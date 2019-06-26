Is complaining about customer service becoming America’s national pastime?
Americans, a new study concludes, love complaining about subpar customer service.
Forty-eight percent of consumers have left a negative review online and 73 percent of those have done so in the past year, according to the results of a survey of 100 retailers and 2,000 U.S. consumers released by Brightpearl and Trustpilot.
Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they would be “very” or “somewhat likely” to leave a negative review after a bad customer service or product experience. Negative word-of-mouth is common in America with 45 percent having shared a bad experience with others.
Just because a consumer hasn’t left a bad review or a low star rating on a site, doesn’t mean they are happy with their shopping experiences. While 41 percent say they have not gone online to express their unhappiness, almost two-thirds of those regret not having done so.
While many debate the relative value of ratings and reviews, with particularly concerns about fake ones, 62 percent of respondents say they see how many stars a business has before making a purchase. Anything under four stars is generally considered a negative.
Results of a separate survey of 1,000 consumers released by Bazaarvoice found that 41 percent of shoppers rely on online reviews when it comes to “Black Friday in July” sales that have sprung up in response to Amazon.com’s Prime Day promotion.
The same study found that 44 percent of shoppers have taken pause as a result of reports about fake reviews on Amazon. Thirty-seven percent say they are more cautious when shopping on the e-tail giant’s site for Prime Day, while seven percent will take a pass altogether.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what areas do you think retailers, particularly e-tailers, are most at risk of coming under criticism by customers? What are the best approaches to responding to low star ratings, poor online reviews and negative social media posts?
6 Comments on "Is complaining about customer service becoming America's national pastime?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There have never been more ways for shoppers to communicate, and not surprisingly, they are! While all reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt, the most egregious reviews tend to be the ones that describe profound lapses in basic customer service – till lines a mile long, disrespectful staff interactions or store cleanliness/organization.
The most important thing a retailer can do is to actually respond to the criticism publicly and make an honest effort to resolve the issue. I’ve scanned thousands of Yelp! reviews for retailers, and it’s shocking how many complaints go unanswered or receive an automatic “we care about your feedback, blah, blah” response.
Founder and CEO, CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency
Social media and online review platforms make it easy for customers to vent their frustrations. Many times this is not warranted, but consumers feel empowered by the keyboard. E-tailers and retailers need to have processes in place to stop negative reviews before they happen.
This is where a great post purchase email strategy comes into play, no matter where you are selling. A strategy like this will give the consumer a direct line to the company so any issues can be fixed and emotions lowered before the customer leaves a negative review.
When a brand does get a negative review online, respond appropriately and empathize with the customer offering up solutions. Do not argue with the customer. This will show anyone reading the negative review how the company handles complaints. No consumer expects a company to be perfect. Just make sure your positive reviews outnumber the negatives by a large margin.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
E-tailers, ever try finding a phone number to call them? How about the chatbots, programmed with irrelevant responses. Brick and Mortar, with few exceptions, is like shopping a self serve warehouse. The best approach to getting rid of the truth? Think like a customer.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In general, I don’t think customer service in the US is terrible. However, consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever and have more ways in which to communicate any dissatisfaction. That means complaints are much more visible to others. Good retailers will deal directly with any gripes, but they will also look for patterns which reveal weaknesses in their service propositions. Asking consumers to give private feedback, via a survey link on a receipt, for example, is also a way of eliciting feedback in a way that doesn’t become visible to everyone else.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think customers have always complained, but they have a bigger stage to complain on. BUT … the outsourcing of customer service to people who barely understand the language but can read scripts without too much of an accent is a special new frustration.
So they may be complaining more, but frankly, they have a right to. Is it a national pastime? As much as outsourcing has become a corporate pastime, I suppose.
And … when retailers report that “geez, if we only had the money we’d spend it cleaning up our stores” you have to assume there will be some complaints about dirty stores.
I think the industry has gotten penny wise and pound foolish. Don’t blame the customer if your service is sub-par, and don’t call it a “national pastime.” Do BETTER.
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
E-tailers are particularly susceptible to poor reviews. Between problems with shipping and poor or inaccurate product descriptions a lot can go wrong when purchasing online. The best practice is to read and respond to poor reviews, let the customer know you are listening and care about their experience.
I also encourage retailers to take a hard look and determine if there is any truth to the complaints. Often you can uncover ways to improve the experience and delight the customer by listening to feedback. This can be anything from improving shipping times to clarifying your product description and images.