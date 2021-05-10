Is consumer-direct less profitable for brands than selling wholesale?
A study from BMO Capital Markets, “DTC’s Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be,” found that although many apparel brands are aggressively shifting towards direct-to-consumer (DTC), underlying profitability may be better selling through wholesale channels.
“Over a decade ago, when e-commerce began its meaningful ascent, the world expected the channel to pose a boon to retail margins,” wrote Simeon Siegel, lead author and retail analyst, in the report. “There was no rent, after all. That was until it became clear that e-commerce costs were variable and ended up driving a material company-level profit drag.”
“We worry a similar issue is unfolding again with a broad-based push across the largest wholesale-dependent brands to DTC (both via company-owned stores and e-commerce), away from the wholesale channels upon which they healthily built their retail empires,” Mr. Siegel added.
Based on available data, BMO’s analysis found DTC has not raised company-level revenues, gross margins, merchandise margins, EBIT margins and EBIT dollars. The study explored a wide range of apparel and footwear vendors and retailers.
The analysis determined DTC gross margins average 2,350 basis points above wholesale, but the costs to run DTC operations, in most cases, leads to lower DTC earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins than wholesale.
E-commerce, which is driving the DTC push, also “comes with its own set of expenses that are absent from wholesale” including fulfillment, logistics, heavier marketing, technology and heightened returns. These expenses can “quickly erode” any benefits from not operating physical stores.
“What’s more, it seems a matter of public record by now that e-commerce has been a margin pressure to the sector, not a boost. A fact shown well through the recent filings of digitally native disruptors,” Mr. Siegel wrote.
BMO’s report was designed to spark further debate on the general belief that DTC is more profitable than wholesale for brands. BMO plans to explore other potential factors causing the discrepancies, including stronger margins coming from international and factory outlet businesses as well as scale benefits for wholesale-skewed brands.
Nonetheless, the report noted being able to better control and elevate a brand at DTC “may be reason enough to pivot” despite any margin risks.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that DTC is a more profitable path for brands than wholesale selling? What factors may account for lower DTC profitability than wholesale, and are they short or long-term in nature?
6 Comments on "Is consumer-direct less profitable for brands than selling wholesale?"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
For manufacturers that have never sold direct-to-consumer (DTC), there are a lot of process development costs to absorb and a learning curve on e-commerce marketing and fulfillment processes. In addition, as the BMO Capital Markets study indicates, there are a lot of incremental costs when you shift from wholesale to DTC. The companies that are probably the most successful at DTC are those that have refined the processes over years of experience.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Customer acquisition costs are being likened to rent. Maybe they are equal — maybe they are more. They are probably less. What’s missing from the report is that the retailer gets their customer data that they wouldn’t get via a third-party seller/wholesaler. So what is the value of client data and does it close the gap?
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
I didn’t think “omnichannel” as a buzzword could be eclipsed in retail circles, but DTC has taken that prize. The decision for direct versus wholesale has many factors. Gross margins, variable fulfilment costs based on weight of products, and purchase frequency come to mind.
In other words, if you’re a DTC mattress company (lower purchase frequency), do you really want 100+ of your own shops in the U.S., or will having a more balanced wholesale presence in places like Costco or Bed Bath & Beyond where physical customer traffic aggregates make more sense? In this case, we’re already seeing this one play out on both ends of the spectrum with Casper.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Going DTC clearly has a learning curve. These brands do not have the prior experience of selling and distributing single items to end-consumers and are not able to benefit from the economies of scale that they have selling larger volumes wholesale.
From a consumer purchase perspective there is also the lack of aggregation – for example if a consumer is buying three items at once with different brands a retailer acts as an aggregator – one order, several items processed and shipped together. If the consumer buys the items from the brand owners there are three separate orders with associated costs in terms of processing and distribution.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Initially it may not be profitable until the infrastructure is in place and the subscription model takes hold. Until then, retailers will need to focus on controlling delivery logistics to reduce costs. Only a few will be able to attain the economies of scale that the wholesale world thrives on, though. I do envision a future where the subscription model, coupled with the Internet of Things (IOT), drives profitability and becomes the prevalent model for commodities. IOT, leveraging RFID, holds the prospect of changing retail as we know it.
As for marketing with DTC, costs can and should be shifted toward direct communication with customers and away from general branding via digital. This is the real value of DTC, building engagement and trust that will actually promote a subscription model.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a lot of truth in the analysis, not least because the costs of customer acquisition and retention as well as distribution can very quickly erode margins. However the truth will vary from brand to brand. A big brand like Nike can push up margins by doing more DTC. It has a very powerful name, maintains key distribution partnerships, and has its own network of stores. Moreover, pivoting more to DTC is part of a strategic play to get out of retailers that don’t align with Nike’s image and where margins are somewhat lower in the first place. Other brands do not have these advantages so their economics will look very different.