Is mobile enhancing the in-store shopping experience?
A new survey finds that in-store shoppers continue to showroom, or use their mobile phones to check competitor prices, but they’re also using their devices for purposes beneficial to the store they’re in.
According to the survey from Airship taken in September, the most popular shopping use of mobile phones inside stores among U.S. consumers were:
- Using loyalty cards or coupons stored on the phone, 70 percent;
- Visiting the retailer’s website, 68 percent;
- Comparing prices (e.g., via Google, Amazon), 68 percent;
- Using the retailer’s app, 64 percent;
- Reading users’ reviews, 63 percent;
- Buying online and picking up in store, click & collect or curbside, 61 percent;
- Contactless payment at point of sales/checkout (Apple Pay, Google Wallet, etc.), 55 percent;
- Scanning QR codes or smart shelf tags for more information, 53 percent.
The findings come as smartphone use for shopping received a boost during the pandemic.
By 2025, eMarketer now expects m-commerce, or making purchases via mobile devices, will account for 10.4 percent of all retail sales in the U.S. — more than two and a half times the pre-pandemic share. Beyond restrictions on in-store shopping during much of the pandemic, the growth in smartphones as a shopping tool is expected to be supported by new technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and 5G, seamless one-touch checkouts, social commerce, livestreaming and influencer direct selling.
At the store level, pre-pandemic surveys and studies were already showing mobile increasingly influencing the shopper journey.
A 2019 survey from RetailMeNot found 69 percent of U.S. consumers would rather review a product on their phone than speak with an in-store associate and 53 percent preferring to seek out discounts and offers on their phones instead of consulting an associate.
The RetailMeNot survey further found nearly half had an app that collects deals and discounts across retailers on their smartphone and 69 percent indicated that receiving a personalized offer on their phone that they could use in-store would make them more likely to visit a physical retail location.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do mobile phones elevate or distract from the in-store shopping experience? What’s the optimal way for retailers to capitalize on the accessibility and increased use of mobile phones in stores?
12 Comments on "Is mobile enhancing the in-store shopping experience?"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Managing Director, GlobalData
Mobile enablement is a great way of enhancing the store experience, especially if it is done in a non-intrusive way for those who wish to shop mobile-free. That said, it is vital to ensure the experience is seamless as when it isn’t it can become a major annoyance. Target, as great as it is, very rarely has shelf-edge prices aligned with prices on its app. Macy’s barcode scanning service in-store frequently throws up random products that are different from those being scanned. Just two examples of unnecessary frustrations.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Sure, mobile phones represent a minor threat when they are used for competitive pricing while in the store, but the opportunities inherent in mobile engagement far outweigh the threats. Shoppers will always find competitive data one way or another. The secret, as with all things inside the store, is to enhance the journey with informative and empowering content that compels people to engage in ways that drive conversions. While I have seen lots of press about AR/VR apps designed for use inside the store, I have seen very few that really drive conversions, and hence they tend to be distractions. I have, however, seen many efficient, empowering and helpful mobile tools that make it easy to find the content that drives conversions: availability, reviews, and related items. QR codes strategically around the store to make it easy to access the content are a bonus to shoppers and conversions alike.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Based on the fact that I have used all of the mobile examples listed in the article, I believe mobile phones elevate the in-store shopping experience. One of the greatest potential assets for mobile phones in-store is scan and go. I am surprised more stores haven’t deployed a scan and go mobile option for customers. Big box stores, warehouse clubs and grocery stores are prime for scan and go and I think a lot of customers would welcome it.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Physical retailers cannot wish away the usage of mobile devices or the fact that customers do comparison shopping.
At the same time, mobile devices with a high degree of location accuracy give retailers data that they never had before. But retailers need to invest in mobile apps to take advantage of that. Retailers can know, with a great degree of precision, which products and aisles are looked at with more interest, or have better chances of converting with in-store only promotions or valid-for-the visit-only promotions. Retailers should offer in-app mobile checkout.
President, Protonik
I believe eMarketer’s conclusions are exaggerated. The prediction appears to conjecture growth off a curve which can’t be trusted – growth during the pandemic. We already have evidence that the narrative of “the pandemic has changed everything going forward” is false – most clearly in Amazon’s recent anemic quarter.
Phones help consumers. But as retailers we need to ponder what part of their use is important and what part of claimed usage is incidental.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Consumers already spend so much of their days on their phones – if retailers don’t leverage that knowledge to augment the store experience, they’re missing out. Right now, the primary uses for smartphones while in stores are transactional, but we can expect the phone to also become more of an emotional tool in the future.
Mobile has great potential to elevate the store experience when done right.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Mobile phones elevate the shopping experience when retailers encourage customers to use them. Most shopping journeys start on a digital platform and enhance the in-store experience.
Imagine if retailers encouraged more customers to deep dive into product or styling through their mobile, marrying the digital and physical experience. We could learn so much about the customer if the experience was seamless and purposeful.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
For some customers, the use of mobile phones in-store is distracting. For associate it is definitely distracting. However for carrying electronic loyalty cards and for making electronic payments, it is expedient and secure.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
I love this prompt because it ladders up to broader questions around all of us being on our phones all the time. While I do think that often takes away from the ability to be present in the larger sense, I believe retailers could better utilize mobile to engage with consumers. For instance, if so many consumers are using it for the loyalty program, why not do a quick deal or free gift to help convert the sale? Or remind consumers of something they may need? Or sync up with Instagram in some way to provide inspiration? Tons of opportunity here!
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I remember a survey taken more than five years ago, which asked consumers — “would you rather lose your wallet or mobile phone?” Answer: approximately 65 percent said they’d rather lose their wallet. And that was five years ago! Mobile has become a central part of our lives. So much so that shoppers are willing participants – they’re opening their phones, wallets and minds to retailers’ digital services. The better and more seamless experiences a retailer can deliver will result in stickier the campaigns, increased loyalty and higher profits, but quality reigns supreme. Relevant and value-oriented content that fills a need during a consumer’s daily life is vital to success.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’d like to know how many people were used in the 2019 RetailMeNot study (the link said the “experience had been removed by the publisher”) that found 69 percent of consumers would rather review a product on their phone than speak with a store associate. That’s a very sad statistic, and an opportunity for retailers to do better.
I would say most consumers have done the things listed in the Airship study, I know I have. Last week my daughter used her phone at Old Navy to BOPIS a pair of jeans that were 40 percent off online and regular price in the store. She handed them to a salesperson who helped her buy them online. On the sales floor. Customers have found ways around the things that drive them crazy.
There are plenty of opportunities to connect with consumers on their phones that go beyond price checking, loyalty programs and QR codes. The trick is getting shoppers to log into the experience.