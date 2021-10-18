Is Amazon 4-Star a winner?
A year after the first Amazon 4-Star opened in fall 2018, a Financial Times review predicted the concept “could be the future of bricks-and-mortar retail.”
“My first thought on wandering around the store was that it is a kind of walk-in website, my second that this is a fatuous expression worthy only of a PR release,” FT’s tech columnist Jonathan Margolis wrote of his visit to the first location in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.
He goes on to describe how shelves ”filled with a quirky selection of goods chosen, supposedly, by real customers, made for a seductive shopping experience,” and that he spent “more than $100 on essentials I was unaware I needed, including products I didn’t even know existed.”
He concludes, “I am sure 4-Star is a winner, even for those of us aware of the downsides of Amazon.”
Amazon has slowly expanded the number of 4-Star locations since its launch, currently having 32 in the U.S. and now its first international location in central London.
The 4-Star formula hasn’t changed much since launch:
- At around 4,000 square feet, 4-Star offers a range of consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen and home items rated four stars or higher by Amazon.com customers, or are top sellers or new and trending on Amazon.com. Amazon-owned devices and smart home accessories are prominently featured.
- Described as “an extension of Amazon.com,” the stores make use of familiar online groupings such as “Most Wished For,” “Most Gifted,” and “Top Rated” as well as “If You Like, Then You’ll Love” pairings. Local items trending online are highlighted.
- Prime members receive the same discounted pricing as online.
A recent review by Modern Retail noted that 4-Star stands out among Amazon’s various store concepts, which also includes Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pop Up, by working as a tourist attraction with its foremost focus on discovery.
Elaine Kwon, managing partner at e-commerce management firm Kwontified, believes 4-Star may have to pivot in a few years. She told Modern Retail, “I feel like maybe the 4-Star store has the least likelihood of lasting because it serves as a novelty store.”
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I’d hardly call 32 stores a winning concept, but it has potential. The concept makes great sense, but I think it loses much in the translation from online to a physical space. Given Amazon’s resources, I suspect that they could turn this into a very successful store format if they chose. Since online star ratings are so closely associated with Amazon, this doesn’t feel like an opportunity for other retailers to offer competitive formats.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon 4-Star is not revolutionary. However it is solid. The stores are pleasant, the product mix is interesting, service is pretty good, and the concept is very easy to shop. Given so many traditional retailers have become bad at retail basics, it is hardly surprising that Amazon is seeing some success with its physical retail formats.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Currently, with only 32 stores, it is difficult to predict the future of Amazon 4-Star stores. It may prove to be a novelty store that appeals to consumers that value the “treasure hunt” shopping experience. However it could be a catalyst for tangential physical store opportunities for Amazon, such as off-price stores for excess inventory from Amazon and its third-party sellers.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Amazon opened one in Denver early on. It has the potential to have a key ingredient for keeping a store fresh: changing what’s featured and bringing in/taking out products from an enormous potential selection. But the store in Denver is in a mall – a mall I haven’t been in since at least March of 2020. So that’s something to keep in mind: Amazon opened these stores across a variety of types of locations, and that may be part of the experiment. But the experiment was seriously disrupted over the last year and a half. As a result, I don’t think there’s anything “set” about 4-Star at all.