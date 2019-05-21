How should retailers raise prices to offset tariffs?
Walmart and Macy’s last week admitted they will have to raise prices to offset the new and potential tariffs arising from the U.S.-China trade war.
“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep prices low. That’s who we are. However, increased tariffs will lead to increased prices, we believe, for our customers,” Walmart’s CFO Brett Biggs told reporters on a conference call following the release of first-quarter results.
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts it would be hard for Macy’s to “find a path” to avoid increasing prices on consumers.
With a 25 percent tariff hitting apparel items, apparel sellers would have to raise prices on average by 2.3 percent to maintain gross margins, according to a Bank of America note attained by The Wall Street Journal. If they can’t raise prices, Bank of America estimated the tariffs could reduce earnings of department stores and apparel off-pricers by 39 percent this year.
An article from the blog of Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, from several years ago that explored raising prices following the Great Recession offered a few tips that still largely apply. The suggestions are slightly adjusted:
- Educate employees on the impact of the tariffs. Understanding how tariffs weigh on top of their salaries and benefits, shipping and other underlying costs will help them support and explain any higher prices to customers.
- Do a category report. Look for the category leaders that are most likely to lift profitability.
- Do an item report. Look for the faster moving items that can likely absorb higher prices.
- Decide how much you want to raise your prices. No one would probably notice items under $10 raised by a dollar. Once prices cross from $9.99 to $10 though, people notice, so be careful with that price point — likewise, the $19.99 crossing into $20 and all the $X9 ($29, $39, etc.) crossing into the next level.
- Monitor your sales. Make adjustments.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What tips do you have for retailers large and small considering raising prices to help offset the impact of higher tariffs? What are some common missteps when increasing prices? How vocal should stores be in explaining the reasons behind price changes to customers?
The significant amount of media coverage regarding tariffs will help with communication/educating shoppers, but the inevitable price increases won’t help sales. I would advise retailers to be selective in how they apply price increases. They should try to avoid across the board price increases – maintaining prices on some items, despite the profit hit from doing so, may be the right thing to do. The fact is, these tariffs are going to be a burden for retailers and shoppers. The retailers with the deepest pockets and ability to withstand the short-term pressure of the tariffs will have the advantage.
One of the interesting ways some retailers managed to push up margins during the last downturn is by adding a bit of embellishment to an apparel item. This may cost a few more cents but it improves customer perceptions and means retailers can charge a couple more dollars. The lesson is that retailers need to be creative about cost increases and they need to do it in a way that leaves consumers still feeling they’re getting great value for money. Even so, price rises are inevitable and are going to cause pain for everyone.
I’ll add another tip to Bob Phibbs’ great list: educate the public. Certain items (like appliances) are being affected dramatically, and explanations for price hikes in the department should help with sticker shock.
This is not so much an exercise in math as it is an exercise in understanding the customer’s pain points. Tip #4 is critical. Where do you start to lose the sale completely and would you be better off banking a narrower margin rather than no margin at all? Basics and commodity items will have a tough time hiding price increases. Fashion and novelty are a little harder to shop on a price comparison basis.
Last time I looked, the objective of businesses was to make a profit. When tariffs increase a retailer’s costs, it is unavoidable to raise prices to cover the increase. There are options as to how to do so but I prefer the following: Determine by how much the cost each unit of the affected items has increased due to the tariff and only pass the increase on to the consumer, thus lowering the gross margin. Keeping the gross margins the same raises the prices to the consumer even higher.
Price increases and adjustments are nothing new in the retail world. Retailers are perpetually challenged to maintain their gross margins and drive comp increases. Price adjustments are a necessity to account for all economic conditions including inflation, stagflation, recessions, and now tariff wars.
Considering how public the tariff discussions have been, customers should expect corresponding price adjustments to come out of this. This is the normal course of doing business, and retailers do not have to make any announcements around this. As always, savvy and smart shoppers have the power to choose who they shop with, and will seek the best value for their hard earned income.
Retailers should continue to provide an outstanding customer experience, find creative ways of attracting traffic to their site or physical store, and hopefully this will be a temporary blip.
Pass it on to the shoppers – this is what Republicans want. If shoppers don’t like the new higher prices, vote current officeholders out. This is not a time for retailers to take the hit.
As much as I don’t believe in introducing politics into any of these or other “business” conversations, I had to snicker.