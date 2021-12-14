How should retailers prepare for holiday shortfalls?
A survey taken in November finds 77 percent of U.S. consumers worried that they will face issues buying gifts online this year. The top concerns include gifts not arriving on time (cited by 45 percent), being more expensive (42 percent) and being unavailable (33 percent).
The concerns expressed in the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers from messenger software provider Intercom come with heightened expectations, including 94 percent wanting retailers to let them know of delays without having to ask about them. Seventy-nine want alerts about delays and backorders before they check out or make a purchase.
An accompanying survey of 500 customer service reps, however, finds 38 percent believing their company is not doing enough to set expectations on item availability and delivery times.
The survey results arrive amid widespread media reports of supply chain disruptions while consumers encounter bare shelves and rising prices.
Ultimately, it will be front-facing employees in stores and at customer service centers feeling the brunt of holiday shortfalls.
The Intercom survey found customer service inquiries increasing due to heightened concerns over delivery delays and product availability. Among the customer service rep respondents, 60 percent believe it is harder than ever to fully resolve customer issues and 52 percent are considering leaving their jobs due to the stress.
Among other related surveys:
- Convey by project44’s fifth annual holiday survey found consumers’ top concerns this year are out of stock items (50 percent), shipping delays (46 percent), higher prices (46 percent) and higher shipping costs (41 percent). Sixty-two percent wanted the ability to track packages en route, 98 percent wanted retailers to notify them if their delivery will be late and 67 percent vowed not to shop with a brand again after a poor delivery experience.
- The “14th Annual Global Shopper Study” by Zebra Technologies found that only 38 percent of shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill online orders as promised and that 51 percent of retailer associates completely trust their company to fulfill online orders.
- An Oracle survey taken in September found supply chain disruptions leaving consumers frustrated (61 percent), impatient (46 percent), anxious (45 percent) and angry (34 percent).
- New Study: Supply Chain Woes Worry Holiday Shoppers, Stress Customer Service Teams – Intercom/PRNewswire
- Consumers Already Holiday Shopping to Avoid the Supply Chain Grinch – Oracle
- Consumers Concerned About Out of Stock Items and Shipping Delays — But They’re Not Changing Their Behavior – Convey by p44/Business Wire
- Majority of Americans Slow to Start Holiday Shopping Despite Widespread Product Availability and Shipping Concerns – Cordial/PRNewswire
- 14th Annual Zebra Global Shopper Study – Zebra Technologies
- Survey: 82 percent of Americans Scared That Supply Chain Issues Will Ruin Their Life Plans – Oracle
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should retailers be doing now in anticipation of potential out-of-stocks, late deliveries and other holiday shortfalls emanating from supply chain disruptions? What strategies or messages would you have for customer service teams and in-store workers facing shopper angst and anger?
Join the Discussion!
16 Comments on "How should retailers prepare for holiday shortfalls?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
From my store visits over the past few weeks, some retailers have a glut of inventory rather than a shortage. Nordstrom, Macy’s and others are rammed full of stock like I have never seen before. Of course, whether it is the “right” stock is open to question – but they are not really facing shortages. Other retailers do have shortages, with gaps on shelves and fixtures. So the picture is very mixed and consumers will likely need to shop around more to get what they want. For online, the biggest challenge is getting everything delivered on-time and very clear communication and updates from retailers are helpful here.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Agreed, Neil, and consumers have been savvy this year, ordering in advance and being flexible about their choices. It’s not the disaster some predicted.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Given the heighted level of publicity surrounding the supply chain issues, stock outs should not be a surprise to anyone. Shoppers should do what experts have been saying for months – shop early, buy what you can when it’s available. I agree that customer service folks are going to carry the brunt of the shopper disappointment, they always do. For these brave souls I say, just do the best you can. Be polite and empathetic with customers, but don’t be too hard on yourself or internalize any negative customer comments.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Communication is everything and retailers need to keep customers in the know.
If product is delayed, out of stock, or if the retailer is dealing with supply chain disruption that will cause the customer to become irate, keeping them informed is the only way to keep the customer.
Offering substitutions or future promos could also help but engaging with the customer is key. Giving them a call could go very far and it shows that retailers truly care. The customer-retailer relationship should never end at payment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
One word: Transparency. Give customers the truth. Let them know about inventory levels, shipping deadlines, etc. Give them options if you’re out of stock. Provide a gift card with a picture to share with the recipient if their gift won’t make it on time. Keep in touch and give updates on a regular cadence. Customers love knowing. It gives them a sense of control over the situation.
As for shoppers’ angst and anger, managers need to be well-trained on how to deal with the upset customer. If time permits, teach their teams how to deal with it as well. Remember, you’re not trying to win an argument. You’re trying to win the customer.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
To borrow loosely from Robert De Niro in the classic but woefully underrated movie Born to Run, “I have two words for you: communicate, communicate, communicate.” There really is no such thing as overcommunication in customer service. Advising and alerting proactively will minimize stress on shoppers and service/store personnel as much as possible.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
There IS a sliver lining here and that is that the consumer has made it loud and clear they want to receive accurate communication. That means they are inviting the retailer to communicate – which is a gateway to future personalized communications. Retailers should, by now, have SMS text opt-in options for communication about orders or delays and then carefully segue the communications to offers and engagement post-holiday.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
In my department store days, we at times faced this dilemma. We dealt with most disappointed customers by offering a gift card at a low percentage of the retail price along with an apology and a card to submit to us for redeeming the gift item. The buyer got a token gift card as well. Everyone was happy, and good relationships were established.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
This is a new game with new rules that retailers really have to get right. We understand that this is the annual battle for every dollar retailers can get customers to commit to versus shopping with their competitors. But shoppers are getting more and more savvy every day about the likelihood of getting something that they order. Truly, the best approach is to be extremely proactive and get as much brand engagement and commitment as possible up front.
Of course, for those retailers who do have the technical ability to know exactly what their inventory is and where it is at any given moment, they should say that and use it as a part of their messaging strategy. Shoppers have learned that they can’t trust retailers in general to tell them the truth about what is and is not actually in stock. All the more reason for a retailer who does have this ability to communicate it loud and clear to its customers.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
There are 11 days to Christmas. At this point in the season I would expect out-of-stocks on most desired items. And for some SKUs that’s the case.
Customers have been told non-stop since September that supply chain disruptions were going to result in massive outages. In reality, at least in the upper-Midwest where I shop, this season has been been pretty run-of-the-mill. Outages are spotty, certainly not extraordinary. To the contrary I see lot inventory in stores, especially in apparel and home. I would say that customer service teams need to do what they always do this time of year. Be transparent about inventory, let customers know if and when they can expect to find the item they’re looking for and, if needed, do what they can to help the customer find the item. Simple retail blocking and tackling, especially at this time of the year.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Retailers can communicate clearly that certain products won’t be available until a specific date but still allow consumers to purchase said items. It’s the equivalent of a gift card, but with an end product already picked.
Real-time inventory data plays a crucial role in keeping customers happy. If they can see before they purchase how many of the product are still available in-store and when they’ll be back in stock online, expectations will be established. As long as retailers don’t over-promise or under-communicate, consumers will understand.
Director, Main Street Markets
QVC and the like are touting their inventory and the fact that it ships (for free) NOW!
I think what is happening is that a lot of retailers are finally receiving their product off of those container ships but I suspect not enough to keep up with the demand. Communication (or over-communication) is the key here.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
President, Protonik
I expect we will find fewer shortfalls than expected. Mass media has loved the supply chain story and overplayed it. Things are serious but spotty in impact. Prepare? The question each retailer needs to ask themselves is when shortfalls are harmful. Quite often, they aren’t serious problems unless a chain mismanages customer responses.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
People should be more concerned that Christmas may not happen again this year if the Omicron variant continues to spread as it is currently. While no government wants to impose further restrictive measures, especially over Christmas, the situation is getting very serious, or certainly is in Europe.
Retailers need to be transparent about supply chain issues. Consumers have been warned and will be prepared to understand provided they are kept informed. This puts the emphasis on retail staff and customer service staff of online retailers. They need to be kept fully informed of the situation and how to help customers if they need to find alternatives. Good customer service at this time could win you a new loyal customer and bad customer service could just as easily lose you a loyal customer.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I am not seeing or experiencing the kinds of shortages that have been in the news recently — although we are not in the market for specific “hot” games or toys that always seem to have scarcity issues. Most retailers are savvy enough to work around outages where they exist.
One of my “Captain Obvious” mottos from my days as a merchant was, “Own what you sell, or sell what you own.” If the sweater you set on a feature table based on a planogram has sold out (or never delivered), move something else in its place!