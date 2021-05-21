If you google ‘Google store’, you’ll find one opening in NYC
Google went searching for a new platform to sell its consumer electronics products and found the answer in opening its own store in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.
The online search and technology giant plans to open a permanent location this summer that will sell a wide variety of Google merchandise, including Chromebooks, Fitbit devices, Nest smart home products and Pixelbooks.
Shoppers will be able to browse in the store before making a purchase or buy items online and pick up what they bought at the location.
The store will spotlight the interconnectivity between Google’s products so that consumers can experience how the devices can be used in their daily lives. Google will staff the store with company experts to walk shoppers through its portfolio of products, provide help on installations and make repairs, such as cracks in screens. The store will offer workshops throughout the year to assist users of its products with the know-how to make the most of the devices.
The Chelsea store will be colocated in the same building as Google’s New York office. The company has been in the city for 20 years and sees the store as an extension of the brand and a symbol of its “commitment to the city.”
Google has not indicated if it has plans for further retail space going forward, only that its strategy is to meet with customers to get their feedback as it continues “to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience.”
The company’s early move into physical retailing, not counting pop-ups it has used in the past, is clearly brand centric and comes at a time when the Google Store has failed to gain meaningful traction online as it goes up against Amazon.com and other platform competitors.
The disparity between Amazon and Google is particularly evident when you look at research that points to the former as the primary shopping search destination online, even as the latter holds the lead overall.
Google has offered a variety of perks to make itself more attractive as a marketplace to sellers but its numbers, which measure in the four digits, pale in comparison to Amazon, which hosts millions of vendors whose sales account for more than half its retail dollar sales volume.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see physical stores as a viable means for Google to grow its hardware sales in the U.S.? Will having physical locations staffed by Google experts support the tech giant’s online business, as well?
4 Comments on "If you google ‘Google store’, you’ll find one opening in NYC"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This reminds me of the approach that Dyson took to physical stores, using them as a product showcases with a store experience designed for touching and testing the product in an engaging environment. While I don’t think Best Buy or any other retailer should be worried about Google opening a bunch of stores, it does say something about how compelling the experience is that physical stores offer. It will be interesting to see how the search giant approaches store design over time.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Opening stores will allow Google to showcase its technology and devices better. Of course, these are already available in other retailers but there they jostle for attention among a whole range of products, including Amazon’s products. While I think a store will work well in high-traffic destinations, I wonder how successful the concept would be elsewhere. Amazon’s stores have a wide appeal as they sell other things like books, games, and so forth. If the Google store is just focused on devices then it may fail to pull in casual browsers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Google can’t get into physical retail fast enough. Never mind the competition, the learning available from the laboratory of physical retail is compelling. I have long used the mantra “Explore + Experiment = Experience” and Google uses those words, in their own way, to talk about opening stores. Figuring out the alchemy of physical stores + digital/e-commerce will be critical for tech giants and retailers alike. At some point it’s all about the learning, for both the retailer and the consumer.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is evident that Google is struggling to strategize against Amazon when it comes to retail. Amazon is threatening Google’s search. And Amazon can very well enter into Google’s local search and maps territory more easily than Google can venture into Amazon’s retail value chain.
Not sure what to make of this physical store. It seem to be a one off, half-hearted attempt. In a way this reminds me of Microsoft’s retail attempts. Both Microsoft and Google are tech at heart. They’re good at working on tech innovation, but not so good at dealing with consumers.