Is livestream grocery shopping on the way in the U.S.?

Sources: Firework
Sep 24, 2021
by Matthew Stern

Albertsons’ e-grocery customers will soon be able to shop via video.

The regional grocer is entering into a partnership with video platform Firework, which it will use to place short-form shoppable videos and cooking experiences on its websites. The platform is also capable of enabling livestreaming video, which the grocery chain intends to implement in the future.

Shoppable video and livestreaming have grown in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, especially since the pandemic has forced customers at various points to shop exclusively from home.

Stateside, livestream shopping has caught on mostly in apparel thus far, where luxury brands such as Rebecca Minkoff have begun leveraging major livestreaming platforms, including Amazon Live and Instagram, for live shopping events. There has also been a proliferation of niche livestream shopping apps. Up until the pandemic, livestream apparel shopping was mainly popular in parts of Asia, but the model recalls interactive television outlets like Home Shopping Network and QVC.

Livestream grocery shopping has also already caught on in Asia and grocers have been generating impressive profits from the model.

A livestream host going by the pseudonym Viya in China managed to sell $100 million GBP  (appx. $137 million) in food products on e-commerce platform Taobao, according to an article on The Grocer. Food has emerged as a key driving force for the ongoing growth of livestream commerce in China, allowing rural and remote food producers to reach new customers.

While Albertsons is the first major U.S. grocery chain to utilize this particular short-form video platform, it is not the first grocer in the West to experiment with enhanced video and livestreamed content.

Dutch cheese merchant Kaan in 2017 launched its Kaan’s Stream Store, a livestreamed feed from inside the shop, which allowed customers to watch in-store staff, chat with them live and make orders from home.

RetailWire was unable to access the Kaan’s Stream Store at the time this article was written at the store’s advertised URL, kaansstreamstore.nl, indicating the streaming store is potentially now defunct.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is a partnership with a livestreaming/video platform and the creation of shoppable video content a worthwhile investment for grocery businesses? How can a grocer make the best use of these new kinds of content?

"Livestreaming can differentiate unique and remarkable grocers, giving them an edge in retail’s most exciting category."

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 13 minutes ago

I see this more as content linked to a commercial opportunity to sell a select range of products relevant to the recipe or product demonstration than a new mainstream selling channel. That doesn’t mean it is not a worthy addition – it is, especially as it bolsters Albertsons’ food credentials and could provide it with a way for brands to advertise and promote, which it can monetize. We have also seen in the past that popular recipes can lead to an upswing in the sale of certain ingredients, so this has the potential to stimulate some spend. All that said, the vast majority of grocery shopping is routine purchases which will continue to be done via websites and apps.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 2 minutes ago

My thoughts exactly.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
1 hour 1 minute ago

…and another income opportunity for grocers to charge vendors to appear in the livestream efforts.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
1 hour 10 minutes ago

While livestream video shopping isn’t going to appeal to everyone, it may be worth testing. Targeting Gen Z and Millennials with targeted livestream offers and evaluating the ROI is a low cost way to see if there is enough demand. The U.S. usually lags Asia and Europe in the adoption of innovative technology so our consumers may be a few years behind those geographies.

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 7 minutes ago

There is nothing really new here, except perhaps the channel. As ever, content is everything, and if the video content is strong, I suspect people will purchase. The key will be engaging hosts with recipes and topics that are relevant to the Albertsons shopper – another hallmark of effective content marketing.

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
1 hour 6 minutes ago

It may not be an investment the grocer themselves need to fund but it is a great way for grocers to get cooperative promotion dollars from their suppliers. This idea will require bandwidth, but with 5G coming we need to fill the pipeline with content. This just adds live theater to the store/stage.

Influencers have found their way to the grocery aisles and are now going to be picking up a bag of chips and telling you to buy them. And you will, and from the comfort of your own couch. Basically Homer Simpson’s vision for the ideal future is becoming a reality. Expect a lot of photo-bombing from Instacart shoppers and/or viral videos of fights between livestreaming shoppers and Instagram pickers going for the same item. Can’t wait.

Joel Rubinson
Joel Rubinson
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
1 hour 4 minutes ago

I’m not sure about this one. Supermarket shopping is highly functional for most shoppers with respect to most products and in that case, the key is simplifying and speeding up the shopper process. If this is married with a shopping basket being prepared for you either in the store or home delivered, OK, there could be value. Beyond that, for those minority of products that are explorative, like artisan cheeses, this might have some benefit.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
47 minutes 28 seconds ago

Livestreaming can differentiate unique and remarkable grocers, giving them an edge in retail’s most exciting category. Grocers with vibrant livestreams that inform, entertain and inspire consumers will make their rivals jealous.

Livestreaming best practices include:

  • Use highly-visual products: Grocery and beauty are the perfect fit for vibrant livestream marketing.
  • Make the product the star: Last year, critics found a leading retailer’s livestream distracting. Focus on informing viewers of products’ benefits and sensory attributes (vs. influencers’ unrelated dance routines).
  • Add some magic: Live cooking shows, product taste tests or relevant influencers like celebrity chefs would liven up the grocery marketing space.
  • Build a community: Products that align with lifestyles and interests (health and fitness enthusiasts, new parents, vegans) have an easier time attracting their audience.
  • Invite conversation: Encourage viewers to ask questions in real time to deepen engagement, connection and trust with grocers and CPG brands.
Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
45 minutes 38 seconds ago

Shopping is trending toward convenience and speed. There is no indication that this will stop until we all have too much time on our hands.

However there is likely a niche of viewers (not shoppers) who will enjoy the connection opportunity this presents. Those who see shopping as an entertainment alternative rather than something to fill a need.

Mohamed Amer
Mohamed Amer
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
38 minutes 44 seconds ago

Shoppable video platforms are a reality in today’s commerce landscape. No reason for the grocery segment to remain on the sidelines. Think of it as a digital form of Costco’s in-store food sampling program with impulse purchase potential.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
31 minutes 24 seconds ago

Livestream shopping has been around for a while now with clothing, furniture, home goods and the like. I think grocery is a natural extension but, as with everything else, will have to be modified to fit American shoppers.

