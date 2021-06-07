Is Domino’s two-minute curbside wait guarantee a big deal or no big deal?
Domino’s, which once had been known for its 30-minute home delivery guarantee, launched a new promise of curbside pickup availability within two minutes of arrival.
Under the scheme, customers check in when they arrive at a Domino’s and have their orders brought to their cars within two minutes. They receive their next pizza free if they don’t get it within two minutes.
“We want to make every delivery to customers’ cars an easy and fast experience, and if we don’t, we’re going to make it right,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s EVP and chief marketing officer, in a statement.
Domino’s 30-minute delivery guarantee was introduced in 1984 and helped make it the leading pizza chain in the U.S. It was retired in 1993 after criticism that the policy encouraged reckless driving.
The pizza giant’s two-minute guarantee, which launched last week, arrived a day after Office Depot introduced a 30-minute guarantee for in-store and curbside pickup. If the order isn’t ready in 30 minutes, customers receive $5 off their next qualifying purchase.
“As work models and learning environments continue to evolve, customers are looking for solutions to meet their school and business needs in near real time to maintain productivity,” said Kevin Moffitt, chief retail officer for Office Depot. “By improving our fulfillment time from one hour to 30 minutes, we are reinforcing our commitment to speed and convenience.”
By all accounts, Domino’s and Office Depot are the first national establishments to offer guarantees around curbside or store pickup times.
A number of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Staples, promise curbside/store pickup orders are typically ready within one hour of placing the order, but make no guarantees. Gap and Macy’s promise to have orders ready within two hours. Walmart’s pickup orders are available within four hours; Target says select stores may take up to six hours.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should time guarantees be made around curbside or in-store pickup? Does a two-minute guarantee for pick-up from car arrival and 30-minute guarantee for overall order turnaround make sense?
8 Comments on "Is Domino’s two-minute curbside wait guarantee a big deal or no big deal?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
For people who want to collect their pizza and get home as quickly as possible, this is a good thing. However the two minutes starts from when you arrive and check-in – and, in my experience, most Domino’s locations usually bring out the pizza in under two minutes from that point. As such, this is just formalizing and marketing a service that is already extremely efficient.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I’m not sure this is that big a deal. It seems safer than driving to deliver in less than 30 minutes ;-).
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Timing is important for consumers when ordering take-out food, especially pizza. A pizza that is piping hot has a better chance of staying warm on the drive home. Domino’s two-minute promise for curbside pick-up is a smart strategy and it will lead other QSRs to follow suit. Consumers expectations continue to raise the bar and restaurants and retailers need to modify their processes to meet the consumers’ demands.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
People do not like to wait, period. So this guarantee is great and simply reinforces the emphasis on digital for food services — it’s more profitable and certainly helps work through the current labor shortage. It would be nice to see brick-and-mortar stores use technology to guarantee 2 minute checkout. Self checkout helps. As does line management software.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This is PR wrapped as a news item. Are they responding to those thousands of dissatisfied people waiting three minutes or more? Kudos to the CMO but I highly doubt new customers will find this compelling.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I do think time guarantees should be made around curbside or in-store pickup. It gives employees a goal, forces operations to streamline processes, satisfies convenience demands of shoppers and is good leverage for marketing.
I think a two-minute guarantee for pick-up makes sense until someone comes out with a one-minute guarantee, then a 30-second one. (reminds me of the 7-minute abs scene in There’s Something About Mary) As for a 30-minute overall turnaround, sure, that seems to be the default in shopper minds.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
For customers, this is great news. However I can imagine the pressure the curbside staff is facing day in and day out to deliver in under two minutes.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Yes, it will probably improve loyalty and provide a point of differentiation, for now. As a society, though, I’m not sure it’s such a great thing to keep sending messages to consumers that they can have whatever they want as fast as they want it. It feeds false expectations and slowly but steadily undermines our need to be patient and work together sometimes.