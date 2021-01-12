Is air freight worth the cost to Gap?
Gap last week found itself defending its plan to air freight 35 percent of its holiday range and absorb $450 million in related costs to help offset supply chain challenges.
Gap’s shares saw a 24 percent one day plunge last Wednesday after the retailer slashed its full year earnings and sales guidance.
“We chose airfreight over ocean vessel for a significant portion of our assortment, taking on extreme transitory cost,” said Gap CEO Sonia Syngal last week on the retailer’s third-quarter analyst call. “We’re disappointed in the short-term impact on earnings, but we made the choice to invest in our customer promise and build loyalty that will help sustain growth over the long term.”
The parent of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta also reduced its growth expectations for the full year to 20 percent from 30 percent. Management now expects supply chain disruptions to cause $550 million to $650 million in lost sales.
Gap blamed its downward revision on pandemic-related factory closures in Vietnam, which produces 30 percent of the company’s product. The shutdowns lasted two-and-a-half months, well beyond Gap’s expectations given other re-openings. Average on-hand inventory in Q3 was 11 percent versus the third quarter of 2019.
Katrina O’Connell, CFO, told analysts that being a vertically-integrated retailer caused the shutdowns to impact Gap sooner than retailers relying on wholesalers for product. The backlog at U.S. ports also “deteriorated meaningfully” from the first half of the year, she said.
Gap rerouted a modest portion of inventory to East Coast ports to bypass West Coast port congestion. The company said it is taking some long-term steps to reduce excessive air freight, including digitizing product creation to speed turnarounds, leveraging more multinational vendors and using artificial intelligence to drive inventory management.
In the near term, however, Ms. Syngal said air freight investments are necessary to build on the momentum being seen across the company’s banners.
“We believe the right thing to do is compete in the holiday season to have the right stock across all four of our brands, and that’s what we’re doing,” Ms. Syngal told CNBC last week.
“I would much rather have a supply problem than a demand problem,” she added.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you applaud Gap’s move to accelerate investments in air freight to support holiday demand? What are the key factors that go into decisions to invest in air freight and other steps to expedite delivery at the expense of margins?
8 Comments on "Is air freight worth the cost to Gap?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are costs attached to air freighting inventory. And there are also costs attached with not doing so and losing sales and having a glut of product that is unsold and out of season. On balance I think Gap made the right choice. Some on Wall Street won’t like that because of the short term impact. However Gap has to take the long-term view and it is right to do so – especially to keep a popular brand like Old Navy in stock.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Great perspectives Neil! It is promising to see a company taking a long-term view of customer satisfaction versus the typical short-term quarterly earnings maximization strategy.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Gap’s problem is not profitability, it’s that it doesn’t have a real plan for the brand.
AI is not going to solve any of their problems. The problem is flexibility. For decades brands prioritized unit costs to the exclusion of everything else. In an unstable world, flexibility is much more valuable, which means a diverse supplier base. It could take them years to adjust unless they prioritize it.
I wonder if they could coax Mickey Drexler back. 😉
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Why they didn’t make their stuff in this hemisphere is a bit beyond me but, beyond that, it’s a good brand decision.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Good point Paula! If companies could find a way to manufacture products in the U.S., we could avoid this supply chain challenge. It would also create more local jobs.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
These are tough choices and Gap is putting a stake in the ground with its air freight decisions. Hopefully the mix of merchandise their buyers are flying in hits the mark with shoppers. If not, they will unfortunately be faced with an even more problematic situation when they have to markdown a whole bunch of excess inventory.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Although their heart may be in the right place, piling on air freight can only further shrink Gap’s profit margins. However having already divested themselves of physical stores they have left themselves without good options. Considering that online sales overall are far less profitable than brick-and-mortar sales given the high cost of shipping, staff packing, higher return rates, lower conversion rates and more, the added costs of air freight could very well push Gap’s revenue to the danger point long before they can implement any future solutions.