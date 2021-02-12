Is Amazon gouging its marketplace sellers?
More than half the sales made on Amazon.com go through its marketplace sellers and the company wastes precious few opportunities to let the world know just how successful these third parties have been on its platform. A new report, however, claims that Amazon has continued to increase the fees it charges the independent sellers on its platform to the point where the corporate giant’s cut now accounts for more than a third of each sale.
The report from the non-profit Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) asserts that the Amazon system may give the company access to the broadest audience but that all too frequently it is not enough to support third-party sellers who ultimately fail.
ILSR’s report claims the revenues Amazon charges third-party sellers is growing at a faster rate than other revenue sources at the company, including its lucrative AWS cloud business. The report describes Amazon as “operating an unregulated, monopoly tollbooth” generating profits that the company “conceals” within its financial statements.
Amazon, according to ILSR, has gone from taking an average of 19 percent of each sale in 2014 to 34 percent today. The company has explained this in the past by saying that sellers have increasingly taken advantage of services such as Fulfillment by Amazon, which warehouses and fulfills orders for marketplace sellers.
The ILSR report does not compare the fees that Amazon charges to those offered for similar services from a wide range of companies such as Radial, Shopify and Walmart.
In many ways, Walmart has sought to put its own spin on Amazon-like services like a deal this summer with Adobe Commerce to make elements of its online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technology available to sellers on its marketplace.
Walmart has also launched its GoLocal service to provide last-mile deliveries for other businesses across the U.S. The white label service uses third-party drivers to handle orders. Walmart has promised competitive pricing for both national clients and local independent businesses. Home Depot was the first major retailer to announce it would make use of the service.
[RetailWire has reached out to Amazon and third-party sellers on its marketplace for comment. It will update this report if responses are forthcoming.]
COO, Mondofora
Amazon has always been a tough negotiator with their suppliers and vendors. Like all competitive businesses, they will test the cost/benefit equation of their business model and optimize their profitability curve. Until there is a meaningful competitor to the service and marketplace they offer, they will be able to dictate the terms of engagement.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The Institute for Local Self-Reliance paints a very partial picture, mainly because it doesn’t compare Amazon to other marketplaces so there is no real benchmark. It also looks at fees without assessing the benefits provided for those fees: Amazon is doing a lot more for third-parties than just allowing listings, including providing its superior logistics capability for fulfillment. At the end of the day, third-parties do not have to use Amazon especially as competition from alternatives like Shopify and Walmart are growing. However many do use Amazon because they get access to an enormous audience and a whole range of benefits that are advantageous to them.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If the problem is that they can’t make enough money selling through Amazon, then they need a new business plan. You pay a price for utilizing Amazon’s audience and its fulfillment system. If you don’t like the percentage, go elsewhere.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like a lot more information is needed before this can be described as fair or unfair. Do retailers really sign up for this service knowing they will lose money? Does Amazon knowingly chase businesses into the open arms of competitors? Or has Amazon done the homework and they are pushing the envelope of what the market will bear, knowing there aren’t many other choices available? Sounds like department store behavior in the old days.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Amazon is a great platform for reach, but not very good for making money if that is the the only place where the seller is operating.
Between listing fees, monthly fees, FBA fees, advertising costs, and shipping costs – it is hard to make margins. Once Amazon locks in, it is hard to get out of the grind. The alternatives are not good enough. And Amazon knows this and adds additional fees at every step along the value chain.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
For me this has always been simple. Amazon is subsidizing what amounts to a failing retail business with its marketplace and AWS. I mean, this isn’t terribly complicated. Amazon is begging to be broken up. It’s certainly the “go-to” place for stuff you need fast, but there’s just too much going on that confuses the business model. We should expect to see all these profit numbers broken out:
I suspect the numbers are eye opening.