How will companies manage a staff of vaccinated and unvaccinated workers?

Jun 15, 2021
by George Anderson

As employers reopen offices, some are asking returning employees for proof they have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Companies, as a Wall Street Journal article points out, have been urging employees to get vaccinated against the virus in order to prevent the spread of the disease within their businesses and beyond, often offering paid time off and other incentives.

Some private employers have gone so far as to require vaccinations for employees to return to their jobs. The Journal reports that some companies have begun asking workers to voluntarily register their vaccination status, while others are requiring employees to disclose that information. Many are requiring unvaccinated workers to wear masks inside of buildings even as the vaccinated conduct business without the same precautions.

Non-vaccinated workers may not like the feeling of being pushed to get shots, but recent Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidance says employers have the legal right to require employees to be vaccinated against the virus. Exceptions to this rule include workers with certain medical conditions or religious beliefs. Those seeking to opt-out of being vaccinated may be able to get an exception to workplace rules by asking “to use masks, social distancing, schedule changes, or reassignment to stay safe at work,” according to the EEOC.

The issue of what to do with returning workers takes place at a time when some states are approaching or passing the 70 percent vaccination goal set by the Biden administration for adults, moving the U.S. towards a level that would create herd immunity. Many localities and states, however, have failed to even reach 50 percent largely due to the related politics, which follow previous splits over the seriousness of the virus itself and public health measures to prevent its spread.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey held a briefing yesterday where he announced 260 new cases in the state despite a transmission rate below one percent. New Jersey is near the top of the list among states with vaccinated citizens.

The new cases, he said, come “almost entirely if not exclusively from unvaccinated individuals.” 

The reality, according to Gov. Murphy, is the state is in a pandemic again, but this time it is confined to the unvaccinated.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you advise retailers to manage vaccinated and unvaccinated workers in corporate offices, warehouses and stores? Do you see vaccination status among employees having an effect (positively or negatively) on a given store or company’s performance?

"Feel free to refuse the vaccine, but don't assume that I'll hire you to work in my store."

Cathy Hotka

Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
45 minutes 1 second ago

You want a job with us – get vaccinated. Barring an extreme exception it has been noted it is totally fine to require this as a condition of employment. Let’s stop tiptoeing around the issue – if they don’t want to get a vaccine and you allow them on the floor there’s plenty of other things they don’t agree with that they won’t do either.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
37 minutes 27 seconds ago

I am very interested to see how this will play out in offices, without affecting the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
35 minutes 47 seconds ago

Yesterday, a cashier in Georgia was killed over a mask dispute with a customer. It’s horrifying but that’s where we are. We obviously need to provide frontline workers with guidance that leaves room for improvisation when customers fight back. Because they do.

We’re talking about keeping people safe and avoiding a backslide to where we have already been. It seems simple to me that requiring workers to be vaccinated is the way to go, but this is America and it is the individual’s right not to comply.

I don’t know that I would be comfortable working side by side with non-vaccinated co-workers. And I am not sure I want to work (or shop) in a store where masks are not required. It’s a dilemma that is not easily solved, but I do believe requiring workers to be vaccinated is the way to go.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
26 minutes 24 seconds ago

As Dr. Phil says, when you choose the behavior, you choose the consequences. Feel free to refuse the vaccine, but don’t assume that I’ll hire you to work in my store.

Dick Seesel
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
10 minutes 56 seconds ago

Thinking in particular about corporate offices and warehouses, employees will be working at close quarter again barring a total re-engineering of their workspace. Companies managing these teams of workers are within their rights to require proof of vaccination to return to the workplace.

Workers who don’t comply are also free to make that health choice, but that doesn’t entitle them to a job with an employer with a vaccine mandate. Behavior has consequences, as if we didn’t all learn that painful lesson over the past 16 months.

