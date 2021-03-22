How to save today’s mall
EVP, Thought Leadership & Marketing, WD Partners; and Barrie Scardina, Head of Retail for the Americas, Cushman & Wakefield
Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of an article from WayfinD, a quarterly e-magazine filled with insights, trends and predictions from the retail and foodservice experts at WD Partners.
New food ideas and health & wellness both rank highest as concepts that would increase consumers’ visits to the mall, according to an ongoing study from Cushman & Wakefield and WD Partners.
The idea of new food concepts for malls was the winner two years in a row. Consumers didn’t just mention restaurants, they also cited interest in grocery, farmer’s markets and curated food halls, which are not like the existing quick service food models. Food brings us together. It is an important point of engagement, offers memorable moments and can be the cornerstone of a community. Food also drives traffic and extends mall foot traffic beyond the conventional store hours. Over 60 percent of those surveyed focused on this amenity.
Health & wellness came in a strong second two years in a row, with 43 percent surveyed leaning towards wellness and 36 percent towards fitness. Consumers continue to see tremendous value in staying well and physically fit. These concepts include the obvious walk-in medical clinics and gyms, to brands that sell fitness equipment and apparel.
New concepts and experiences were third, with 35 percent of consumers looking for new concepts, experiential retail and co-working spaces. These include pop-up shops, ax throwing bars and gaming arenas. Some of these concepts are new additions to the survey, illustrating how retail is evolving and focusing on consumer engagement.
Also emerging as an important trend were convenience factors like Buy Online Pick-Up in Store (BOPIS) and Curbside Pick-Up. Consumers also indicated that “green space” would be an important part of engagement. These trends are not surprising, given the pandemic’s impact on consumer behaviors and experiences.
When analyzing the data by age, WD Partners reviewed the differences between two key groups — Digital Natives (ages 18- 29) and Digital Immigrants (ages 45-60). We found that food continued to be the biggest draw and that the largest spreads were in the areas of fitness (19 percent spread) and gaming (18 percent spread). All age groups were focused on safety and wellness, as well as co-working spaces. Digital Immigrants, who grew up in malls, have a greater attachment to the structure and purpose of malls. Digital Natives are looking for a more creative experience overall.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the pandemic changed what may be necessary to revive traffic at malls in the years ahead? Which concepts should mall landlords be looking to add to reach younger consumers?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It seems to me that shoppers have been asking for the same thing in malls for years – food, entertainment, activities. And I agree, these are all compelling reasons to visit the mall. But getting traffic into the mall is only the first step, the next is to get people to shop the stores. I don’t think there are any silver bullets for malls to compel people to visit. It’s clear that younger people want experiences and food is a draw for everyone. But this isn’t just about creating experiences in the mall. If retailers are going to be successful – in the mall or anywhere – they need to create great store experiences and deliver a value proposition that shoppers want.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
What if the food court was operated more like a specialty store? What if they offered something above and beyond the same burger, the same slice of pizza, the same burrito, the same sandwich? The food court has done a good job on the basics. Now how about some novelty and “fashion”? Some rotating, curated, seasonal freshness? Something unexpected? How about a treasure hunt experience in the food court?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Outdoor malls are more attractive than indoor malls. Where the weather permits, outdoor malls will continue to thrive. Entertainment and food options will become de rigueur. The problem with gaming arenas is that they may become a gathering place for non-shoppers and real shoppers may not like that. Fitness clubs can create traffic for the malls but, since they will have a separate outdoor entrance, members can bypass the mall entirely. Notwithstanding what malls can offer, there will be fewer of them.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
What’s clear is that the mall needs to offer something that can’t be had online. Malls will need to become destinations beyond shopping hubs and food courts. As consumers begin to venture out again it’s a good time to start trialing other options.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The pandemic has only accelerated the need to reinvent the mall, especially as longtime anchors and specialty tenants shut their doors. This was a problem that predated 2020, with dozens of once-thriving malls around the country turning into B and C malls (or worse yet, zombie malls). As Mark rightly notes, it’s all about the “merchandise mix” inside the mall and the traffic generated by that mix.
Replacing a demolished Sears store with a multiplex might drive people to that end of the mall, but what compels them to stay and shop? If an empty J.C. Penney store is converted into a spa and fitness center (assuming traffic returns to gyms), is the mall’s tenant mix compatible with that lifestyle? These aren’t simple questions to answer without a real strategic vision of how to reposition an entire mall.