Is Amazon the safest place to work in retail?

11 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Amazon
May 18, 2021
by George Anderson

Amazon’s management wants the world to know that the company is serious when it comes to the health and safety of its workers. The corporate giant has debuted WorkingWell, a comprehensive physical and mental health program intended to make Amazon the safest place to do manual work on the planet.

The company is making a $300 million investment this year and plans to use WorkingWell to help cut workplace injuries in half by 2025. Amazon points to musculoskeletal injuries, including sprains and strains, as its biggest issue. Forty percent of recorded incidents at Amazon facilities fall under the musculoskeletal injury category. Such injuries, typically associated with repetitive actions, are particularly concerning among new employees who may not have worked at similar jobs before Amazon.

Amazon is expanding the WorkingWell program, which it first launched in 2019, to 350 sites in North America and Europe, to cover 859,000 employees.

The program includes:

Health Huddles: Daily gatherings of small groups of workers to watch short interactive videos by health and safety professionals and injury prevention specialists.

Wellness Zones: Voluntary stretching programs taking place in dedicated spaces within Amazon’s facilities. Interactive videos are provided on body mechanics, stretching, etc.

AmaZen: Workers are guided in mindfulness practices via individual interactive kiosks. Employees can visit AmaZen stations during their shifts and watch short videos on guided meditations and more.

Wellness Centers: Amazon uses onsite medical representatives and certified athletic trainers to provide education and first-aid, in the case of injury.

EatWell: Break rooms at Amazon facilities will offer an expanded selection of healthier snacks, such as fruit, granola bars and veggie snack packs. Awareness of healthier eating habits increased during the pilot, with 50 percent of workers surveyed saying they were making more nutritious choices.

Neighborhood Health Centers: Amazon, in partnership with Crossover Health, is providing  employees and their families quality, affordable healthcare within 10 miles of where they work. The Centers provide acute, chronic and preventive care services, including  prescription medications, mental health, physical therapy and pediatrics. Seventeen centers are currently operating in five U.S. cities with 85 percent of workers using this as their one-stop for primary medical care.

Mind & Body Moments: Workers are guided through physical and mental activities at their workstations every hour.

Mobile App: Amazon plans to provide workers with an app to access all the features of the WorkingWell program.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Amazon’s WorkingWell program, not only as it relates to reducing workplace injuries but also as an employee recruiting and retention tool? Where do you see opportunities for retailers that do not have Amazon’s resources to improve the health and safety of their workers?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"It is great that Amazon is taking the health and wellness of its employees seriously, but so do other retailers."

Jennifer BartashusSenior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Jennifer BartashusSenior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Join the Discussion!

11 Comments on "Is Amazon the safest place to work in retail?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Given the enormous and growing workforce at Amazon which is substantially doing manual labor in fulfillment centers, focusing on worker safety and health is not only good for employees but for the company as well. And while I applaud the WorkingWell program and its intentions, given the labor conflicts, high turnover, unionization threats and the infamous “measured to the second” productivity metrics, this program offers a strange juxtaposition.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 5 minutes ago

This is a good initiative that is beneficial for employees. Given the extremely tight labor market, Amazon is absolutely right to focus on retention. I am not sure about Amazon being the safest place to do manual work on the planet, but I do believe Amazon is nowhere near as bad a place to work as is sometimes made out.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 1 minute ago

Amazon’s WorkingWell is a wonderful perk for its associates – as long as they use it. But is Amazon the safest place to work in retail? I doubt it. There are so many other retailers – corporate and independent – that take the wellness of their associates just as seriously. They just rarely make the news. Still, a $300 million investment is a positive big deal.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
1 hour 30 seconds ago

As others have said, safety and worker health are critical in any manual workplace. But the safest place to work on the planet? The hyperbole is a bit much.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
1 hour 4 seconds ago

Amazon is taking a holistic approach to employee health. This is a significant and meaningful investment in their workforce. Given the press Amazon has been getting about their practices this will go a long way to demonstrating commitment to their team’s well-being.

2
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jennifer Bartashus
BrainTrust
Jennifer Bartashus
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
59 minutes 36 seconds ago

It is great that Amazon is taking the health and wellness of its employees seriously, but so do other retailers. A greater investment on the part of Amazon is welcome, but isn’t necessarily trend setting. Whether this is enough to help with employee retention and attracting talent remains to be seen.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
48 minutes 33 seconds ago

Good for Amazon. This is an excellent showcase of how to do it right. It takes large brands like Amazon to show the rest of the retail world the options they have to offer employees a safe and healthy environment.

2
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
39 minutes 23 seconds ago
Hawthorne Experiments in the early 1920s, to everyone’s surprise, found something employers (and researchers) never expected. Today it would sound obvious. If a company pays attention to its workers in almost any way, the workers are likely to be more productive and happier. Long ago, Paul O’Neill’s first speech as the new CEO of Alcoa was a complete failure. The company had experienced years of declining profits. He led with, “I want to talk to you about worker safety.” Almost immediately the attitudes in the room transformed. The energy disappeared. The room was silent. He executed his safety program and EVERY measure of corporate performance increased including revenues, profit, efficient, output. Why? Because he made worker well-being the top priority in the company. Those are just two examples. We can find many more. Bravo for Amazon. This is O’Neill’s program on steroids. Not only will Amazon be one of the safest place to work, but will continue to be one of the best. The results for the company will be measured in every aspect of… Read more »
2
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kevin Graff
BrainTrust
Kevin Graff
President, Graff Retail
33 minutes 52 seconds ago

This is a good move for Amazon on several fronts:

  1. Looking after your employees is your first priority;
  2. It will boost the bottom line in the mid to long term for the company as we all know that engaged employees are infinitely more productive.
  3. As always, Amazon knows how to get free advertising as they know this will be picked up not just by us BrainTrust panelists, but also the media who will give them millions of “imprints” at no cost.

    4. Every business, not just Amazon, needs to implement programs that keep employees safe, respected and engaged.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kai Clarke
BrainTrust
Kai Clarke
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
9 minutes 41 seconds ago

This is smart, and shows the concerns of Amazon for workers’ health, wellness and safety in the workplace. Better yet, Amazon is vested in this and is setting an example through their leadership!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Laura Davis-Taylor
BrainTrust
Laura Davis-Taylor
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
6 minutes 5 seconds ago

The first thing I thought of while reading this is that it’s likely a strategic test for a new Amazon offering for B2B. I’ve always felt that Amazon was coming for health, but they don’t launch anything publicly until it’s ready for mass scale. I love the spirit of it, but I’m betting that this will become WorkingWell by Amazon for business owners. When that happens, what do they get? Data. Lots and lots of data tied to lots of people’s health that ties to lots of money in health, wellness and pharma. I don’t mean to sound jaded, but Amazon has never done anything out of altruism — they use a sharp hook to solve real friction points and make gobs of money (and secure lots of power) by doing it.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"It is great that Amazon is taking the health and wellness of its employees seriously, but so do other retailers."

Jennifer BartashusSenior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Jennifer BartashusSenior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Take Our Instant Poll

How effective do you expect WorkingWell to be in limiting workplace injuries and treating them when they occur?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 