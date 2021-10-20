Instacart aims to transform in-store shopping with smart cart/checkout acquisition
Instacart has acquired Caper AI, a smart shopping cart and checkout technology startup.
The deal, according to Instacart, provides the company with the tools needed to “transform the in-store shopping experience” for both its retail partners and their customers. Caper AI uses computer vision, weight sensors and other technologies in its Caper Cart and Caper Counter products. The company’s smart cart is designed for use in stores 20,000-square-feet and up while its checkout tech works in stores of all sizes.
“We’re focused on creating even more ways for retailers to develop unified commerce offerings that help address consumer needs across both online and in-store shopping,” Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO, said in a statement.
One of the key features of the startup’s technology is that customers are able to pick fresh produce and other items without having to scan or weigh the products to check out. The feature enables customers to buy what they need in less time than other forms of self checkout or with cashiers.
Grocery retailers including Kroger and Wakefern in the U.S. and Sobeys in Canada have deployed the company’s smart carts.
“Our goal is to connect customers to food — no matter how they want to shop or when they need it,” said Stephanie Jenkins, Kroger’s vice president of strategic partnerships. “Kroger is proud to be leading the industry in the adoption of new innovative technologies, including Caper AI smart carts, as well as partnering with Instacart on other industry-leading innovations.”
The largest supermarket operator in the U.S. and Instacart last month announced the launch of a virtual nationwide convenience service — Kroger Delivery Now — to deliver fresh food, household essentials, meal solutions and snacks in as little as 30 minutes.
Instacart, which confirmed it paid $350 million to acquire Caper AI, has been on an acquisition spree, earlier this month buying FoodStorm, a software as a service order management system for catering orders and prepared foods.
“We’ll continue to deepen our investment in our suite of enterprise technology services, unlocking new solutions that help power the comprehensive ecommerce platforms of retailers across North America,” said Ms. Simo.
In an interview this week with TechCrunch, Ms. Simo referred to Instacart as “a retail enablement company,” adding that, “We already have a vast platform to power commerce services [covering] both delivery and pick up that already blends the lines.”
- Instacart Acquires Caper AI, a Leader in Smart Cart and Smart Checkout Technology, Creating a Unified Online and In-Store Commerce Solution for Retailers – Instacart
- Caper AI
- Instacart Acquires FoodStorm, Introduces New Prepared Meals and Order-Ahead Enterprise Technology Solution for Retailers Across North America – Instacart
- Will the Kroger/Instacart deal redefine grocery shopping convenience in America? – RetailWire
- Instacart acquires Caper AI, a smart cart and instant checkout startup, for $350M, as it moves deeper into physical retail tech – TechCrunch
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your assessment of Instacart’s acquisitions of Caper AI and FoodStorm? How will these deals affect Instacart’s business as well as its partners and rivals?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Instacart aims to transform in-store shopping with smart cart/checkout acquisition"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This appears to be a smart bet by Instacart – and a big one. Acquiring effective technology solutions can create a competitive advantage, and potentially improve margins, but only if the technology actually does what it aspires to do. This deal sends a strong message to competitors and partners that Instacart is investing in their service delivery, which can also help attract new partners/clients.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Instacart’s acquisition of Caper AI aligns with its vision of enabling grocery retailers with new innovations. It looks like Instacart is becoming more of a technology company than a service company. What I really like about the Caper smart cart is that shoppers don’t have to weigh produce as the cart has a built in scale. Produce is the greatest friction in moving shoppers to self-checkout.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Instacart needs to do whatever it can to minimize its in-store footprint. With FoodStorm, Instacart is making a smart play for the high-volume catering and prepared foods segments and acquiring Caper AI looks to be a significant effort to accelerate shopping times and gain efficiencies. But do I smell disintermediation here? The video is great, right down to the items in the shopping cart like Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products, and organic pasta. But who owns the data? Is this a situation where Instacart not only owns the customer but now understands their preferences? Beware of Greeks bearing gifts, as the Trojans used to say.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Instacart clearly wants to be a technology service provider for retailers not just in delivery but in other areas, such as in-store technology, too. This makes sound commercial sense and I can certainly see opportunities to license out this technology as grocers maneuver to gain a competitive edge. All that said, the debate at retailers will be whether to develop their own solutions or rely on a third party. Some will be reluctant to rely too heavily on Instacart, others will be very happy to obtain an “off-shelf” solution.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Maybe the play for Instacart here is the advertising and product suggestion component which can add revenue and subsidize the delivery fees. As shoppers adopt carts, Instacart gets that data and can get paid to suggest items in real time on the screen right in front of the shopper. If they can beat rivals to the shopper’s eyes, it gives them a leg up.
As for FoodStorm, perhaps it will provide better integration into grocers’ prepared foods business as prepared meals grow and grocers give restaurants more competition.
It seems Instacart isn’t clear where and how to grow from here. Are these brilliant long-term moves that will help resolve that issue? I am not convinced they are.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Well, this industry veteran missed the point. These Casper carts appear to be designed for the convenience of the consumer that shops in the retail store. I fail to make the connection to Instacart, unless Instacart plans to use these same carts, in the retail partners’ stores, to pick online orders and deliver them to the consumer. That may work.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
This is an interesting move by Instacart, but getting retailers to buy into deploying this technology may be harder. It comes down to cost and scalability, and whether customers want or need the perceived benefits. Do retailers want to get into deeper relationships with Instacart than they already have? This would arguably give Instacart much deeper insight into a retailer’s operations than they already have with online grocery orders and delivery, which is something that may not be appealing to grocers.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Technology is the future of grocery. It’s no longer enough for any player in this space to just be good at one thing. These are smart investments by Instacart to stay relevant and to address even more of shoppers’ needs.
President, Protonik
I continue to be surprised by retailers’ embracing of things like this. Reading the words they say about themselves, we have yet another one-dimensional technology which claims to deliver value to customers but can’t really explain what that value is.
Retailers need to avoid things like this – don’t chase whispers.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Instacart’s acquisitions definitely bolster the enabling capabilities they bring to retailers, and it also arms them with the ability to capture data and insights that gives them a powerful advantage over their competitors and even some of their retail partners. It feels a lot like the Amazon model. Maybe one day soon we’ll see Instacart acquiring a large grocery retailer.