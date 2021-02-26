Is it the right time to reopen food bars?
For years, I had a near-daily ritual of visiting the hot bar and salad bar at the grocery store across the street. It was not a cost efficient habit, but convenient nevertheless. The novel coronavirus pandemic ended my routine.
As essential retailers retooled their operations to continue doing business safely, my local grocer replaced its salad and hot bars with pre-prepared carry-out offerings. Fast forward to last week. I walked in and went for a pre-prepared salad, now the cornerstone of my bi-weekly, masked in-store shopping trip, and found the food bars open. It felt like the first touch of normality entering my life in 11 months. Still, I’m not sure if it is a good thing.
Since experts ruled out contaminated surfaces as a significant source of COVID-19 transmission months ago, and the store was virtually empty, I felt comfortable filling up. I realized, though, that selecting food and wrestling with closing a plastic container were taking time and distracting me from my usually vigilant focus on social distance. I imagined peak hours bringing problems.
The grocer’s move is undoubtedly tied to Illinois’ steadily declining COVID-19 cases and deaths.
In the city of Chicago, where I live, cases and deaths in long-term care facilities are at their lowest since August, according to the Chicago Tribune. There remain, however, significant unknowns about how the pandemic will progress in the coming months.
Researchers worry that “escape mutations” may allow new viral strains to partially or entirely evade the vaccines on the market. What this means for case counts, vaccine strategies or timelines is not clear.
While globally, Israel in particular appears to be outmaneuvering the virus with comprehensive vaccination, the U.S. lags behind that. Federal and state officials place widespread vaccine availability as being months away.
We have already seen how easy it is to get ahead of ourselves when there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel. Last summer we often spoke about the pandemic as if it was ending, despite the CDC cautioning that winter promised an unprecedented public health crisis. I hope that normality is finally within reach, but fear that grocers could again put customers in the wrong mindset by easing up early.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is now the right or wrong time for grocery stores to start reopening food bars? Do you see retailers changing how they operate self-serve food bars once they are able to reopen them?
Sure, open them if you want to. I won’t be using them. And it’s not just because of health concerns. It’s also because I think most of them are a rip-off – especially Whole Foods. I can get a reasonable takeout meal or snack from a restaurant for the same price as a box of food with heavy stuff (mashed potato!) at Whole Foods. Now that more restaurants are offering takeout, I wonder how relevant the food bar will be.
I think it’s crazy to reopen food bars right now because it’s too soon. It feels good to see light at the end of the tunnel but we really don’t know how close it is yet. Most people have not had the first vaccination yet, let alone the second.
I live in Illinois too. Masks are mandatory here but we still can’t rely on people to wear them properly in stores. Why would a retailer take that risk? Food bars have always been a little gross but now they could be deadly. I’ll pass.