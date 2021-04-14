Is e-grocery killing or inspiring impulse buys?
Recent surveys are telling different stories about how the consumer adoption of e-grocery during the novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted impulse shopping.
In a study from PowerReviews, 31 percent of shoppers reported that one reason for using e-grocery is to avoid making impulse purchases. A MoneyTalks News article on the study posits that it is easier for customers to stick to a list when grocery shopping online, enabling them to avoid the temptation of seeing attractive, unfamiliar products in-store. Avoiding impulse purchases was the third most popular reason for e-grocery shopping, under personal safety (49 percent) and time savings (59 percent).
A Magid survey from last summer, however, found that a segment of customers reported making more impulse purchases when shopping online. StoreBrands reported on the study, which found 16 percent of respondents fell into this category, making a large number of purchases in snack foods (42 percent) and ice cream/frozen treats (38 percent) categories. Of those customers, 53 percent said they would stick with the products they tried on impulse if given a “buy again” option.
While the question of how much online shopping impacts impulse buying has resurfaced with the unprecedented increase in e-grocery adoption over the past year, it is a question that the industry has asked before. Studies in 2013 pointed to in-store shopping as a far greater source of impulse buys than online, but other studies in the decade before that pointed to more than 40 percent of purchases made online falling under the “impulse buy” category.
These days, in the e-commerce world beyond grocery, businesses have been establishing new ways to incentivize impulse purchases online, such as flash sales. A survey recently found that four in 10 consumers are more likely to purchase a product online if it goes on sale for a limited amount of time, according to The Fintech Times. Customers between the ages of 18 and 34 are the most influenced by such sales, and strategies like “low stock” notifications also push impulse conversions in this cohort.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Americans are sticking to their grocery shopping lists and avoiding impulse purchases by using e-grocery or are they doing more of it than they’re aware of? How can grocers drive more impulse purchasing online?
6 Comments on "Is e-grocery killing or inspiring impulse buys?"
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
For the majority of shoppers, I think impulse buying is much lower while shopping online than in-store. With weekly shopping lists that can be saved online and just adding the additional items each week, shopping is more mechanical and there is less time spent exploring unplanned purchases. While in the store, there are lots of opportunities to be tempted by products that catch your eye or your kid’s eye. Remember the days when grocery stores had samples of new products? That was another opportunity for impulse purchases.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
What I think doesn’t much matter – there should be real data (not self-reported survey data) on this topic. For example, Kroger knows what volume of impulse items they sold two years ago, last year, and this year and can identify whether a sale came from in-store or online (and could probably split online into BOPIS and delivery). We should see what that data says – people these days will lie through their teeth as a self-image protection measure.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I just know that I don’t stick to the list when I shop for groceries online. I also find that sales drive me to go outside the box. I think grocers need to get more creative in their flash sales (limited offers for the next five minutes creatively presented that match the market basket). Real-time analytics will drive customer behavior if presented in a user-friendly interface with relevant content.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think impulse buying has to be going down. “Browsing through the store” is more challenging when buying online, and while grocers have taken to presenting “did you forget” items right before checkout, it’s generally not the same as what you see at the checkout stand in a store.
It seems to me that the more these sites use ML for customers who shop with some frequency, the more likely they are to get those impulse buys during the shopping trip.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This stat made me stop in my tracks: “Thirty-one percent of shoppers reported that one reason for using e-grocery is to avoid making impulse purchases.” Retailers must get very creative building the basket AND doing it with the shopper’s interest in mind. Expecting these list-driven shoppers to add something that doesn’t help solve their immediate need state may simply be a wish. I’m eager to see how basket building can be achieved more purposefully.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
Moving online will definitely call for redefining the merchandising strategy for impulse products. Even the role of packaging in the online world will see some changes – why do we need expensive colorful packaging that is primarily designed for attracting customers to pick the product from the shelf? I recently spoke to a company that is making much lower margins on one SKU only because the signature ink they use on the package is very unique and expensive.