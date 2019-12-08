Is FedEx smart to say goodbye to Amazon’s U.S. business?
After ending domestic express deliveries for Amazon.com in June, FedEx indicated last week it would be ending domestic ground deliveries, as well.
FedEx’s contract with Amazon for international deliveries will continue.
Amazon accounted for less than 1.3 percent of FedEx’s revenue in 2018 and many assumed it was a low-margin account.
Effectively terminating its U.S. relationship with Amazon, however, is a sign to many that FedEx has felt increasingly uncomfortable partnering with the growing logistics competitor. To some, the public announcement was a message to Walmart that FedEx is best positioned as its go-to courier.
In a statement, FedEx said the change “is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market, which the recent announcements related to our FedEx Ground network have us positioned extraordinarily well to do.”
In May, FedEx announced that, beginning in January 2020, it will expand ground delivery to seven days a week, and boost large package capacity as well.
For Amazon, the loss of FedEx delivery is expected to be made up by UPS, USPS, regional carriers and its own growing network. Continuing to push the envelope on speed, Amazon in April announced it would begin offering free next-day shipping to its Prime members.
Amazon may lose leverage with UPS without FedEx battling over fees. An estimated five-to-eight percent of UPS’s revenues come from Amazon. Despite building hundreds of fulfillment centers and leasing jets, Amazon would still need to invest another $122 billion into its delivery network to be on par with UPS and FedEx, Goldman Sachs estimated in a recent report.
UPS gains at least a short-term boost replacing FedEx’s load, but will likely continue to face questions around its support of Amazon.
“I’m sure that long-term UPS will be handling less packages,” Jerry Hempstead, a former parcel industry executive who now runs his namesake consulting firm, told The Wall Street Journal. “If Amazon has a truck coming to my house, why would they pay UPS to do that? … They have their own trucks now, they have their own planes, and the writing’s on the wall.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think drove FedEx’s decision to end its U.S. business with Amazon, and was it a smart move? Is the development good or bad for Amazon, UPS, other carriers and other retailers?
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
The race for the last mile got much more interesting. It will also be fiercely competitive. While one should never underestimate Amazon, it takes time and considerable investment to build logistics to serve delivery 24/7/365. The big winners in this might be the other retailers who need FedEx’s capacity to compete on delivery, especially during peak periods.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think one driver is pretty similar in tone to retailers asking their software vendors to not host cloud computing on AWS – why would you fund a would-be competitor? Amazon has bought planes, it definitely has last-mile capabilities (I see a LOT of Amazon vans in Miami), and it has said it will provide delivery services for those retailers in its marketplace.
So if I’m FedEx, I’m thinking “Why am I funding this, exactly?” You know that Amazon had really wheedled them down on rates, so it’s not even clear it’s a money maker.
Meanwhile, truth be told, most of my Amazon packages have been coming from UPS for quite some time anyway (I get notifications from UPS), so I don’t think it’s a big loss — but I do think the decision to focus on the other 50 percent of the web marketplace is a good one. Ship from store and ship TO store promise to get bigger. FedEx can deploy its resources that way instead.
I think it’s a good move.
Managing Director, GlobalData
FedEx likely doesn’t want exposure to Amazon as the business it provides is not sustainable. It is clear that Amazon is making more moves into the courier market and that over time it is going to migrate away from using third parties, especially in lucrative urban markets where margins are better. Potentially, this break gives FedEx an opportunity to seek alternative retail customers. However, I don’t see this as a total solution. As Amazon expands its logistics operation, it has already said it will consider delivering for third parties: that means FedEx can’t totally avoid Amazon and its disruption of the market.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
FedEx has taken a low margin, low sales (percentage) contract and ended it with the opportunity to drive higher sales at higher margin. It’s smart to do this. The only reason why this is news is because it’s Amazon. Add in that Amazon is increasingly competing against them and it’s an easy decision.