Is ‘groundedness’ the antidote trend to digital whiplash?
The combination of digitization and globalization has made lives increasingly virtual, fast-paced, and mobile, ultimately driving countless trends in the marketplace. According to a university study, these influences also led to a wide range of opposing trends, defined by the researchers as “groundedness.”
“We believe that many consumers have a need to feel grounded — which we define as a feeling of emotional rootedness,” researchers from Vienna University of Economics and Business and Cornell University wrote. “This feeling emanates from connections to one’s physical, social and historic environment, and provides a sense of strength, safety and stability.”
Although the concept “has received scant attention in prior marketing, consumer behavior, or social psychology research,” groundedness purportedly explains a wide range of trends from farmers markets to hand-cut soap, artisanal bread, the locavore movement and the return to familiar grocery brands during the pandemic, according to the study.
Generally, products provide consumers with the feeling of groundedness by connecting to places (locally made or from an identifiable place), people (made by artisans, individuals or identifiable groups), and past (traditional roots or tangible history).
Marketers can strategically leverage the need for groundedness through products, for example by emphasizing local origin or by choosing traditional product designs.
Brands can also target consumers identified with a higher need for groundedness, a quality often found in consumers who perform a lot of desktop work at their computer, who have a higher socio-economic status, who more strongly perceive COVID-19 to have significantly disrupted their lives and who live in big cities. Such consumers were found in the study to be more interested in products that “connect them to their place, people and past.”
A feeling of groundedness can be provided to consumers through product designs, distribution channels and marketing communications.
Researchers wrote in the study, “Taken together, we argue that groundedness is a powerful concept providing a comprehensive explanation for a variety of consumer trends, including the popularity of local, artisanal and nostalgic products. It seems that in times of digitization, urbanization and global challenges, the need to feel grounded has become particularly acute.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is groundedness an awkward mishmash of diverse trends or an unsung underlying mega-trend? What advice would you have to marketers or retailers about leveraging groundedness?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Hate to say it, but this sounds like one of those concepts, like cognitive dissonance or cognitive biases, that can explain everything but in an untestable way. My guess is you could make an argument for any product being “grounded” if you work hard enough – like Wonder Bread brings back my elementary school days.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Groundedness is a powerful concept because it relates directly to one major factor of human nature, and that is the need to belong, whether it be to a family, a social group, a religious institution, an artistic environment, or a geographic area. We are all comfortable with those things that are familiar and in common with our own interests. With the intrusion of things and by people for which we didn’t ask for due to the age of the web, exacerbated by the frantic pace of electronic communication and unreasonable expectations for reaction and response, we all find that we need a break and need to return to “normality.” That “normality” is whatever makes us feel grounded.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
I think groundedness is an umbrella label for a variety of trends that have become relevant and long-lasting due to the pandemic, but it doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive to our tech behaviors. Nature has been a safe space during this tough time. Millennials took an extreme interest in becoming plant parents, and climate change in the news is forcing us to rethink our connection to the environment. I wouldn’t say that any of these trends are a backlash to our increasingly co-dependent tech relationship, though. While we are paying more attention to the outdoors, we have also become more socially connected through technology and reliant upon digital for almost everything (healthcare appointments and prescriptions, navigation, shopping, etc.) than ever before.