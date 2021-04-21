Is Athleta’s Canadian expansion a stretch for the Gap-owned chain?
Gap Inc.’s Athleta business is on a roll. The women and girl’s athleisure clothing chain, which is coming off a successful 2020 in which it passed $1 billion in annual sales, will open in the Canadian market for the first time later this year. The move will mark Athleta’s initial foray outside the U.S.
Athleta is looking to add 20 to 30 stores a year across North America over the next three years as it grows its locations to over 300. Its parent company announced last year that it would expand the chain’s footprint and that of Old Navy while closing 30 percent of the locations operating under its namesake banner as well as Banana Republic. Athleta, which was originally founded as a pure play e-tailer before Gap acquired it in 2008, opened its first stores in 2011. It currently contributes eight percent of the Gap’s total revenues.
The retailer’s initial approach to building its customer base was to follow the lululemon playbook. Athleta opened stores in close proximity to those operated by its yoga-inspired clothing chain rival. It also engaged in me-too activities such as offering space for classes in its stores and giving its merchandise to local yoga instructors to promote, while doing so at lower prices. With its move north of the U.S. border, Athleta appears to be following lululemon, which is based in Canada.
“International expansion is a key component of our growth strategy to reach two billion dollars in net sales by 2023, and we are very proud to introduce Athleta to customers in Canada,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO, Athleta, in a statement. “As a purpose-driven brand, we are excited to expand our community of empowered and confident women and girls to Canada and bring them a differentiated and inclusive offering in the performance lifestyle category.”
Athleta is looking to build on its digital heritage as it moves into this new market. A Canadian-specific website will take online orders, fulfilled in the country via a distribution center in Ontario. The retailer pointed out that online sales, as in the U.S., have risen dramatically in Canada in recent years and accelerated as the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. Athleta’s e-commerce sales were up in double digits last year in the U.S., with 60 percent of the chain’s total generated online.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Athleta’s business model in the U.S. translate to the Canadian market? Do you see the chain’s comp sales growth continuing at near its current pace once life in the U.S. and Canada return to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy?
6 Comments on "Is Athleta’s Canadian expansion a stretch for the Gap-owned chain?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Since Lululemon is based in Canada with a very strong following and history, I think Athleta has its work cut out for itself. Athleta has done very well, and I expect that they will continue to do so as the category continues to grow, however, I’m less convinced that expanding into Canada will have a significant impact. Remember what happened to Target when they came to Canada — it was a bust, and Canadians were crying for Target.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
While the athleisure wave is still in full force, I wouldn’t expect it to stay on pace with 2020. As the world opens back up, money will be spent on other types of clothes that are more work and “going-out” appropriate. However I don’t see any reason why the brand won’t get good traction in Canada. It is a lower price point than Lululemon (though, not by much) and does have high-quality offerings so it will be a good alternative to its rival.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Athleta remains a relatively small business for Gap and there is certainly room for expansion in the U.S., Canada and possibly beyond. However the athleisure market is becoming increasingly crowded and will almost certainly see a slowdown in growth as we emerge from the pandemic. Against this backdrop, Athleta will need to continue to differentiate and will have to work increasingly hard to attract and retain customers. To date, it has not done a bad job at both of those things, so it has a fair chance at success.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
American retailers always make a big deal out of going to Canada. Dude, there’s only 30 million people up there TOTAL. A couple of stores in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver and get out of Dodge, why not? But don’t count on “Canadian Expansion” for a big revenue boost — ever.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Harbor
Interesting topic. On the one hand, Canadians are well versed in the strategy of opening near a rival – Second Cup coffee has been using this strategy to sit near Starbucks for decades. But in the case of Second Cup it offers Canadians a home grown option instead of the American option – and Canadians are very much into supporting their own. Plus its darn good coffee. With Athleta being a U.S. company, and Lululemon being Canadian, this could be more challenging than Athleta anticipates. But with lower prices than Lululemon, if executed well – and more importantly if they include some Canadian content – they could succeed.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Now hear this! Canada is not the U.S. Even a top retailer like Target, HQed less than 300 miles from the Canadian border, failed miserably. It is a great case study that I use in class.
Why did Target fail? They copied and pasted their U.S. business into the Canadian market. They didn’t realize that the culture, product preferences, shopping habits, and more, were different for Canadians.
Can they make it in Canada? Of course, with a deep understanding of the Canadian shopper and Canadian market.