Created in collaboration with the Louvre museum, “Lupin” items also include a side table for $150 and throw pillows for $60.
In coming months, Netflix will release products tied to blockbusters “The Witcher” and “Stranger Things” and Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.
In a blog entry, Mr. Simon described Netflix.shop “as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience.”
Netflix is a content-making machine. In 2019, Netflix released 657 first-run original titles, equaling more than nine times the original programming hours from video streaming rival, Amazon.com, according to a study from OMDIA.
Among skeptics is Mark Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia University’s Business School, who questions the enduring popularity of Netflix’s often overnight hits. He told The New York Times, “Most of them have a short shelf-life, unlike a Disney property, which is a generational long ride.”
Netflix has revealed no plans for physical stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the overall merchandising opportunity around Netflix’s ever-expanding library of content? Is Netflix’s curated, limited-edition direct-to-consumer approach with Netflix.shop the right one?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Netflix has a huge number of hit shows and there is a significant opportunity to commercialize these via selling merchandise. At a time when subscription revenue uplifts are softening, this provides another avenue to expand the top line.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I think this is more opportunistic than “transformational.” That said, it is a huge miss that Netflix didn’t have this before so I’m excited to see what they come up with.
I’d love to see digital content and customizations in the approach here.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
Interesting. Merchandise for shows like Stranger Things should be a hit. One more advantage — they KNOW who watched what shows! This makes the targeting of e-mails, ads, and personalization on sign-in off-the-charts effective. Although the discussion topic doesn’t call for this comment, the BIG idea is for them to start taking advertising.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I’ve lived through this in a past life with Nickelodeon/Viacom Retail Group. Retail is not for the faint of heart! For studios, you have to have someone in charge who understands the strategic nature of the investment. Otherwise there will always be an enormous amount of pressure to trade the slim margins of retail for the more lucrative licensing business. The limited nature of Netflix’s offering – “get it now or it’s gone forever” – is intriguing as a way to potentially shake up that dynamic.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
What’s not to love? Bojack Horseman tees? Ozark coffee mugs? Netflix’s audience has disposable income and a panoply of programs to choose from. The doubters are underestimating Netflix’s reach and appeal.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Merchandise-wise, it’s tough to compare Netflix to Disney because Disney’s product has been around forever and is sold everywhere. Stranger Things merchandise has been available at Universal Studios theme parks for a while so there is Netflix product out there. Still, if Netflix is timely with exclusive, limited-edition items it could be a goldmine.