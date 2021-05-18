Is Amazon the safest place to work in retail?
Amazon’s management wants the world to know that the company is serious when it comes to the health and safety of its workers. The corporate giant has debuted WorkingWell, a comprehensive physical and mental health program intended to make Amazon the safest place to do manual work on the planet.
The company is making a $300 million investment this year and plans to use WorkingWell to help cut workplace injuries in half by 2025. Amazon points to musculoskeletal injuries, including sprains and strains, as its biggest issue. Forty percent of recorded incidents at Amazon facilities fall under the musculoskeletal injury category. Such injuries, typically associated with repetitive actions, are particularly concerning among new employees who may not have worked at similar jobs before Amazon.
Amazon is expanding the WorkingWell program, which it first launched in 2019, to 350 sites in North America and Europe, to cover 859,000 employees.
The program includes:
Health Huddles: Daily gatherings of small groups of workers to watch short interactive videos by health and safety professionals and injury prevention specialists.
Wellness Zones: Voluntary stretching programs taking place in dedicated spaces within Amazon’s facilities. Interactive videos are provided on body mechanics, stretching, etc.
AmaZen: Workers are guided in mindfulness practices via individual interactive kiosks. Employees can visit AmaZen stations during their shifts and watch short videos on guided meditations and more.
Wellness Centers: Amazon uses onsite medical representatives and certified athletic trainers to provide education and first-aid, in the case of injury.
EatWell: Break rooms at Amazon facilities will offer an expanded selection of healthier snacks, such as fruit, granola bars and veggie snack packs. Awareness of healthier eating habits increased during the pilot, with 50 percent of workers surveyed saying they were making more nutritious choices.
Neighborhood Health Centers: Amazon, in partnership with Crossover Health, is providing employees and their families quality, affordable healthcare within 10 miles of where they work. The Centers provide acute, chronic and preventive care services, including prescription medications, mental health, physical therapy and pediatrics. Seventeen centers are currently operating in five U.S. cities with 85 percent of workers using this as their one-stop for primary medical care.
Mind & Body Moments: Workers are guided through physical and mental activities at their workstations every hour.
Mobile App: Amazon plans to provide workers with an app to access all the features of the WorkingWell program.
- From Body Mechanics to Mindfulness, Amazon Launches Employee-Designed Health and Safety Program called WorkingWell Across U.S. Operations – Amazon press release
- Amazon launches new worker safety program – The Hill
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Amazon’s WorkingWell program, not only as it relates to reducing workplace injuries but also as an employee recruiting and retention tool? Where do you see opportunities for retailers that do not have Amazon’s resources to improve the health and safety of their workers?
11 Comments on "Is Amazon the safest place to work in retail?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Given the enormous and growing workforce at Amazon which is substantially doing manual labor in fulfillment centers, focusing on worker safety and health is not only good for employees but for the company as well. And while I applaud the WorkingWell program and its intentions, given the labor conflicts, high turnover, unionization threats and the infamous “measured to the second” productivity metrics, this program offers a strange juxtaposition.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a good initiative that is beneficial for employees. Given the extremely tight labor market, Amazon is absolutely right to focus on retention. I am not sure about Amazon being the safest place to do manual work on the planet, but I do believe Amazon is nowhere near as bad a place to work as is sometimes made out.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Amazon’s WorkingWell is a wonderful perk for its associates – as long as they use it. But is Amazon the safest place to work in retail? I doubt it. There are so many other retailers – corporate and independent – that take the wellness of their associates just as seriously. They just rarely make the news. Still, a $300 million investment is a positive big deal.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
As others have said, safety and worker health are critical in any manual workplace. But the safest place to work on the planet? The hyperbole is a bit much.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Amazon is taking a holistic approach to employee health. This is a significant and meaningful investment in their workforce. Given the press Amazon has been getting about their practices this will go a long way to demonstrating commitment to their team’s well-being.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
It is great that Amazon is taking the health and wellness of its employees seriously, but so do other retailers. A greater investment on the part of Amazon is welcome, but isn’t necessarily trend setting. Whether this is enough to help with employee retention and attracting talent remains to be seen.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Good for Amazon. This is an excellent showcase of how to do it right. It takes large brands like Amazon to show the rest of the retail world the options they have to offer employees a safe and healthy environment.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
President, Graff Retail
This is a good move for Amazon on several fronts:
Every business, not just Amazon, needs to implement programs that keep employees safe, respected and engaged.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
This is smart, and shows the concerns of Amazon for workers’ health, wellness and safety in the workplace. Better yet, Amazon is vested in this and is setting an example through their leadership!
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
The first thing I thought of while reading this is that it’s likely a strategic test for a new Amazon offering for B2B. I’ve always felt that Amazon was coming for health, but they don’t launch anything publicly until it’s ready for mass scale. I love the spirit of it, but I’m betting that this will become WorkingWell by Amazon for business owners. When that happens, what do they get? Data. Lots and lots of data tied to lots of people’s health that ties to lots of money in health, wellness and pharma. I don’t mean to sound jaded, but Amazon has never done anything out of altruism — they use a sharp hook to solve real friction points and make gobs of money (and secure lots of power) by doing it.