Indochino bets big on showrooms
At last week’s Future Stores Seattle conference, attendees heard quite a lot from digitally-native retailers about making the journey offline through experiential showrooms.
While this approach receives some skepticism as a sales channel, Drew Green, president and CEO of men’s custom garment retailer Indochino, pushed back against this view by crediting the brand’s seven-times growth trajectory to the introduction of showrooms alone.
Customers can book a one-hour appointment online for one of Indochino’s 45 showrooms and work with an expert to help pick out their very own custom suit, down to the color and fabric. With 50 percent of their transactions being repeat customers, Indochino’s commitment to customization seems to be working.
“Retail is our number one customer acquisition channel,” said Mr. Green. “When we introduce the brand [to our customers] through retail, we see a higher LTV and lower acquisition cost. Our costs were $145 to acquire a customer online and with retail it is $70.”
Given Indochino’s made-to-order business model and highly personalized retail experience, showrooms can reach profitability a lot faster than other brands because customers aren’t there to just browse but receive a service that when completed results in a $500 sale. With no inventory in stock and a 10 percent no show rate, Indochino is cash positive the moment someone shows up at its stores.
When asked about the future of Indochino, Mr. Green said, “We wanted to be the best at one thing, and that started with a suit. Now we’re endeavoring to be a custom apparel company. We believe the future is custom, being able to personalize any garment.”
It appears there may be a lot more showrooms in Indochino’s future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are showrooms only viable for made-to-order retailers? How can a retailer commit to an exceptional personalized experience and remain profitable?
Marketing, Dor
Can’t make a sweeping prediction, but I can comment on how utterly delightful their staff was in their Chicago store. I did what we all do — “Hi, I’m a retail geek, do you mind if I take photos of your displays?” — and struck up conversations with their team. They were so knowledgable about the production process and their competition, and were genuinely happy to be there. Something about their showrooms works, and if I had to bet, I’d guess it’s that they hire carefully and train well!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Kudos to Indochino for being smart and developing a winning program. However, look one step further, and what we really are seeing is well trained, personable, and knowledgeable store associates able to “wow” the customer. This service is what every retail store has the opportunity to provide, and when they do, they win big.
Indochino has a great product and can certainly satisfy the customer with their quality, design, and now service. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that with all the technology out there, there is no replacement for human interaction, and when done correctly, as Indochino is doing, it’s a big win for everyone. Why other retailers can’t see that I’ll never know!
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Exceptionally personalized service can be delivered as long as a brand’s sales support it. Very different for a brand that averages $500 per sale versus $50.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Showrooming is sounding smarter and smarter to me. The decision to carry inventory is a decision to start guessing. Building a brand around “custom” and then straying into ‘guessing’ would be some sort of oxymoron. Expanding into other custom categories versus carrying inventory in existing categories sounds smart. Custom is the brand promise. Keep it. Showroom on, Indochino. Yer killin’ it.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Forbes Contributor
We need to define what we mean by showrooms. As the distinction between online and brick & mortar shopping is increasingly blurred, a brand’s website is often a showroom for the store, and vice versa. This is why so many so-called digitally-native brands are opening physical locations, whether they are made-to-order or not.
So the answer to the question is no, of course not.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The adage that “there is nothing new under the sun” is reborn, as is the sartorial model to which Indochino evolved. The company was born as a pure-pay internet retailer in which the customer took his own measurements and the garment was subsequently produced and shipped. The model is now, come into our showrooms (the tailor) and we’ll make it for you. That is not new but it’s better and there are far fewer returns and repairs. Taylor, Schneider, Sastre, Sârtre, they are all the same and been around for centuries. But they work, so they keep coming back.