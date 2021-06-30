Impulse shopping is a family/social affair
Research has shown that individuals buy more on impulse when they’re with others who are influential in their lives. A new university study finds that the extent of that influence depends on who they go shopping with.
The new research from the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee found that:
- The closer the relationship with a fellow shopper while shopping, the more likely it is they’ll spend money on something they didn’t mean to buy.
- Parents and children carry more weight in driving impulse purchases with others while shopping than spouses, significant others and close friends.
- Female shoppers are more likely to be influenced by their children and close friends.
- Male shoppers are more likely to be affected by their parents and colleagues.
Zhifeng Gao, a professor of food and resource economics at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), said in a statement that for grocery stores and marketers, the findings should offer insights into how to advertise their products more effectively by engaging the types of people who are more likely to induce impulse purchases.
“They can also focus on strategies that encourage family shopping or shopping with close friends,” he said.
The link between impulse purchasing and shopping with others appears to have only been pursued over the last two decades, with most prior research exploring drivers at the individual level.
Research from the University of Texas from 2005 found the presence of peers while shopping increases the urge to purchase, although having family members along decreases it. Research from Penn State College from 2008 found the friendliness of the shopkeepers and the other consumers included in the social factor can influence the impulse to buy.
In recent years, much attention has been paid to how sharing on social media by friends or influencers encourages impulse buys.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that shopping alongside others can drive impulse buys? How can retailers or brands use this information to drive impulse purchases?
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I feel like this is deserves some kind of Captain Obvious award. I mean, I’ve seen tech startup pitches aimed at connecting consumers in stores to their friends online to get immediate feedback on whether they should purchase something, which is trying to recreate the totally in-person experience and inherently acknowledges the value of the experience. I guess it is interesting that no one has actually studied that?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Actually, it doesn’t make a ton a sense to me. Or maybe the better answer is “it depends.” In my case, friends and family would discourage my propensity for impulse buying. I suppose I could see situations where a husband might say to a wife “Oh, didn’t you want [X]?”
So I think it depends on the shopper’s predisposition.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There has never been a time when we did not recommend retailers host events and promotions that bring female shoppers together. Women shopping with friends encourage each other to buy. “You look great in that, you need to buy it!”
Impulse buying with children is another topic. We buy things we hadn’t planned to buy for kids because they’re kids. That’s why there are usually toys displayed at the checkout or on merchandise outposts nearby. Sometimes it’s easier to buy the toy than stop the “I want that!” whining. Been there, done that many times.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
It makes sense that “social” shopping would drive impulse buys as the friends you are shopping with will encourage you to make purchases, especially in fashion, that are outside your comfort zone. Impulse shopping is all about feeling good.
Retailers can leverage social shopping by infusing experiences that encourage groups of shoppers to spend more time in-store. Trunk shows, champagne shopping, and having a stylist present the latest collection to customers and their friends are a few ways that retailers can encourage impulse shopping. It’s about the experience.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Yes, I am sure that shopping socially does drive purchases. However is this because of the presence of others or because people are in a different mindset when shopping together? I also find the idea that male shoppers are more likely to be influenced by their parents and colleagues a bit odd. Seriously, when was the last time most men went shopping with either their parents or colleagues?