How should retailers communicate supply chain snafus?

Oct 11, 2021
by Tom Ryan

Consumers are well aware of ongoing supply chain disruptions and expect delays but want answers, according to a study from Oracle.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults between Sept. 9 and 10 found that:

  • Eighty-seven percent have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year with many unable to purchase certain items due to shortages (60 percent), forced to cancel orders due to delays (51 percent) and rationing essential items out of fear of running out (40 percent);
  • Nearly all (92 percent) are concerned that supply chain shortages will prevent them from being able to buy what they need and 66 percent are worried it will ruin their holidays;
  • Ninety-one percent plan to change their buying behavior moving forward, including buying in bulk and stocking up on items (49 percent), purchasing gifts earlier to allow for delays (45 percent) and paying closer attention to global shortages of items they regularly use (40 percent).

As far as consumers’ expectations for brands or retailers, 91 percent understand that supply chains are complex, but 94 percent want more support to help ease their worries. These include:

  • More regular updates about shipping status (63 percent);
  • More transparency on inventory (59 percent) and potential supply chain issues (54 percent);
  • Refunds (56 percent) or discounts (52 percent) if items are delayed or cancelled.

A steady stream of media reports are warning consumers of higher prices and shortages, including of coveted toys this holiday season, due to supply chain bottlenecks.

At stores, the reports are confirmed by signs of higher prices and the occasional missing item or empty shelf, but retailers have generally been sparse in their communications about the pandemic’s supply chain fallout. In September, Costco again began putting limits on toilet tissue, paper towels, bottled water and some cleaning supplies related to the uptick in Delta-related demand and supply chain strains.

Convey by project44’s fifth annual holiday survey likewise found the top concerns this holiday to be out-of-stock items, cited by 50 percent; shipping delays, 46 percent; high prices of goods, 46 percent; and higher shipping costs, 41 percent.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers be doing more to explain out-of-stocks to shoppers  and prepare them for delays and price hikes tied to supply chain challenges? Should retailers consider offering refunds or discounts for inventory shortfalls?

Braintrust
"Should retailers be doing more to explain out-of-stocks to shoppers  and prepare them for delays and price hikes tied to supply chain challenges?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
56 minutes 19 seconds ago

I don’t think consumers want a long thesis from retailers about the whys and wherefores of the supply chain problems. However retailers should be sharing information about availability, including when out-of-stock items are expected to become available. It is also important for retailers to be clear about things like cut-off times for delivery during the holidays. All of this is particularly important online and, ideally, no retailer should be taking orders for out-of-stock items without being clear about delivery timescales and potential delays.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
20 minutes 15 seconds ago

And as Albert Einstein wisely said: “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
54 minutes 48 seconds ago

Consumers expect and appreciate retail transparency, especially if it is about something that will impact them directly. Keeping consumers up to date on the latest supply chain issues impacting their inventory status is a smart strategy. Most consumers understand that supply chain challenges will cause shipping delays, shortages and out-of-stocks. Refunds on items that are taking too long to fulfill is appropriate if that is what customers want. Retailers and consumers both need to be flexible and understand that most delays are out of their control.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
50 minutes 32 seconds ago

The delays are inevitable given the supply chain disruptions we have experienced over the last 20 months either from COVID-19 behavior, canal pandemonium, or natural disasters. You can’t explain supply chain delays if you’re the last to know. That’s why we need to create a glass pipeline to share with the consumer. Retailers simply must use every technology available to them to gain real-time visibility for products. As usual, the retail visibility hammer sees RFID chips as the nails. Embed chips or labels as far back in the supply chain as possible, then track through purchase and beyond.

This actually offers a huge opportunity for retailers to engage with customers. Shoppers could and would, for example, lock in purchases now for the holidays if they were assured they would get the order by mid-December.

Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
48 minutes 52 seconds ago

Retailers need to be transparent on supply chain issues and disruptions to keep the customer engaged and informed on delays.

Customers know there are challenges with the supply chain through increased media and what’s happening in stores. Hiding these disruptions would only alienate and aggravate the customer.

Retailers shouldn’t offer discounts as long as they are realistic and transparent about why product is late.

Joel Rubinson
BrainTrust
Joel Rubinson
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
47 minutes 10 seconds ago

I believe that you can’t communicate enough — in business or with customers. Nature abhors a vacuum and people will make up their own narratives in the absence of one provided, and the made up one is probably worse than the truth.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
45 minutes 58 seconds ago

Most consumers have “tolerated” the out-of-stocks and rising prices during the period of the pandemic. However as shipping delays linger and signs of recovery wane, shoppers will become frustrated.

Unfortunately blame will likely be placed on the retailer without a great deal of sympathy toward the upstream supply chain challenges — refunds and discounts may help a bit. The reality is that this is rather like putting a bandage on a broken arm — systemic issues of the supply chain must be fixed by reinventing the entire process.

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
45 minutes 19 seconds ago

The normal for the foreseeable future is shortages, delays, and OOS’s — it’s going to get worse before it gets better. This is why retailers need to over-communicate with consumers. Be straight and forthright about the situation. Although it’s not great news, shoppers appreciate the honesty and will remain loyal if they know the retailer is keeping their best interest at heart. A lack of communication, or worse, an attempt to obfuscate the situation in order to get a short term sale will create more damage than realized.

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
44 minutes 28 seconds ago

Building and retaining trust is important for retailers. The continued supply chain challenges provide retailers the opportunity to exhibit the right behaviors.

Customers are OK with just about anything – so long as they are provided with visibility and transparency. That means accurate inventory – not having back orders after the item is paid for, detailed shipment tracking, disclosing if the product is being shipped directly from overseas, correct expectations on shipment and delivery times. And when things go wrong despite the best intentions, having a strong customer focus to make it right by the customer.

Brands that try to dodge and obfuscate are the ones that will get into trouble now and later.

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
40 minutes 31 seconds ago

Simple signs apologizing and explaining that there are supply chain issues and they hope to have the problems resolved shortly. Don’t offer refunds or discounts – it’s not your fault.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
40 minutes 17 seconds ago

Out-of-stocks and delays are now almost table stakes for retailers. It’s happening everywhere — across so many product categories that it’s almost impossible for consumers to be sensitive to the issue. So the retailers who do the best job of communicating current status and updates will win the most trust from customers. Availability and delivery are part of a brand promise. That promise needs to be delivered on, across every customer interaction.

Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
38 minutes 19 seconds ago

A little knowledge can be dangerous. Over the past few days, parts of the UK media have run headlines about shortages and panic buying supposedly taking place in the UK grocery sector – illustrated by shoppers queuing outside a branch of Costco (normal for a Saturday morning) and a consumer leaving Costco with a cart full of toilet paper (the smallest pack size available in Costco). Some might consider this “fake news” but the reality is that it could well influence consumer behavior and create panic buying.

Providing information regarding reasons behind any delays or stock-outs could potentially be misunderstood or misrepresented by the media, drive panic buying and make any issues worse.

Gib Bassett
BrainTrust
Gib Bassett
Director, Solutions Marketing with Alteryx
34 minutes 53 seconds ago

So consumers want:

More regular updates about shipping status (63 percent);
More transparency on inventory (59 percent) and potential supply chain issues (54 percent).

They are not the only ones – many retailers themselves are not yet able to solve for this internally, let alone pass the the information to the end-customer.

Of course from a CX POV retailers absolutely should provide visibility like this, but they need to first solve for it internally to make better decisions that might avoid the situations to begin with.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
34 minutes 30 seconds ago

Yes. Product availability is the most urgent retail issue this holiday season. Retailers that promptly communicate with honesty, empathy and consolations can lessen loyalty erosion.

While discounts can be cost-prohibitive, retailers that can afford them will gain a desirable advantage.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
26 minutes 33 seconds ago

At a recent dinner event, retailers said a flat “no” to signs explaining inventory shortages, saying there are already too many signs in the store. They think that consumers are well aware of widespread problems and are attempting to buy early to address the problem. And as long as COVID-19 is here, there’s no end in sight.

Ron Margulis
BrainTrust
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
25 minutes 21 seconds ago

First off, EVERYONE has been impacted by supply chain disruptions over the past year. The 13 percent of people who say they haven’t been impacted are either naïve or living on a self-sufficient commune somewhere (in which case I doubt they’d be responding to surveys).

The more real-time visibility to inventory the retailer can share with customers, the better. The technology exists – Amazon is using it. I understand that shoppers are fickle and the t-log data at retail can’t accurately present inventory on-hand at any given moment because no one can know what customers have in their carts before checking out. Retailers and must get much better at this or risk losing even more market share to Amazon and other primarily digital players.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
24 minutes 15 seconds ago

Simply state: “We are experiencing significant delays in transporting [certain] merchandise from its point of origin to our stores. Please be patient as the industry (don’t accept direct blame) resolves these issues. Thank you for your understanding.”

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
23 minutes 24 seconds ago

Simple, consistent communications on the website (not clogging up the aisles) about the issues and expected resolution dates can certainly help, but in my mind this is also an opportunity. Help shoppers by recommending alternative options wherever possible, and perhaps consider promotional incentives on those alternatives.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
21 minutes 40 seconds ago

There’s a fine line here between informing customers and offering excuses. I think a good approach is prioritizing information about specific items, especially high demand items, and supporting customers with rain checks or extra touches like home delivery when an outage occurs and items arrive later.

