Source: Dominos

Domino’s, which once had been known for its 30-minute home delivery guarantee, launched a new promise of curbside pickup availability within two minutes of arrival.

Under the scheme, customers check in when they arrive at a Domino’s and have their orders brought to their cars within two minutes. They receive their next pizza free if they don’t get it within two minutes.

“We want to make every delivery to customers’ cars an easy and fast experience, and if we don’t, we’re going to make it right,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s EVP and chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Domino’s 30-minute delivery guarantee was introduced in 1984 and helped make it the leading pizza chain in the U.S. It was retired in 1993 after criticism that the policy encouraged reckless driving.

The pizza giant’s two-minute guarantee, which launched last week, arrived a day after Office Depot introduced a 30-minute guarantee for in-store and curbside pickup. If the order isn’t ready in 30 minutes, customers receive $5 off their next qualifying purchase.

“As work models and learning environments continue to evolve, customers are looking for solutions to meet their school and business needs in near real time to maintain productivity,” said Kevin Moffitt, chief retail officer for Office Depot. “By improving our fulfillment time from one hour to 30 minutes, we are reinforcing our commitment to speed and convenience.”

By all accounts, Domino’s and Office Depot are the first national establishments to offer guarantees around curbside or store pickup times.

A number of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples, promise curbside/store pickup orders are typically ready within one hour of placing the order, but make no guarantees. Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.