Is Levi’s poised to become a consumer-direct powerhouse?
Is Levi Strauss about to do a Nike?
The denim brand has not announced it is ending its wholesale relationships with large numbers of retailers. It has, however, made clear that it sees a bigger opportunity to expand its business by selling its clothing directly to consumers.
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales represented about 40 percent of Levi’s total sales in 2020 and the company is looking to grow that to 60 percent this year, CEO Chip Bergh told CNBC.
Levi’s online sales grew 25 percent during the first three months of this year, representing 10 percent of the company’s total, Mr. Bergh told analysts on an earnings call yesterday.
The brand’s DTC also includes company-operated outlets and other stores. Levi’s has focused on expanding and improving its omnichannel capabilities. The company rolled out ship-from-store, associate ordering and two-day shipping last year in the U.S. and is now taking those services global.
The denim giant is looking for more space to grow and plans to add 40 stores and 200 outlet locations across the U.S. Mr. Bergh said that high commercial vacancy rates provide the company with opportunities to find space at favorable prices.
Creating better experiences in stores and online is critical to Levi’s consumer-direct push.
“We recently saw our largest week of sales from associate ordering, a capability that helps ensure we don’t miss a sale and caters to how younger consumers are shopping, behaviors we expect will stick beyond the pandemic,” Mr. Bergh told analysts. “We’re just scratching the surface as these omni-capabilities scale, they [are] becoming increasingly more meaningful.”
Levi’s use of artificial intelligence technology is helping to “accelerate” its digital transformation, according to its CEO.
“A new product recommendation engine on levi.com now personalizes the individual experience online based on consumer profiles and browsing and purchase patterns showing increases in revenue and conversion,” he said.
Levi’s loyalty program membership grew 35 percent during the first quarter to more than five million members. Mr. Bergh said that revenues coming from Levi’s mobile app has exceeded internal expectations and shown month-over-month growth.
“We are reaching a younger consumer who is engaging with us more times per month and longer per visit,” he said. “We’re using the app as a seamless connector for the online to off-line experience and are piloting new convenience-oriented in-store features like contactless returns and self-checkout.”
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I believe Levi’s has the brand gravitas, technological capability and leadership to pull this off. Reducing wholesale distribution may hurt sales in the short run, but the opportunity for Levi’s to take back control of their brand, distribution, and forge even stronger direct relationships with consumers is worth it. I can see Levi’s becoming more of a Lululemon. And while Levi’s and Nike can pull this off, not every brand has the ability to do this – nor should they necessarily even try. Wholesale still has its place.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I don’t think it’s any small coincidence that the “younger consumer” is mentioned twice in this narrative. This is clearly a plan aimed at evolving the business for future shopping and buying. And happily, that includes many more physical locations. Seems like “and” is the more operative word, rather than “or” when it comes to managing how brands reach consumers.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Levi’s follows the very successful Nike playbook of taking more direct ownership of their brand, experience, marketing, and interactions with their loyal customers. There are clear value propositions in engaging directly with your loyal customer base, and this has become a necessary investment in today’s changing retail marketplace.
By removing some of the dependencies on the wholesale model, Levi’s, Nike, and many other brands to follow will have a laser focus on the customer engagement model, driving outstanding experience across physical and digital channels, and have greater control of the branding and messaging.
The major challenges and investments will certainly be on the execution side. By going DTC, critical investments will need to be made in the supply chain, digital marketing, social media, physical stores/showrooms, and laser-focused on the customer.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
LIke Nike, Levi’s has the brand cachet (amazing how they have maintained this as trendier jeans brands have crashed and burned) to build a robust direct business. They are also making the right investments to be able to scale direct. Unfortunately, there are just not any apparel retailer brands that are “must shop” anymore so brands like Levi’s are taking it upon themselves to own the narrative. Smart. Other brands will be doing this as well.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My partner Rich will remember this better than I do because he ran a department store in the ’70s, but there was a time when Levi’s were scarce. Demand was high and retailers were scrambling to get them wherever they could. Today, Levi’s jeans are like popcorn, you can find them everywhere.
It’s completely understandable that the company wants to regain control. Have you seen a Levi’s display at Kohl’s on a busy day? It’s obliterated, who wants that for their brand? On the other hand, I am happy to see that Levi’s is expanding sales beyond online. Having worked for The Gap during its Levi’s days, I know how many styles and sizes a shopper has to try on before you find your perfect fit!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Levi’s (and Nike) are training the consumer. They are building habits that will eliminate competition in the customer’s mind. The decisions will not revolve around which of several brands to buy. They will have established the “go-to” place. It will become an automatic habit for the customer. If they go Levi’s (or Nike) and are satisfied, there is no chance for the competition. That is clearly the objective.
Brands of these magnitudes can do it. They have the talent and resources to implement such a complete strategy. It will be extremely difficult for the competition to break this buying cycle.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Branding comes first, and execution comes second. This new DTC model bodes ill for department stores, where younger customers are downright scarce.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Talk about cred. And by the way, that’s what it takes: credibility brought on by authenticity brought on by years of excellence. So to answer the question, how many brands can say that? Very few, but those that have that type of cred are in a prime position to call their own shots in the DTC world: Patagonia, Yeti, Nike, Rapha, Wegmans and even Target now. Levi’s is going to do just fine this century, as long as they don’t open too many stores. Careful on that one!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Levi’s is fast following Nike here. Disintermediation is the future for iconic brands and Levi’s is positioned to “just do that.” The challenge they face is the durability of their product. The onus is on the design team to keep creating fresh product or for management to make smart acquisitions that increase the lifetime value of the Levi’s customer.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
I just predicted this trend less than two weeks ago.