Is AI adoption moving too fast?
According to KPMG’s “Thriving in an AI World” study, 53 percent of business leaders in retail said COVID-19 increased their pace of AI adoption, yet 49 percent believe adoption is moving faster than it should in their industry.
The broader survey of 950 business and/or IT decision makers found similar sentiments for other industries, including industrial manufacturing, 55 percent; and tech, 49 percent. The concerns were traced to debates surrounding the ethics, governance and regulation of AI.
Among retail respondents, 78 percent said it is difficult to stay on top of the constantly evolving AI landscape — a sentiment higher than leaders in other categories. Cybersecurity breaches (47 percent) and possible AI bias (45 percent) were found to be the top two greatest potential risks of AI adoption. Eighty-seven percent believe the government has a role to play in regulating AI technology.
Matt Kramer, national consumer and retail sector leader at KPMG, said in a statement, “The concern about the speed of adoption raises a caution flag for retailers, reminding them to ensure proper process and controls along with change management and effective training are put in motion to address the AI adoption risks.”
Among the encouraging responses from retailers:
- Eighty-one percent said AI is moderately to fully functional in their enterprise, up 29 percentage points from a year ago.
- Seventy-eight percent said their company has an AI code of ethics, up 34 percentage points;
- Ninety percent indicated that their employees are prepared and have the skills for AI adoption, up 47 percentage points.
A recent survey from Rackspace Technology of 1,870 organizations across industries showed only 17 percent of companies have mature AI/machine learning capabilities, but other adoption challenges were cited.
The top five barriers to actionable insights were data quality issues, cited by 31 percent; followed by lacking the capabilities to effectively manage our data, 30 percent; data being stored in too many different systems, also 30 percent; inability to process data quickly enough to act on it in time, 29 percent; and difficulty collating, structuring and integrating data in a meaningful way, 28 percent.
- As AI adoption increases in the retail industry, AI preparedness increases – is it moving too fast? – KPMG
- AI Adoption Accelerated During The Pandemic But Many Say It’s Moving Too Fast: KPMG Survey – KPMG/PRNewswire
- Are Organizations Succeeding at AI and Machine Learning? – Rackspace Technology
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the pandemic spurred the adoption of artificial intelligence technology at too fast a pace? Are cybersecurity breaches, AI bias, data quality and access or other factors the biggest hurdles to overcome?
Join the Discussion!
16 Comments on "Is AI adoption moving too fast?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
AI, done right, can yield much quicker and better decision making for companies. It was surprising to see that 81 percent of retailers have AI moderately to fully functional in their enterprise, up 29 percentage points from a year ago. I think the two biggest challenges for adoption of AI are the lack of trust in letting AI make decisions that were historically done by humans and the lack of quality data. From a data perspective, with data silos and poor quality data, retailers need to make sure they have clean data and a single, consolidated enterprise-wide data repository to help avoid “garbage in, garbage out.”
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Some may think that the industry is going too fast, but in the world of e-commerce there is no way you can collect, process and generate insights from all that data without AI/ML. Yes there are areas that are messy and need to be improved and optimized but learning along the way is better than not being in the game. It’s like the saying: fail fast, and often, but if you constantly improve the process you will be in a better position to win. The data is messy and AI can help to find the gaps that would take people way too long and be too expensive to scale.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I seriously doubt that the pace of “meaningful” AI adoption is too fast or that the pandemic has spurred adoption. Most retailers I encounter are still dealing with day-to-day operational issues resulting from the pandemic. And while I have no doubt that “AI” gets bandied about and that there’s plenty of experimentation and dabbling, this is hardly meaningful. The applications for AI are many, and it will continue to be applied and evolve, but in my experience working with retailers this is still more of an aspiration.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Agreed. This isn’t the first survey we’ve seen that touts retailers’ prowess in this area, and I suspect that the retailers who are using AI to great effect don’t want to brag about it for fear of tipping off the competition.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Why do all stories about AI treat it like a new flavor of Oreo rather than a program? AI is only as good as what it is taught to execute, measure, and connect. It is bespoke, not mass market and getting clarity on what people think AI is and does is the first step.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Boy, that’s not a phrase you hear very often: “adopting technology at too fast a pace”! The data quality issues are real and to fully take advantage of AI capabilities, this has to be addressed. Also, the AI term has been added to just about every tech solution out there so it’s hard to know what is really AI and what is marketing. Ultimately, the benefits of machine learning/AI are adding real value to companies so I don’t think it is being adopted too quickly – it’s just that it’s not likely adding full value until data issues are addressed.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I don’t believe AI is moving too fast but quite the opposite. What we are moving too slowly on is addressing the silos that are impeding AI, the use of clean and real-time data, and the taking of prescriptive action based on that data. We need to fund the infrastructure that allows us to thrive by leveraging our most important asset. Systems that are a day late in synchronization just won’t allow you to complete tomorrow. We must normalize our data and stop creating islands of information that don’t talk. This takes investment but the prize is worth it.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
OK, I’m going to play the Digital Immigrant here and ask for an official definition of AI. I mean, a calculator is AI. My kick-ass laptop is AI. Heck, Google is AI! If the real definition is simply “advanced technology,” then I’m afraid any idea of timing is WAY too late! We are tumbling down that road so fast you’d better ask Siri quick what NFTs are before you go broke!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m betting many of these respondents have no clue about what AI actually is and that most are thinking of it in terms of automation rather than generating something new to think about. I say that because there is no way 90 percent have their employees ready to deal with AI adoption. So is it moving too fast? Yes if it’s AI, no if it’s automation.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I love your comment. You are exactly correct. Say “AI” and people get the willies. Say “automation” and they say “go, go, go!”
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
Great point. Let’s understand first what AI means – I would call it a collective term for capabilities shown by learning systems that humans perceive as intelligent, that they would normally expect from only a genius. This can be achieved through machine vision and sensing, natural language processing, the ability to crunch data gathered from all senses to derive meaning and to predict, etc. Robotic automation is the most menial form of AI and even that hasn’t seen enough adoption.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
AI is here and it isn’t going away. It creates great advantages for both retailers and consumers. The concern for privacy was already here. Retailers must do the right thing by the customer to earn and keep their trust.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This probably indicates treating AI as a technology initiative as opposed to a transformational one. When the implementation is not cross-functional, the outcomes will be disappointing.
Lot of people don’t realize, but AI is only as smart as the humans that configure the AI algorithms. And those humans need domain expertise, business acumen, and executive sponsorship to follow through the hypothesize/model/test/refine cycle. The results will not be pretty in the beginning.
The survey probably indicates the feeling that the full cycle of implementation methodology is not used, even though they may not be able to articulate it.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I suspect that the 49 percent that are worried about AI moving too fast are more accurately worried about their company moving too slowly and will soon experience a competitive disadvantage as a result.
Co-Founder & CEO, TakuLabs Ltd.
Are we talking about true AI or AI in name? Many tech companies commonly call automation AI today in the race to attract both talent and funding. If it’s automation, it’s still happening too slow in contrast to what shoppers want. In the rare case where AI is actually being applied, yes there is cause for concern for both bias and data privacy. The trade-off between convenience and privacy is and will continue to be one of the big dualities when it comes to data and technology.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The adoption of AI has nothing to do with the pandemic. As we have seen with all our technologies, the speed of adoption just gets faster and faster. AI is here and is improving at a fast rate. Those that do not adapt will be left behind.
AI is not perfect, but waiting for perfect will leave you waiting forever. AI does not have an end point any more than most any other data-based technology.