After spending decades on a downward spiral, Sears is looking to make a brand new start. The big question is will anyone buy it? The department store retailer recently debuted a new logo as part of a rebranding effort and, while some reviews have been positive, many are not.

The logo symbol, which some have derisively compared to Airbnb’s, is meant to symbolize “a home, embrace and heart,” according to one post by Sears on its Facebook page. “It represents everything you need to build a home and a life you love!”

The new logo is intended to complement the retailer’s new tagline — “Making Moments Matter” — to establish Sears’ role in providing products and services that contribute to those times that are most important in the lives of Americans. A Facebook post from the chain, for example, shows a photo of a mother and daughter dancing together in dresses from Sears surrounded by home furnishings, also sold by the retailer.

A short scroll on Sears’ Facebook page turned up positive comments on the new logo with wishes of good luck for the chain. Those that are critical, however, do jump off the page.

“The new symbol for bankruptcy.”

“Is this like Prince? Are they now the retail store formally known as Sears?”

“Trying to scare away your last seven customers, lol?”

“They trademarked a paper clip.”

“Thought it would say RIP.”

Sears is now owned by Transform Holdco, which is controlled by Edward Lampert, the former CEO and chairman of Sears Holdings. Many, including what’s left of Sears Holdings, blame Mr. Lampert for the department store’s demise. In a lawsuit filed last month, Sears Holdings charged Mr. Lampert and his ESL Investments with systematically stripping the company of its most valuable assets — “billions of dollars” it could have used to have avoided bankruptcy altogether.