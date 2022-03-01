Is Aldi about more than just low prices?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine.
“The Aldi of today is not the Aldi you once knew,” observes Kathy Hayden, SVP/general manager of customer success at Inmar Intelligence.
Beyond its sometimes shockingly low prices, “Aldi has continued to offer a variety of products in each category that cater to the different lifestyle needs of its shoppers, including natural, organic, plant-based and gluten-free,” which consumers are not accustomed to finding in a limited assortment discount store.
On one recent visit, for example, we spotted everything from plant-based patties and keto ice cream to organic almond milk and cauliflower crust pizza. And then there are the “gourmet” items, including European meats and cheeses, high-end frozen appetizers and premium desserts, plus a wide array of seasonal favorites.
Many of those products are “get ‘em while they last” in-and-outs included in the chain’s Aldi Finds program, which creates the treasure hunt experience for which the retailer is known. Beyond impulse purchases, these “special buys” support perpetual market testing.
Bill Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click, notes, ‘“It’s a win-win because shoppers get to try new products and the retailer gets to see how the market responds to those products without a big investment.”
Between Aldi Finds and regular buys, industry observers say the chain’s offer is “more than sufficient” for a full shop.
“Even though the range is limited, it’s far more extensive than at other discount formats like dollar stores — with a more comprehensive assortment of fresh and frozen,” says Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData.
“Plus, Aldi really prides itself on the quality of its own brand products in particular. Coupled with low prices, it provides a very strong value-for-the money message.”
In the current climate, Aldi’s private label focus, lean cost structure and better-than-average pay is expected to help tackle retail’s triumvirate of challenges: supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation. Any slowdown in coming months should offer more opportunities to gain share as consumers trade down and discover Aldi’s more than rock-bottom prices.
Mr. Saunders said, “Aldi shouldn’t be dismissed as a low-price, no-frills retailer because that is not how it is positioned now.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that Aldi in the U.S. has evolved way beyond price? What obvious and less obvious challenges does Aldi place on competitors as it has evolved as a limited assortment grocer?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Is Aldi about more than just low prices?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
How would I know that? I visited my local Aldi once, when it first opened, and decided there was nothing there for me. It was too chaotic. I never went back. So actual
marketing is in order, I think.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Anecdotally, I hear many more speaking about the quality of Aldi over price. This suggests that their limited assortment, focus on private label, and surprise-and-delight philosophy goes far beyond value-priced grocery items. Well done, Aldi.
They not only raised the bar, but I believe they also set it extremely high!
President, Spieckerman Retail
Aldi couldn’t enjoy the loyalty and frequency of visits that it does if price were its only advantage. Aldi does a brilliant job of knocking off national brands, not only in quality but also in almost-can’t-tell-the-difference packaging that stops just short of shameless. It complements that strategy by leaning into unique flavor profiles that blur direct comparison. Aldi’s employees are engaged, efficient, and knowledgeable, adding another layer of differentiation. As if that weren’t enough, Aldi stores are often located short distances from Walmart supercenters, allowing the otherwise non-descript boxes to get attention and set the hook for future visits. Aldi has a winning formula but it’s not one-note.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Aldi has been about more than low prices for a very long time. Although Aldi is basic in some ways – packing your own bags, limited customer service, and so forth – it also invests in its food and has won quite a few awards for various food and drink items. Its newer stores are also pleasant and modern – much more so than some of the shabby efforts by traditional U.S. supermarkets like Albertsons. The reason Aldi does so well is it offers great value. If it competed on price alone it wouldn’t have generated anywhere near as much growth as it has.
Director, Main Street Markets
So it looks like they are moving away from pricing being the primary reason to shop there and and moving the focus to assortrment and treasure finds. This will allow them to respond to the cost increases by package and product manufacturers. It’s a smart move and the timing is definitely appropriate.