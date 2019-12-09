Is Amazon Go heading for a hard stop?
From the public relations push that followed the 2018 launch of Amazon Go, one might have surmised that it was only a matter of time until Just Walk Out technology supplanted all other forms of checkout in brick-and-mortar retail. This impression was bolstered by a report later that year that Amazon.com wanted to have some 3,000 Go stores in operation by 2021. A recent report indicates, however, that Amazon Go’s footprint is not expanding at anywhere near the pace once anticipated.
Amazon had planned to open 56 Go locations by the end of 2019 and 156 by the end of 2020, according to a report discussed on The Verge. Amazon has in fact opened only 15 Go stores, all located in major metropolitan areas.
The apparent slowdown in expansion could be the result of numerous factors such as, among other possibilities, the cost of deployment, difficulty scaling the technology to handle more foot traffic and larger locations or concerns about low rates of shopper adoption outside of city centers.
Other retailers beyond Amazon may share concerns about the feasibility of deploying the technology at scale. There has been a wave of experimentation in Just Walk Out technology since the e-tailing giant announced its checkout-free concept. Some grocers and convenience stores have partnered with tech vendors to roll out similar solutions, while some vendors have launched their own standalone brick-and-mortar locations to compete directly with Amazon Go.
Further, speculation that Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology would eventually end up in Whole Foods has not yet come to fruition. This despite Amazon attempting to make Just Walk Out technology work in larger physical locations in Seattle, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Amazon, meanwhile, has been piloting new enhanced checkout solutions in Whole Foods based on biometric data — computer vision-enabled scans of customers’ hands — rather than Just Walk Out technology.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: To what factor or factors do you attribute the slower-than-expected expansion of Amazon Go? What might this say about the feasibility of Just Walk Out technology at scale?
8 Comments on "Is Amazon Go heading for a hard stop?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The key factor is the amount and cost of technology required to deliver the Just Walk Out experience. As noted when the first Amazon Go store launched – it required hundreds of sensors and cameras to support. It was in essence, a supercomputer disguised as a convenience store. The capital requirement to not only build out but also to maintain a store with this amount of complex technology is prohibitive for most retailers — maybe even for Amazon too. I do believe there is a future for Just Walk Out as a service option for some types of retailers – but the technology will need to become much more affordable and reliable before it happens.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I never thought Amazon Go was going anywhere. It’s too expensive, too complicated, doesn’t satisfy the desire for “frictionless” in-store experience and, most importantly, is way too hard to maintain on a day-to-day basis.
Anyone who has ever managed POS systems knows how hard it is to get someone in a store to troubleshoot a POS problem. Expecting them to care for and feed all the tech required for Amazon Go was always a fool’s errand.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Echo Mark. It is the cost of equipment and deployment, combined with the possible factor that the technology, as designed today, does not work well enough to commit 56 stores to it. Maybe Amazon is finding and trying to fix the hurdles, and taking its time to do to right (if it is, in fact, doable).
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
I have always been skeptical since Amazon’s announcement of plans for 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021. The cost to equip the stores has to far outweigh the cost savings of reduced staff. They still need staff to stock shelves and keep the store clean and orderly.
In the near-term, I think the model of customers’ mobile self-scan, pay and go is the most realistic strategy.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I think Amazon has the patience and deep pockets needed to address the tech challenges that Mark Ryski mentions. The bigger challenge may be the “early adoption” question: Are there enough shoppers willing to install the app on their phones, and willing to accept the entire concept? Most people’s instinct is to pay for something (even at self-checkout) before walking out of a store, so this may be a tough concept for shoppers to grasp.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The article mentions “a wave if experimentation” in this technology since the announcement. Why rush if there might a new breakthrough in this new shopping paradigm? And it sounds like there very well may be. Amazon may be taking their foot off the gas pedal just to be students of the competition. Or they themselves have a new gizmo in the works. Amazon is already first. They just don’t want to get ahead of themselves. Sometimes cautious is smart.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’ll echo the others and add another thought. It’s impersonal. Walking in, taking things and walking out seems furtive and odd. Clearly Amazon hasn’t experienced the volume of sales necessary to keep this experiment afloat.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
There are several factors: It’s too expensive, there is a lack of shopper interest/enthusiasm, and it is inappropriate for very large baskets.