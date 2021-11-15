Instacart wants ‘to make online grocery shopping more affordable’
Instacart has added a deals section, exclusive member savings and discount delivery options to its app “to make online grocery shopping more affordable.”
The delivery platform is adding the savings features at a time when grocery costs are escalating amid increasing supply chain challenges.
Asha Sharma, Instacart’s COO, said groceries are one of the largest monthly budget expenditures for households. “For most families, when it comes to grocery shopping we know that every dollar matters,” he said in a statement.
“Roughly 60 percent of offline grocery transactions in the U.S. include coupons, and across our own marketplace customers have already saved more than $400 million this year,” Mr. Sharma added. “That’s why we’re proud to roll out these new features that help customers get exactly what they need, while also saving along the way.”
The app’s new features include:
- Deals tab: A new Deals Tab offers “millions of dollars in savings” with daily coupons from retailers and CPG brands in addition to “hundreds of thousands” of existing deals and coupons. Instacart said the company is “reimagining the grocery circular for the digital age.”
- New reduced cost and free delivery: Instacart will be reducing or waing delivery fees in select markets on orders placed more than 24 hours in advance. The option is designed for “weekly planners who place their orders in advance.”
- Offering five percent credit back on express pickup orders: Express members, who use the company’s contactless curbside pickup over the next few months will receive a five percent credit upon order pickup, usable on future orders.
- Dollar store hub: A new Dollar Store hub allows customers to browse deals from about 14,000 dollar stores, including Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Only Store, Five Below and Family Dollar.
Eighty percent of shoppers are actively looking for grocery deals, including coupons and promotions, and 92 percent say grocery brands should be doing more to provide cost savings options for consumers, according to an Inmar Intelligence survey from December 2020. Nielsen research found that 30 percent of fast-moving consumer goods in the U.S. were sold on promotion pre-pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does price and the difficulty using coupons deter consumers from ordering groceries online? Which of the newer features on Instacart’s app appear equally beneficial to consumers as well as the platform’s grocery partners?
9 Comments on "Instacart wants ‘to make online grocery shopping more affordable’"
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Probably the reduced cost for regular weekly deliveries will be the biggest boon.
You know, it’s hard for me to answer this because I am always willing to pay a premium for convenience and crowd avoidance. But I’m not the working poor. And I never use coupons. I have to confess there are things I just don’t understand because of my overarching good fortune — like waiting to buy a burial urn until the urn company is offering a free shipping promotion. Who does that? Apparently lots of people. Just not me.
I guess it’s a question of Instacart deciding how big it wants to be. It will always be in some danger of getting dis-intermediated by the grocers themselves, but it’s also easy to just take your money and let someone else do the work, which most grocers seem to be doing. Sure, the biggest will spend the money on tech and get the scale to make it work. But for smaller companies, Instacart is easy from the retailer side, too.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The cost of delivery fees is probably the the biggest deterrent to ordering groceries online. Reduced costs of delivery fees and highlighting a deals tab with manufacturers’ coupons to further reduce the total cost will help entice more shoppers to try Instacart for grocery delivery. Getting more first time online grocery trials is the best way to increase Instacart’s customer base.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Well, it looks like Instacart wants to be the Amazon of grocery. They have a great game plan to do just that with their robotic pick, pack, and ship deal with MFC provider Fabric, so they are positioned to be the low-cost provider and chief disintermediator. This is getting interesting as anything that buffers the current inflationary push on grocery prices will be a positive for shoppers. Instacart is also making the claim of having its discounts be somehow “easier,” but I didn’t see any specifics in the article. The idea of offering discounts on orders that have a greater lead time suggest that Instacart’s profitability benefits greatly from operational savings when it doesn’t have to fulfill orders quickly.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
There are numerous barriers to ordering groceries online. 1.) You need to plan for your order or pay way too much for near-instant delivery. 2.) You need some flexibility in products given availability. 3.) You need to trust your picker to pick fresh products (I know there are return policies but after numerous returns, people may be done with the process). 4.) You need prices that are in-line (not identical) with your local grocery stores. 5.) You need to be willing to pay a delivery/processing fee – nobody is doing this for free. 6.) You need to be able to get all the deals that you would get in-store.
So yes, adding coupons is a good thing and no, 60 percent of offline transactions probably don’t include a coupon.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
All four of Instacart’s new app features should be welcomed by users, in particular by frequent shoppers. I especially like the reduced cost and free delivery option when consumers place their orders 24 hours in advance of pickup/delivery. This is a win for both sides and could build tremendous momentum in the marketplace.
President, Protonik
None of these get at increasing online grocery purchase. There are many reasons people prefer to choose their own groceries and a pandemic of ordering online has shown people why they prefer to go to the store.
Online ordering is a good service for a minority of customers – I expect 10 percent or less. Free stuff or deals might increase how often that 10 percent orders but they are not effective ways to bring more people to use online ordering.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
It’s great to see that these online changes are inspired by what works offline and are missing from the digital experience. Online grocery shopping tends to be more common among higher income groups, so this could help other income levels try it out. Grocers and delivery services will have to be careful though – a lot of the disruptive moves they’re making (15-minute delivery, aggressive promotional strategies) are margin-eroding, so hopefully Instacart can offer this long-term.
Content Marketing Strategist
While price fluctuations and coupon issues deter some consumers from e-grocery, other factors are at play. Limited online assortments, low trust in pickers’ choices, questionable substitutions and a desire to browse the colorful aisles keep shoppers loyal to brick-and-mortar.
As inflation rises, Instacart’s new additions make it easy and clear for online shoppers to save money and time. The Dollar Store hub collaboration is genius, boosting the chain’s online reach and giving consumers more affordable choices. Targeting price-conscious shoppers helps Instacart compete with grocery leader Walmart and discounters like Aldi.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Instacart has always suffered from the consumer perception that while it is convenient, it is expensive. Most of this perception comes from high delivery fees. Efforts to reduce this expense, plus the focus on deals should make a difference. However the silent attribute may be the partnership with the extreme value retailers, namely the dollar store segment.