Is AI at the center of the retail technology universe?

Photo: Groceryshop
Sep 20, 2019
by Ron Margulis
Ron Margulis

Based on my non-scientific observations of the industry over the past 30+ years, the average lifespan of an innovation fad is about five years. Big Data was big for about five years earlier this decade, as was RFID last decade and continuous replenishment systems the decade before. There are, however, some developments that are clear long-term trends, including e-commerce, mobile computing and, it’s becoming clearer every year, artificial intelligence (AI).

Again, based on my observations, more than half the booths at this year’s Groceryshop in Las Vegas contained some element of AI, either in their signage or handout materials. Several sessions were dedicated to the topic and Coresight Research released a survey on AI in retail that included these insights:

  1. Real personalization is challenging for retailers.
  2. Forty percent of retailers plan to invest in AI/machine learning solutions in the next 12 months.
  3. Retail is leading the spending and adoption of AI. Healthy venture capital funding for AI startups is paving the way for a robust future industry.
  4. Most retailers believe that AI will help solve the problem of waste.
  5. Cost and accuracy are the two main factors that cause retailers to limit the scope of AI deployment.

AI is now going to be used for just about everything — certainly, for optimizing critical functions like pricing and promotions, but also for supplier management, logistics (last mile) and even in-store activities like task management. Imagine using AI to help automate the restroom cleaning process.

As Farhan Siddiqi, the chief digital officer at Ahold Delhaize, said at the conference, “Human/computer interface, automation/robotization and artificial intelligence — put all three together, and that’s where the magic happens.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What does the near-term future of artificial intelligence in retail look like? What will be the most broadly deployed AI retail application in the next few years? What comes after AI?

"What does the near-term future of artificial intelligence in retail look like?"

Ron MargulisManaging Director, RAM Communications
Ron Margulis

Ron MargulisManaging Director, RAM Communications

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
8 minutes 13 seconds ago
There is no doubt that retailers will continue to invest heavily in AI. Tech companies are telling retailers they have to, and because their competitors are doing it they feel they must as well. The problem is twofold: it’s expensive, and there is never a guarantee that what you invest in is going to pay off. That makes any new venture a challenge, especially when it is something unproven and without much knowledge on how the customer will interact with it. Backroom AI or any behind the scenes technology is safe, and it allows a company to iron out any difficulties without the customer fully knowing what is taking place. However front-end technology, i. e. robots and other technology tools can be more challenging, especially when the customer is forced to use something he or she may not want to. So caution should be employed here, but because it’s a race to see who will have the latest and greatest technology first, I see many retailers missing out on other more important initiatives that will… Read more »
Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
5 minutes 37 seconds ago

AI has tremendous potential and it has already been proven in many areas. As in any area of utilizing a new technology that has great promise, think Big Data, there must be a solid and well thought out plan specifically focused on the problem you are trying to solve. It cannot be everything at once as some senior executives will treat it when a shiny new object arrives.

Too many times, they want to use it but the strategic and implementation plan is not well thought out. I am confident in the benefits of AI and do not want to see it go the way of many other technological trends that had great promise and were simply not planned or executed appropriately.

