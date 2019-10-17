Is e-grocery less convenient than shopping in stores?
A Bain & Co. study concludes the reason online penetration remains so low in the grocery category versus others is because in-store shopping is still far more convenient.
The findings based on a Google and Bain survey of more than 8,000 U.S. shoppers include:
- Planning: While e-commerce sites should make researching, list building and list sharing easier online, consumers remain “highly-dependent” on analog tools such as combing circulars and writing lists on paper.
- Browsing: In store, shoppers have been taught to quickly find the products they desire, discover and evaluate new ones, and make price trade-offs. Websites lack visual clues for browsing. Online browsing also still tends to produce irrelevant search results, unhelpful product recommendations and limited filtering options.
- Price comparisons: With visible discount tags, less expensive private label offerings right next to name brands, and shoppers’ understanding that lower-priced options typically sit near the bottom of shelves, comparing prices is easier at the shelf. Further, many consumers don’t trust prices online, either because they believe prices are inflated or because of challenges making price trade-offs in the moment.
To some degree, online shoppers are more satisfied once they get accustomed to digital tools. Some 63 percent of those who shopped for groceries online three times report that it saved them time — a jump of 21 percentage points from first-time online shoppers.
Yet grocery shoppers who have not shopped online in the past 12 months say that building a shopping list and having ways to compare prices are the two features they would value most from an online grocery retailer. That contrasts with more advanced features such as personalized recommendations and substitution algorithms that some e-grocers are touting.
Innovative approaches to bring in-store grocery habits to digital include Tesco giving its online shoppers the ability to see how long their produce is likely to remain fresh and to buy individual bananas by count vs. by weight.
With text messages being used by many consumers, a “more comprehensive, simple solution” should support list sharing, say the study authors. Voice assistants offer the potential to simplify lists and virtual reality holds out promise to help online consumers “feel” products.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What parts of the in-store grocery experience will be easy and which will be hard to bring online? Are grocers over-emphasizing the benefits of personalization over other features that should be advanced online?
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Grocery shopping for pure commodity products might work online. Online shopping for fresh products will not really work, not even in the long run. People want to enjoy and experience this part of the shopping. Proactive retailers have developed and implemented compelling grocery store formats with incredible merchandising especially in the fresh food area.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
I think it’s instructive to distinguish between convenience and habit. Getting over the hurdle of placing a first order is key; learning to browse and search an online grocer’s selection takes a little getting used to.
Once these and a few other speed bumps have been overcome and a shopper is habituated to a new behavior pattern, it is tough to beat the convenience of re-ordering a household’s most commonly purchased items and having them delivered to the doorstep within a few hours.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The easiest part of grocery shopping to bring online is shopping for staples. Many staple items have a predictable replenishment time frame and online shopping tools can automatically populate the shopping list and even create the order on a weekly basis.
The tough part is the items that consumers prefer to choose themselves, like meats and produce. Another aspect that is hard to duplicate online is exploring new items or shopping for an item that is not a typical purchase but for a special meal. In the olden days, I used to like trying samples to find new products, but very few grocers do this today.
Shopping habits are slow to change, and grocers need to focus on convenience and make the online ordering process as easy as possible.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
There is usually an implicit assumption that people want to shop for groceries online and that this is inevitable – I don’t think that’s necessarily true. There are so many aspects of shopping for food that cannot be easily replicated online – freshness, comparison shopping, and exploring are just some. Perhaps before grocers worry about what features are needed, they should figure out if their clientele actually cares.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I view grocery shopping as two distinctly different experiences. One is almost by rote and easily transferred to online. And one is close inspection, item by item. The rote process involves center-aisle packaged goods. Replenishment of known product. Not a lot of thinking or decision making. The close inspection process is for fresh, perishable product. Fruit, vegetables, freshly baked bread. Unknowns. Item by item choices. I personally won’t be moving this portion of shopping online any time soon. But I can see where the time-starved consumer might welcome this option. But even then, after viewing the best possible website configuration, the quality of the execution depends on the human being picking and packing the order.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Perishables, specialty items, and even some wine offerings will always do well in supermarkets who cater to their customers, with gourmet delis, choice or prime meats from a real live butcher, specialty foods, and someone who knows how to pick a great bottle of wine for that special dinner. Add in some great baked goods and you have a sustainable business model, especially in areas that are dying for these types of stores. That is the reason I’m still here, as grocery staples you can find everywhere or get delivered to your homes.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Online grocery shopping for me is a “I have absolutely no time” convenience that always leaves me wondering if I got the best products available.
Stocking up on staples and canned goods isn’t something I do much anymore, but when I do I am careful about which items I put in my cart. I am also one of those people who likes to choose their own produce and meats. And I can do it quickly because I have been trained to grocery shop since birth.
The only hassle is bringing the bags into my house. If grocers could figure out a fast “I Shop/They Deliver” service I’d be all over that.
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
Convenience can be defined by the equation (time spent * physical effort expended * ability to have it when you need it). Online grocery shopping today takes significantly less time and effort than a trip to the grocery store, even for a first timer. And grocers are getting better at getting my order to me when I need it. Habits take time to change, but trust the math in the long run.
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
Grocery leaders are recognizing that the “big bet” in their digital transformation is circling back to brick-and-mortar. Now they are able to leverage new technologies to drive operational improvements and customer experience (e.g. real-time sensors to ensure freshness and reduce wastage, friction-less checkout, towers, lockers and curb-side pick-up to improve convenience, digital signage to enable story telling, instant promotions, reducing prices dynamically, and so on).
Beyond these experience efficiency improvements, grocers are also stepping up their game leveraging deep customer insights (which most retailers envy) to tailor assortments, develop distinct private label products, and enhance overall quality and variety in prepared, and grab and go foods – focusing on what was described a decade ago as the broader “share of stomach” market (including convenience, QSRs, etc.) by leveraging local, fresh, healthy, artisanal products and ingredients that today’s consumers are looking for.
Grocers are uniquely positioned to own the authority/credibility here, having served many local neighborhoods in some cases for over a century.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This household is not a shelf filler. We are mostly on-demand item acquisition or replenishment. As such, we have found it much easier walking and picking. In one swoop, it is all done. And besides, I think we stop more often and shop, along with purchasing prepared meals for both of us. We enjoy what the grocers want: always finding those items we want, not need. And I think that is a huge value to in-store grocery shopping.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This study validates our own research into online grocery shopping. Unless people are buying regularly purchased items, many struggle with aspects of the shopping experience including brand selection, understanding the size of items, assessing freshness, and getting ideas about what to buy for certain meals. For a lot of people, it is easier to simply walk the aisles and select what they want.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
As a consumer, one of the most frustrating things about online grocery ordering (our family has been doing groceries online every week for over eight years) is finding product. Entering a search term can of bring up some bizarre options. This only adds to the length of time it takes. Improving this has to be one of the first steps, but what surprises me is that despite advances in search technology and AI the improvements have been slow in coming.