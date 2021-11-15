Source: Instacart

Instacart has added a deals section, exclusive member savings and discount delivery options to its app “to make online grocery shopping more affordable.”

The delivery platform is adding the savings features at a time when grocery costs are escalating amid increasing supply chain challenges.

Asha Sharma, Instacart’s COO, said groceries are one of the largest monthly budget expenditures for households. “For most families, when it comes to grocery shopping we know that every dollar matters,” he said in a statement.

“Roughly 60 percent of offline grocery transactions in the U.S. include coupons, and across our own marketplace customers have already saved more than $400 million this year,” Mr. Sharma added. “That’s why we’re proud to roll out these new features that help customers get exactly what they need, while also saving along the way.”

The app’s new features include:

Deals tab : A new Deals Tab offers “millions of dollars in savings” with daily coupons from retailers and CPG brands in addition to “hundreds of thousands” of existing deals and coupons. Instacart said the company is “reimagining the grocery circular for the digital age.”

New reduced cost and free delivery: Instacart will be reducing or waing delivery fees in select markets on orders placed more than 24 hours in advance. The option is designed for “weekly planners who place their orders in advance.”

Offering five percent credit back on express pickup orders: Express members, who use the company’s contactless curbside pickup over the next few months will receive a five percent credit upon order pickup, usable on future orders.

Dollar store hub: A new Dollar Store hub allows customers to browse deals from about 14,000 dollar stores, including Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Only Store, Five Below and Family Dollar.

Eighty percent of shoppers are actively looking for grocery deals, including coupons and promotions, and 92 percent say grocery brands should be doing more to provide cost savings options for consumers, according to an Inmar Intelligence survey from December 2020. Nielsen research found that 30 percent of fast-moving consumer goods in the U.S. were sold on promotion pre-pandemic.